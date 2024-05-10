A Nigerian man is trending online after he made a statement about singer, Naira Marley's protege, Zinoleesky

Recall that the embattled label boss has been under fire since the demise of his late signee, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad

Naira's associates, including Zino, have somewhat been under attack by social media users since the incident

However, a Nigerian man has said that the singer might keep receiving God's blessings because he stayed with his boss regardless

The video is of a mystery man claiming God is faithful to singer Zinoleesy because he stayed with his boss, Naira Marley, in times of trouble.

According to him, singer Zino could have left Naira Marley, but he stayed with him despite the allegations against him due to Mohbad's demise.

Mystery man states Zinoleesky will keep receiving blessings from God because he is loyal to Naira Marley Credit: @zinoleesky, @mohbad

Man claims Zinoleesky is loyal to Naira Marley

A yet-to-be-identified social media user put out a video that is now trending. He weighed in on the online discourse about the Marlian crew and the late Mohbad.

Referring to Zino's new mansion, he claimed that the singer's loyalty to his boss might be a medium of God's blessings.

He noted that Zino could have deserved Naira Marley in times of chaos but did not. He, however, admonished netizens to stop instigating disrespect towards his label boss.

Recall that Zinoleesky recently unveiled his mansion, which later became the talk of the town. Shockingly, a media user came forward with accusations that the house does not belong to the Afrobeat singer, and neither did he buy it.

See how Nigerians are reaching to the video

In a compilation of reactions, Legit.ng mentioned some below:

@trollqueenlover:

"Ori E ti Buru."

@bhadboi_huslezino1:

"But he no stand with mohbad when dem dey bully am."

@qawiano_chase222:

"Loyal ?? Wey Ditch him friend."

@lordnaira_:

"Zinoleesky fans let's gather here."

@presh__ie147:

"Iku paa iya naira ati zino pe Lu iwo an."

@.k_blaq_comedies:

"How could you be in a label together with someone you called your friend and the person died as a friend too him you didn’t even talk or do anything too prove you don’t know about the plan, that looks suspicious man."

Zinoleesky performed at Kano Royal wedding

After several months of not getting called for events, singer Zinolessky finally performed at a Kano royal wedding.

Recall that Legit.ng reported many Nigerians called for the cancellation of the Marlian member after he was accused of bullying the late Mohbad.

