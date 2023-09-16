Xochitl Gomez’s age, height, birthday, ethnicity, net worth

Xochitl Gomez is a Los Angeles-based actress. She is famous for portraying American Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She is also known for starring in The Baby-Sitters Club, Gentefield, and Shadow Wolves. What is Xochitl Gomez’s age? Delve into the actress's life to gain a deeper understanding of who she is.

Xochitl Gomez attends the Variety Power of Young Hollywood Presented by For the Music at NeueHouse Hollywood in Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Xochitl Gomez started acting at five after her mother took her to a musical theatre. She was a professional actress at 10 and had roles in multiple TV and film productions. She is also a social media personality with a massive audience on TikTok and Instagram. Discover Xochitl Gomez’s age and other lesser-known facts about her below.

Profile summary and biography

Full name Xochitl Gomez Gender Female Date of birth 29 April 2006 Age 17 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Actress, TikTok star Net worth $1 million–$2 million Instagram @_xochitl.gomez TikTok @_xochitl.gomez

What is Xochitl Gomez’s age?

The American actress is 17 years old as of 2023. Xochitl Gomez’s birthday is 29 April 2006. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Early life

She was born in Los Angeles, California, United States and grew up in Hollywood before moving to Echo Park. Xochitl Gomez’s parents are Spanish-speaking Mexicans, and she had a lot of Mexican influence while growing up. She is an American national of Latina ethnic background.

The actress’ mother is reportedly a film set decorator, and her father is a construction worker. Does Xochitl Gomez have siblings? She is the only child of her parents. The actress currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States, where she pursues her acting career.

Xochitl Gomez attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Xochitl Gomez’s career

Xochitl has been passionate about performing arts since she was a kid and joined a musical theatre at five. She acted in student films and performed about 22 full-length musicals by the time she was 12.

She began professional acting at ten after being featured in the 2016 movie Interwoven. According to IMDb, the actress has approximately 23 acting credits and has won multiple awards. Here is a list of Xochitl Gomez’s films and TV shows.

Movie/TV series Period Role Avengers: Secret Wars In development America Chavez Ursa Major Pre-production Natalie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 2022 America Chavez The Lone Drone 2020 Sara The Baby-Sitters Club 2020 Dawn Schafer Roped 2020 Emma Gentefied 2020 Young Ana Shadow Wolves 2019 Chucky You’re the Worst 2019 Eclipse Kid Silence of Others 2018 Playground Kid Cazadora 2018 Violet Raven’s Home 2018 School Journalist Mia 2018 Lainey The Letter 2018 Marcela Matty Paz Is a Noob 2018 Lily By River’s Edge 2018 Delia Jack 2017 Becky Light As A Feather 2017 Zoe Evil Things 2017 Young Adriana G.I. Jose 2017 Frida Interwoven 2016 Neighbour Girl

Besides acting, she is a social media personality with a massive audience on TikTok and Instagram. Her TikTok account has approximately 8.4 million followers as of writing, and she shares dance videos, lip-syncs and other engaging content on the platform. She shares acting updates and lifestyle photos with her about 2.4 million fans on Instagram.

What is Xochitl Gomez’s net worth?

The teenage actress’ net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $2 million, according to News Unzip. Earnings from acting are her primary income source.

Does Xochitl Gomez have a boyfriend?

The California native has not revealed any details about her relationships. Therefore, she is presumably single at the moment.

How tall is Xochitl Gomez?

She stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres). Her weight is estimated to be 119 pounds (54 kilograms).

Xochitl Gomez attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

FAQs about Xochitl Gomez

How old is Xochitl Gomez? She is 17 years old as of 2023. She was born on 29 April 2006. What is Xochitl Gomez’s ethnicity? She is Latina. What does Xochitl Gomez do for a living? She is an actress and TikTok star. How much is Xochitl Gomez worth? Her net worth allegedly ranges between $1 million and $2 million. Which actress portrays American Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Xochitl Gomez portrays the character. Is Xochitl Gomez dating anyone? The actress is seemingly single. What is Xochitl Gomez’s height? Her height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres). Where does Xochitl Gomez live? She resides with her family in Los Angeles, California, United States.

What is Xochitl Gomez’s age? The actress is 17 years old as of 2023 and has made significant headway since her acting debut in 2016. She boasts over 20 acting credits and has a massive following on social media.

Legit.ng recently published Joe Mele’s biography. He is an American social media influencer famous for sharing comedy skits alongside his dad.

The New York-born social media influencer gradually rose to stardom by sharing engaging content on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. He features his dad in most of his videos. He is dating fellow social media influencer Angela Chalet.

Source: Legit.ng