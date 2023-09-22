There is good news for admission seekers in Nigeria as the nation's first online university has announced admission without JAMB

The Chancellor of Miva University, Sim Shagaya, said only WAEC/NECO result is needed to gain admission into the university

Shagaya also disclosed that a degree programme runs for 2.5 years unlike the traditional 4 years in conventional institution

FCT, Abuja - Miva University, Nigeria’s first online university has announced admission into its degree programmes.

The Chancellor of the university, Sim Shagaya, said the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is not required to gain admission into the university.

Bachelor's degree in 2.5 years without JAMB

Shagaya said a degree programme can be completed in 2.5 years because MIVA University operates a trimester system (three terms in a year).

He disclosed this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @SimShagaya, on Wednesday, September 20.

He added that strikes or industrial/union action have no place in the university and the graduation date is sure from the commencement date.

He wrote:

"Three important things you and your friends & family should know about

@mivauniversity

1. JAMB not required

2. Because we operate a trimester system (three terms in a year), a bachelor's degree (8 terms) can be completed in 2.5 years.

3. No uncertainty around when you’ll graduate because of strikes or industrial/union action.

