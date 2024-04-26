Actor Jaypee Gosioha loves to look good and he does not mind going for an N1m outfit over an N1m wristwatch

He also shared how he has been able to improve his style through the help of his older colleagues

In a chat with Legit.ng, he revealed how conscious he is about his fashion taste, among other issues

Nollywood actor Jaypee Gosioha stated that though he is open to learning from his older colleagues, he also has his own style.

The role interpreter said that he once stepped out of his home thinking he had made a fashion statement. However, he felt indifferent when he reached his destination.

He also discussed other matters relating to himself in this chat with Legit.ng.

How conscious is Jaypee about his style?

The actor noted that fashion plays a major role in his outward appearance, and he does not joke with it.

"As an actor, I'm very conscious about my fashion choices, because I believe fashion plays a significant role in how I present myself. The way I dress can enhance my character and contribute to the overall storytelling on screen/stage. My favourite fashion brand is Louis Vuitton."

He also shared how his older colleagues have influenced his style. In his words:

"⁠I'm always open to learning from my older colleagues, including their sense of fashion. While I have my style, I still aim to strike a balance between maintaining my style and integrating inspiration from my older colleagues' fashion choices. This is because I need to evolve my style while also respecting their expertise and experience in the industry."

Jaypee reveals choice of N1m outfit

Speaking on what he prefers between a N1m wristwatch and a N1m outfit, he said he prefers the outfit.

"I would definitely prefer a N1m outfit."

The role interpreter also shared an embarrassing fashion moment he had and he wished he initially dressed better at the event.

"There was this one time I wore an outfit that I thought looked great at home, but the moment I reached where I was going, I realised it wasn't as pleasant as I had thought because of how everyone else was dressed. It made me feel a bit uncomfortable and self-conscious. So, I had to go back home to change my outfit.

