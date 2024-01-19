Moosa Mostafa’s age, height, birthday, movies and TV shows

Young actors are making a name for themselves in the acting industry thanks to their talents and outstanding performances. It is the case for Moosa Mostafa, a rising British actor. He rose to prominence in 2022 after being cast as Nas in The Last Bus. What is Moosa Mostafa's age?

Moosa in a navy blue T-shirt (L) and the young actor in a uniform (R). Photo: @ByGeorgeJreije on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Moosa Mostafa is a young actor who is still honing his craft. His exceptional talent can be attributed to his roles in one film and two television series. Additionally, his fame as an actor has resulted in a sizable following on his Instagram account.

Profile summary

Full name Moosa Mostafa Gender Male Date of birth 25 February 2008 Age 15 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Warwickshire, England, United Kingdom Current residence Warwickshire, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Islam Height in feet 4'5" Height in centimetres 135 Weight in pounds 104 Weight in kilograms 47 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Rima Mostafa School Warwick Boys School Profession Actor

What is Moosa Mustafa's age?

The up-and-coming British actor is 15 years old as of January 2024. He was born on 25 February 2008 in Warwickshire, England. His zodiac sign is Pisces. He was raised in a devout Islamic family. His mother is called Rima Mostafa. The actor is a student at Warwick Boys School.

Career

Moosa is a young actor who made his acting debut in 2018 when he appeared in a minor role in the film Nativity Rocks! as one of St. Bernadette's class members. He is also popularly known for his role as Eugene Ottinger in the Netflix fantasy series Wednesday.

He co-starred in the TV series with famous young actors such as Isaac Ordonez, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman and Gwendoline Christie. He is under the talent agency, The Artists Partnership, based in London, England, United Kingdom.

Moosa Mostafa's movies and TV shows

According to his IMDb profile, the rising star has three acting credits only as of writing:

Year Movies/TV shows Roles 2022 Wednesday Eugene Ottinger 2022 The Last Bus Nas 2018 Nativity Rocks St. Bernadette's Class

He has 391 thousand followers on his Instagram page at the time of writing. However, he has only posted a few posts.

Moosa Mostafa's height and weight

The British actor is 4 feet 5 inches or 135 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 104 pounds or 47 kilograms.

Fast facts about Moosa Mostafa

How old is Moosa Mostafa? He is 15 years old as of January 2024. Who is Moosa Mustafa? He is a young actor from the United Kingdom. When is Moosa Mostafa's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 25 February and was born in 2008. What is Moosa Mostafa's nationality? He is a British citizen. Who is Moosa Mostafa's mother? His mother is called Rima Mustafa. What is Moosa Mostafa's school? He is studying at Warwick Boys School. What is Moosa Mostafa's height? The British actor is 4 feet 5 inches or 135 centimetres tall. Where does Moosa Mostafa live? He currently resides in Warwickshire, England.

