The video of Moses Bliss dedicating a baby who was named after him has been sighted online and fans have reacted to it

In the recording, the singer was given the baby by his mother, who said that she named him after Bliss to honour the music artist

Bliss carried the baby and showered prayers on him as he also said that his name was Dare Bliss, congregants went in an uproar after

Nigerian artist, Moses Bliss, has warmed the hearts of his fans after a kind gesture he did to a woman while he was performing in Canada.

In the video sighted online, the singer, who got married in a flamboyant ceremony last year, was still ministering when a woman approached him with her baby.

According to the woman, she named the baby after Bliss as a sign of honour. The singer collected the baby from her and went back to the podium.

Moses Bliss prays for baby

Holding the little baby in his hands, the music act who recounted his struggles before fame said his name was Dare Bliss as he went ahead to shower prayer on him.

Fans who were present went into a fizzy. They shouted amen and hailed the singer.

Moses Bliss's wife praises him at show

Legit.ng had reported that Moses Bliss and his wife were at his show in Akwa Ibom tagged The Bliss Experience at his hometown.

They melt hearts with the way they both gushed on each other. At a point, the wife went on her kneel while she was on the stage to thank her husband.

She called him her personal pastor. The singer was full of smiles at the gesture, as fans also reacted to the video.

Moses Bliss calls out MC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Bliss had shown that he was not happy with the way the Mc introduced his wife at their wedding.

During their traditional wedding, while they were making the vote of thanks. The MC had called Marie the most beautiful bride in Africa, but Bliss corrected him and said that she was the most beautiful bride in the whole universe.

