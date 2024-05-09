A mother has sparked reactions online after sharing a photo of a little boy who bears a striking resemblance to her son

According to the mother, after seeing the little boy’s photo on the internet, she saved it immediately and showed her son

While narrating the experience online, she asked the mother of the boy to reach out to her so their sons can meet with each other

A Nigerian mother was thrown aback after coming across her little son's doppelganger on the internet.

The mother revealed that she saw a photo of the little boy on Facebook and was astonished by his striking resemblance to her son.

Mum shares photos of son's lookalike Photo credit: Destiny James Nonso/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Mum in awe over son's doppelganger

The mother identified on Facebook as Destiny James Nomso shared pictures of her son and his doppelgänger on a Facebook group, OMAM.

She noted publicly that the cute little boy seemed like her son’s twin brother from another mother.

She went ahead to request that the boy's mother reaches out to her so that her son could meet with her new brother.

She wrote:

“Good afternoon my lovely and beautiful mother's. I saw a post of this handsome boy that likes eating tomato and onion, I saw my son twin brother. I saved the picture to show my son his twin brother from another mother.

"Please the mother of this handsome should contact me so the two brothers can meet. I love you all and may love to continue to lead.”

Reactions trail photos of look-alike boys

The comments section on Facebook was filled with reactions from netizens who were in awe over their resemblance.

Nelly Ann Obiako Echereme said:

“Wow! Ask your husband some questions. Honestly they look alike.”

Esthermary Ifezue reacted:

“I thought their the same.”

Emmanuella Chiella Ogechukwu said:

“Even siblings never resemble reach like this o.”

Chukwu Edith reacted:

“Omo! People dey resemble oo.”

Lizzy Alisiobi said:

“Doppelganger!!”

Blessing Aigbokie said:

“Waoh!! It's true o.”

Jennifer Peters reacted:

“I was actually thinking it's the same person.”

Amara Okoro reacted:

“Are u sure they didn't take 1 of twins from d hospital?”

Blendy Fegor Ojugbeli said:

“Are u sure you didn't give birth to twins and they took one ObS just joking but they do look so much alike.”

Ajayi Holluwatunmise Stella said:

“Are u sure they are not the same.”

Reactions trail video of Cardi B's lookalike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady who looks so much like Cardi B made waves online.

In a video, she showed off her beauty and some netizens spotted the striking resemblance between her and the singer. Others taunted her.

Source: Legit.ng