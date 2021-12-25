Les Do Makeup’s biography: age, birthday, family, net worth

Leslie Quezada, famously dubbed Les Do Makeup, is a renowned makeup artist, model, and social media sensation whose fame skyrocketed following the videos and photos she often uploads on her social media accounts. So who is her when the cameras are off?

The social media personality posing for a photo in grey pants. Photo: @lesdomakeup

Source: Instagram

Where does Leslie Quezada live? She resides in El Paso, Texas, the United States of America, with her husband and child. Leslie Quezada uploaded a house tour video of the house in 2018. Have a look at her biography and find more information, including details about her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Leslie Quezada

Leslie Quezada Nickname: Les Do Makeup

Les Do Makeup Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: January 3 1994

January 3 1994 Age: 28 years old (as of 2022)

28 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: El Paso, Texas, USA

El Paso, Texas, USA Current residence: El Paso, Texas, USA

El Paso, Texas, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings: 2

2 Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Vlex Galindo

Vlex Galindo Son : Gael Gianni

: Gael Gianni University: University of Texas-El Paso

University of Texas-El Paso Profession: YouTuber, Instagram star, TikToker, social media influencer

YouTuber, Instagram star, TikToker, social media influencer Net worth: $750,000

$750,000 YouTube: Les Do Makeup

Les Do Makeup Instagram: @lesdomakeup

Les Do Makeup's biography

The Instagram star was born and raised in El Paso, Texas, the United States of America, alongside her siblings. So what is there to know about Les Do Makeup's family?

Although the Instagram star has not disclosed many details about her family members, she often features them on her YouTube videos. Not much is known about her parents, except that they own a restaurant.

In one of her videos titled I Got Matching Tattoos With My Siblings, she mentioned her brother's Instagram handle, Dannycashhout. Leslie Quezada has an older sister. Leslie Quezada's sister is married and has two kids.

The Instagram star posing for a photo wearing cat makeup. Photo: @lesdomakeup

Source: Instagram

Regarding her education, she graduated from the University of Texas-El Paso with a bachelor's degree in Business.

What is Leslie's nationality?

The Instagram star is an American national of white ethnicity.

When is Les Do Makeup's birthday?

The social media star annually celebrates her birthday on January 3.

How old is Leslie Quezada? She was born on 3 January 1994. Therefore, as of January 2022, Les Do Makeup's age is 28 years.

What is Leslie's zodiac sign?

According to astrology, her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Rise to stardom

Leslie started uploading her modelling and makeup related content on her official Instagram account in April 2016. She has since grown her fanbase through her entertaining fashion, makeup, lifestyle, and art videos that she uploads.

While her makeup videos mainly focus on eyeliner and a variety of makeup shades, the YouTuber owns a shop that sells clothing items. Additionally, she has been a brand ambassador of the Savage X Fenty brand by Rihanna. As of 2022, her Instagram account has over 1.7 million followers.

The Instagram star posing for a photo with her husband, Vlex Galindo, and their son, Gael Gianni. Photo: @lesdomakeup

Source: Instagram

Aside from Instagram, the social media influencer runs a self-titled YouTube channel. She often documents her lifestyle, family, makeup, and fashion ideas. Currently, the channel boasts over 1.2 million subscribers.

Does Leslie Quezada have a husband?

Yes. The social media influencer is married to Vlex Galindo, with whom she has a baby. They welcomed their baby boy on 16 December 2019 and named him Gael Gianni. Leslie often flaunts them on social media platforms.

How much does Les Do Makeup make?

No verified sources state how much the YouTuber is worth. However, according to Exact Networth, Les Do Makeup's net worth is estimated to be around $1.2 million. She primarily earns her income from being a social media star.

Les Do Makeup is one social media personality who has consistently engaged her fans through her captivating content. She has maintained a clean profile since she started her career as a social media influencer.

