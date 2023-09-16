Global site navigation

Xochitl Gomez's age, height, birthday, ethnicity, net worth
Xochitl Gomez’s age, height, birthday, ethnicity, net worth

by  Mercy Mbuthia

Xochitl Gomez is a Los Angeles-based actress. She is famous for portraying American Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She is also known for starring in The Baby-Sitters Club, Gentefield, and Shadow Wolves. What is Xochitl Gomez’s age? Delve into the actress's life to gain a deeper understanding of who she is.

Is Xochitl Gomez Mexican?
Xochitl Gomez attends the Variety Power of Young Hollywood Presented by For the Music at NeueHouse Hollywood in Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Xochitl Gomez started acting at five after her mother took her to a musical theatre. She was a professional actress at 10 and had roles in multiple TV and film productions. She is also a social media personality with a massive audience on TikTok and Instagram. Discover Xochitl Gomez’s age and other lesser-known facts about her below.

Profile summary and biography

Full nameXochitl Gomez
GenderFemale
Date of birth29 April 2006
Age17 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac signTaurus
Place of birthLos Angeles, California, United States
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityLatina
ReligionChristianity
Height in feet5'5"
Height in centimetres165
Weight in pounds119
Weight in kilograms54
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourBrown
Relationship statusSingle
ProfessionActress, TikTok star
Net worth$1 million–$2 million
Instagram@_xochitl.gomez
TikTok@_xochitl.gomez

What is Xochitl Gomez’s age?

The American actress is 17 years old as of 2023. Xochitl Gomez’s birthday is 29 April 2006. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Early life

She was born in Los Angeles, California, United States and grew up in Hollywood before moving to Echo Park. Xochitl Gomez’s parents are Spanish-speaking Mexicans, and she had a lot of Mexican influence while growing up. She is an American national of Latina ethnic background.

The actress’ mother is reportedly a film set decorator, and her father is a construction worker. Does Xochitl Gomez have siblings? She is the only child of her parents. The actress currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States, where she pursues her acting career.

Xochitl Gomez’s nationality
Xochitl Gomez attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth
Source: Getty Images

Xochitl Gomez’s career

Xochitl has been passionate about performing arts since she was a kid and joined a musical theatre at five. She acted in student films and performed about 22 full-length musicals by the time she was 12.

She began professional acting at ten after being featured in the 2016 movie Interwoven. According to IMDb, the actress has approximately 23 acting credits and has won multiple awards. Here is a list of Xochitl Gomez’s films and TV shows.

Movie/TV seriesPeriodRole
Avengers: Secret WarsIn developmentAmerica Chavez
Ursa MajorPre-productionNatalie
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness2022America Chavez
The Lone Drone2020Sara
The Baby-Sitters Club2020Dawn Schafer
Roped2020Emma
Gentefied2020Young Ana
Shadow Wolves2019Chucky
You’re the Worst2019Eclipse Kid
Silence of Others2018Playground Kid
Cazadora2018Violet
Raven’s Home2018School Journalist
Mia2018Lainey
The Letter2018Marcela
Matty Paz Is a Noob2018Lily
By River’s Edge2018Delia
Jack2017Becky
Light As A Feather2017Zoe
Evil Things2017Young Adriana
G.I. Jose2017Frida
Interwoven2016Neighbour Girl

Besides acting, she is a social media personality with a massive audience on TikTok and Instagram. Her TikTok account has approximately 8.4 million followers as of writing, and she shares dance videos, lip-syncs and other engaging content on the platform. She shares acting updates and lifestyle photos with her about 2.4 million fans on Instagram.

What is Xochitl Gomez’s net worth?

The teenage actress’ net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $2 million, according to News Unzip. Earnings from acting are her primary income source.

Does Xochitl Gomez have a boyfriend?

The California native has not revealed any details about her relationships. Therefore, she is presumably single at the moment.

How tall is Xochitl Gomez?

She stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres). Her weight is estimated to be 119 pounds (54 kilograms).

Xochitl Gomez’s family
Xochitl Gomez attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth
Source: Getty Images

FAQs about Xochitl Gomez

  1. How old is Xochitl Gomez? She is 17 years old as of 2023. She was born on 29 April 2006.
  2. What is Xochitl Gomez’s ethnicity? She is Latina.
  3. What does Xochitl Gomez do for a living? She is an actress and TikTok star.
  4. How much is Xochitl Gomez worth? Her net worth allegedly ranges between $1 million and $2 million.
  5. Which actress portrays American Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Xochitl Gomez portrays the character.
  6. Is Xochitl Gomez dating anyone? The actress is seemingly single.
  7. What is Xochitl Gomez’s height? Her height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).
  8. Where does Xochitl Gomez live? She resides with her family in Los Angeles, California, United States.

What is Xochitl Gomez’s age? The actress is 17 years old as of 2023 and has made significant headway since her acting debut in 2016. She boasts over 20 acting credits and has a massive following on social media.

Legit.ng recently published Joe Mele’s biography. He is an American social media influencer famous for sharing comedy skits alongside his dad.

The New York-born social media influencer gradually rose to stardom by sharing engaging content on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. He features his dad in most of his videos. He is dating fellow social media influencer Angela Chalet.

