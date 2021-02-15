John Cusimano's bio: what is known about Rachael Ray's husband?

John Cusimano is a famous American singer, actor, and film producer. He is also the lead singer of an indie rock band called The Cringe. However, most people know him as the husband of Rachael Ray, a celebrity chef, TV host, and cookbook author.

John Cusimano and TV personality Rachael Ray attended the 2014 Food Bank Of New York City Can-Do Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on April 9, 2014, in New York City. Photo: Desiree Navarro/WireImage

The multitalented singer and producer is also a practising attorney. He and Rachael Ray have been married for over 16 years. John often features in his wife's TV shows and participates in her writing projects. Find out more about him here.

Profile summary

Full name John M. Cusimano Famous as Rachael Ray's husband Date of birth August 19, 1967 Place of birth Long Island, New York, USA Zodiac sign Leo Age 54 years (as of July 2022) Alma mater State University and Yeshiva University in New York Qualification BA in Law and MA in Law Career Lawyer, singer, actor, film producer, and author Residence Ray's Lake Luzerne, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Italian Marital status Married Spouse Rachael Ray Children None Height in feet 5 feet 4 inches Height in metres 1.63 m Weight in kilograms 60 kg Weight in pounds 132 lb Eye colour Black Hair colour Dark brown Instagram @johnmcusimano Twitter @johnmcusimano

John M. Cusimano's biography

John is of Italian descent. His grandfather is from Palermo in Italy. One of his grandmothers is from Naples, while the other hails from Catalonia, Spain.

The public knows nothing about John Cusimano's parents. He only posted a photo of himself with them on his Instagram page.

Where was John Cusimano born?

John M. Cusimano was born in Long Island, New York, USA. He learned to sing and play the piano while still a child and longed to play in a band and perform on stage.

How old is John Cusimano?

John Cusimano's age is 54 years as of July 2022, for he was born on August 19, 1967.

How tall is John Cusimano?

John Cusimano's height is 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m), and the star weighs about 60kg.

Education

Cusimano completed his high school education at a local school on Long Island in 1985 and joined the State University in New York. He graduated with a BA in Law in 1989.

The actor proceeded to Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law in Yeshiva University, New York City, where he earned an MA in Law in 1994.

Career

Cusimano was 15 when he featured in the movie World War Mud in 1982 and later the Crashing (2017-2019) series. He was the producer of two highly-rated series, Rurouni Kenshin: Wandering Samurai (1996-1998) and Biography (1987).

He began practising law in New York and New Jersey while singing and playing the guitar for The Cringe band. The band was formed in the early 2000s and has since released five albums: Scratch the Surface, Hiding in Plain Sight, Blind Spot, Play Thing, and Tipping.

John M Cusimano and his band would perform in shows organized by other famous music groups, including Steel Panther, New York Dolls, and Tesla.

John Cusimano's marriage

Close friends and family attended John Cusimano and Rachel Ray's private wedding at the Castello di Verona in Italy in 2005. The couple does not have children and their dog, Isaboo, died in May 2020.

How did Rachael Ray and John Cusimano meet?

John Cusimano and Rachel Ray first met at a friend's party in 2004. As they talked, she assumed he was gay and thought of setting him up on a date with her friend, another Italian man.

The conversation ended at 4 a.m., and John confirmed he was not gay. The duo dated for months before walking down the aisle on September 25, 2005.

Rachel is a successful entrepreneur, celebrity chef, TV personality, actress, and cookbook writer. Her most famous TV shows include:

Rachael's Tasty Travels

30-Minute Meals

$40 A Day

Rachael vs Guy: Celebrity Cook-off

Rachael Ray's Kids Cook-Off

John Cusimano's wife has written various cookbooks, including:

Rachael Ray 365: No Repeats-A Year of Deliciously Different Dinners ,

, The Book of Burger

Comfort Cook

Rachael Ray's Look + Cook

John helped his wife write My Year in Meals, where Rachael shared delicious meals she had that year. The book was published on November 13, 2012.

Since Rachael Ray's husband is a trained mixologist, he helped her with the photography and cocktail mixology recipes.

Rachael admitted that her spouse significantly contributed to her vision of making cocktails. The couple also co-starred in the shows Rachael's Tasty Travels, Cake Boss, Rachael's Vacation, and Big Morning Buzz Live.

John Cusimano and Rachael Ray at the Food Bank For New York City's Can-Do Awards in 2013. Photo: Anna Webber/Getty Images for Can-Do Awards

Why does Rachael Ray not have kids?

Rachael told People magazine in 2007 that they were not ready for kids, for she had too much work to be an appropriate parent. She even felt like a bad mom to her dog since she could not be there enough on some days.

Are Rachael Ray and her husband in an open relationship?

The 2007 rumours about Rachael and John's rocky marriage make people wonder if they split or are in an open relationship. Gossips alleged that John would often visit Checkmate without his wife.

The club only allowed couples and single ladies. Other reports claimed that Rachael Ray's spouse was spotted with different female escorts on multiple occasions. However, the two have never confirmed or denied being in an open relationship.

Is Rachael Ray still married?

John and Rachael renewed their vows on September 19, 2015, during their 10th wedding anniversary. The event happened at the same venue they first tied the knots.

Where does John Cusimano live?

The couple rebuilt their New York-based home in Ray's Lake Luzerne six months after it burned down on August 9, 2020. The fire harmed no one, and the duo was able to move back in last year.

How much is John Cusimano worth?

John Cusimano's net worth estimate is $10 million. Meanwhile, his wife's net worth is $100 million.

What does John Cusimano do for a living?

If you are wondering, "what does John Cusimano do?" Cusimano is a lawyer, instrumentalist/musician, actor, film producer, author, and mixologist.

Fun facts about John Cusimano

John married Rachel Ray on September, 25, 2005.

Cusimano is not gay. His wife thought he was gay when they first met at a friend's party and almost set him up on a date with her male friend.

The two renewed their marital vows on September 19, 2015, during their 10th wedding anniversary.

Cusimano and Ray never confirmed rumours of them being in an open relationship.

John helped his wife write the My Year in Meals cookbook, which was released in 2012.

John Cusimano is a jack of all trades and a supportive husband. He creates time to support his wife's career despite his busy schedule as an attorney, musician, and other side hustles.

