Pamibaby's biography: origin, real name and recent updates

Pamibaby is an up-and-coming singer, TikTok star, adult content creator, and social media influencer from the United Arab Emirates. She is best known for sharing lip-syncs and makeup-related videos on TikTok, where she boasts a considerable following. She is also popular on Instagram.

Pamibaby rocks a black top with a blue denim jacket with sunglasses on her head (L). The influencer is indoors against a textured wall in a green sweater (R). Photo: @pamibaby (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pamibaby is a former member of Not A Content House. She is a singer known for tracks such as Falling, Like I Do, and Tell Me. She has accumulated a significant following on social media, especially TikTok and Instagram. She currently resides in Houston, Texas, United States.

Profile summary

Real name Pamela Gheriafi Nickname Pamibaby Gender Female Date of birth 9 May 2000 Age 23 years (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Dubai, United Arab Emirates Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Body measurements in inches 34-28-38 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-97 Relationship status Single Profession TikTok star, singer, social media influencer Instagram @pamibaby

Pamibaby's bio

The social media sensation was born on 9 May 2000. She is 23 years old as of March 2024. Her zodiac sign is Taurus. She is an American national of Bulgarian and Middle Eastern descent.

The TikTok star was born Pamela Gheriafi in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. She was 14 when she relocated with her family to Houston, Texas, United States.

Career

Five fast facts about the TikTok star, Pamibaby. Photo: @pamibaby/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pamela is a TikTok star, singer, adult content creator, and social media influencer who became famous for posting lip-syncs and make-up-related videos on her TikTok account. The account boasts over 6.8 million at the time of writing.

She is also popular and active on Instagram, with 1.3 million followers. She changed the name of her initial Instagram page and deleted all her photos with her ex-boyfriend Adin.

The social media influencer created her self-titled YouTube channel on 11 June 2016. The channel has 190 thousand subscribers. She deleted most of her videos; the channel currently has only four. She is also with over 139 thousand followers.

Pamela also has an OnlyFans account where she shares explicit content with her audience. She launched the account in a now-deleted post on her Instagram account, where she connected it to her bio and included the promotional video.

The internet sensation is also a musical artist. She released her debut single, Tell Me, in 2021. She has since released three other singles. Below are Pamibaby's songs:

Like I do

Falling

Without You

Who is Pamibaby dating?

The TikTok star is presumed to be single. However, she was previously in a relationship with . Adin is an online content creator and Twitch streamer known for live-streaming games such as Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K videos. Adin Ross and Pamibaby made their relationship public in April 2021.

Are Pamibaby and Adin still together?

Their relationship reportedly lasted for around two years, as they parted ways in October 2022. Adin broke the news in one of his live streams. He cited he was going through some personal mess, which affected their relationship. Adin said the following regarding the break-up;

We broke up I just feel like it was more of an outgrown type of thing we both wanted different things I'm not gonna lie to you.

He added,

um and then uh she she made an Only Fans yesterday we wanted different things... I wanted to find myself.

However, there were speculations that Ross disagreed with Pamibaby's decision to create an OnlyFans account. On the contrary, Adin was satisfied with her ex-girlfriend's new OnlyFans endeavour. During one of his Twitch livestreams, he kept mentioning he is happy for happy people.

He also posed a jokingly question to his followers and reiterated that he wasn't angry with her. He asked:

How many of you guys are going to buy it? I can't be angry because I'm pleased for joyful people.

What happened to Pamibaby?

Pamibay hit the headlines in 2023 after her adult videos and pictures from OnlyFans allegedly leaked on social media. It gained traction online, eliciting a range of reactions. While others condemned the incident as a breach of privacy and a violation of her rights, others praised her for her courage and confidence.

Fast facts about Pamibaby

Who is Pamibaby? She is an American TikTok star, adult content creator, singer, and social media influencer. What is the origin of Pamibaby? She hails from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. When is Pamibaby's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 9 May. How old is Pamibaby? The TikTok star is 23 years old as of March 2024. What is Pamibaby's real name? Her real name is Pamela Gheriafi. What is Pamibaby's nationality? She is an American national. What is Pamibaby's ethnicity? The social media influencer is of Bulgarian-Middle Eastern roots. When did Pamibaby break up with Adin Ross? The two parted ways in October 2022. Did Pamibaby delete her Instagram account? No, but she changed the name of her initial Instagram page and deleted all her photos with her ex-boyfriend Adin.

Pamibaby is a singer, TikTok star, adult content creator, and social media influencer. She rose to stardom due to her lip-syncs and makeup-related videos on her social media pages, including TikTok. She has released songs like Like I Do, Falling, Without You, and Tell Me.

Legit.ng recently published Jefferson Salvini Randall's biography. Jefferson came into the limelight for being the son of the late Tony Randall. His father was an American actor known for starring in films and TV shows such as Odd Couple, Brother's Keeper, and Down with Love.

Jefferson Salvini Randall was born in New York City, United States. He is also in the entertainment industry and works as a film director. He is known for his work in Kinder and Tub Adjacent short movies. Salvini has worked as a production assistant in companies such as Jam Van, Sesame Workshop, and Apple TV Limited. Read his bio to discover fascinating details about him.

Source: Legit.ng