Xochitl Gomez’s age, height, birthday, ethnicity, net worth
Xochitl Gomez is a Los Angeles-based actress. She is famous for portraying American Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She is also known for starring in The Baby-Sitters Club, Gentefield, and Shadow Wolves. What is Xochitl Gomez’s age? Delve into the actress's life to gain a deeper understanding of who she is.
Xochitl Gomez started acting at five after her mother took her to a musical theatre. She was a professional actress at 10 and had roles in multiple TV and film productions. She is also a social media personality with a massive audience on TikTok and Instagram. Discover Xochitl Gomez’s age and other lesser-known facts about her below.
Profile summary and biography
|Full name
|Xochitl Gomez
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|29 April 2006
|Age
|17 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Taurus
|Place of birth
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Latina
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in feet
|5'5"
|Height in centimetres
|165
|Weight in pounds
|119
|Weight in kilograms
|54
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Relationship status
|Single
|Profession
|Actress, TikTok star
|Net worth
|$1 million–$2 million
|@_xochitl.gomez
|TikTok
|@_xochitl.gomez
What is Xochitl Gomez’s age?
The American actress is 17 years old as of 2023. Xochitl Gomez’s birthday is 29 April 2006. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.
Early life
She was born in Los Angeles, California, United States and grew up in Hollywood before moving to Echo Park. Xochitl Gomez’s parents are Spanish-speaking Mexicans, and she had a lot of Mexican influence while growing up. She is an American national of Latina ethnic background.
The actress’ mother is reportedly a film set decorator, and her father is a construction worker. Does Xochitl Gomez have siblings? She is the only child of her parents. The actress currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States, where she pursues her acting career.
Xochitl Gomez’s career
Xochitl has been passionate about performing arts since she was a kid and joined a musical theatre at five. She acted in student films and performed about 22 full-length musicals by the time she was 12.
She began professional acting at ten after being featured in the 2016 movie Interwoven. According to IMDb, the actress has approximately 23 acting credits and has won multiple awards. Here is a list of Xochitl Gomez’s films and TV shows.
|Movie/TV series
|Period
|Role
|Avengers: Secret Wars
|In development
|America Chavez
|Ursa Major
|Pre-production
|Natalie
|Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
|2022
|America Chavez
|The Lone Drone
|2020
|Sara
|The Baby-Sitters Club
|2020
|Dawn Schafer
|Roped
|2020
|Emma
|Gentefied
|2020
|Young Ana
|Shadow Wolves
|2019
|Chucky
|You’re the Worst
|2019
|Eclipse Kid
|Silence of Others
|2018
|Playground Kid
|Cazadora
|2018
|Violet
|Raven’s Home
|2018
|School Journalist
|Mia
|2018
|Lainey
|The Letter
|2018
|Marcela
|Matty Paz Is a Noob
|2018
|Lily
|By River’s Edge
|2018
|Delia
|Jack
|2017
|Becky
|Light As A Feather
|2017
|Zoe
|Evil Things
|2017
|Young Adriana
|G.I. Jose
|2017
|Frida
|Interwoven
|2016
|Neighbour Girl
Besides acting, she is a social media personality with a massive audience on TikTok and Instagram. Her TikTok account has approximately 8.4 million followers as of writing, and she shares dance videos, lip-syncs and other engaging content on the platform. She shares acting updates and lifestyle photos with her about 2.4 million fans on Instagram.
What is Xochitl Gomez’s net worth?
The teenage actress’ net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $2 million, according to News Unzip. Earnings from acting are her primary income source.
Does Xochitl Gomez have a boyfriend?
The California native has not revealed any details about her relationships. Therefore, she is presumably single at the moment.
How tall is Xochitl Gomez?
She stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres). Her weight is estimated to be 119 pounds (54 kilograms).
FAQs about Xochitl Gomez
- How old is Xochitl Gomez? She is 17 years old as of 2023. She was born on 29 April 2006.
- What is Xochitl Gomez’s ethnicity? She is Latina.
- What does Xochitl Gomez do for a living? She is an actress and TikTok star.
- How much is Xochitl Gomez worth? Her net worth allegedly ranges between $1 million and $2 million.
- Which actress portrays American Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Xochitl Gomez portrays the character.
- Is Xochitl Gomez dating anyone? The actress is seemingly single.
- What is Xochitl Gomez’s height? Her height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).
- Where does Xochitl Gomez live? She resides with her family in Los Angeles, California, United States.
What is Xochitl Gomez’s age? The actress is 17 years old as of 2023 and has made significant headway since her acting debut in 2016. She boasts over 20 acting credits and has a massive following on social media.
Legit.ng recently published Joe Mele’s biography. He is an American social media influencer famous for sharing comedy skits alongside his dad.
The New York-born social media influencer gradually rose to stardom by sharing engaging content on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. He features his dad in most of his videos. He is dating fellow social media influencer Angela Chalet.
Source: Legit.ng