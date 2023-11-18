Jack Doherty’s age, height, family, girlfriend, net worth

Jack Doherty is a YouTube star and social media influencer from the United States. He became famous for sharing stunts on YouTube. Despite Jack Doherty’s age, he has already made a name for himself in the online entertainment industry, and many are seeking to know more about him.

YouTuber Jack Doherty posing for a picture outside the school compound. Photo: @jackdoherty on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jack Doherty is a popular social media influencer. He boasts an extensive following on social media, especially on TikTok and YouTube. He is young, but he is already making big strides in the content creation field.

Profile summary

Full name Jack Doherty Gender Male Date of birth 8 October 2003 Age 20 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Libra Place of birth Long Island, New York, United States Current residence Sea Cliff, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 4’11’’ Height in centimetres 150 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Mark Doherty Mother Anna Doherty Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Mckinley Richardson Education North Shore High School Profession YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $2 million Instagram @jackdoherty Twitter @dohertyjackk YouTube Jack Doherty

What is Jack Doherty’s age?

The social media influencer is 20 years old as of 2023. When is Jack Doherty’s birthday? He was born on 8 October 2003 in Long Island, New York, United States. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Jack is an American national of Irish-Polish descent. His parents are Anna and Mark Doherty. Jack Doherty’s mom is from Poland, while his father is from New York. The YouTuber grew up alongside two siblings—an elder brother named Michael and a sister named Joanna.

Jack Doherty’s dad and brother have made several appearances in his videos. The family presently lives in Sea Cliff, New York, United States.

Career

Jack Doherty is a YouTuber and social media influencer. He created his self-titled YouTube channel on 15 July 2016 and has amassed 12.5 million subscribers as of writing. The channel mostly contains stunts, pranks, vlogs, challenges and travelling content.

Aside from YouTube, Jack Doherty is active on various social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok. His TikTok account has accumulated over 9.3 million followers and over 258 million likes as of writing. He shares pranks, challenges and stunts, which include trick shots, flip tricks, and trampoline stunts. His Instagram account has over 868 thousand followers.

What is Jack Doherty’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, TechieGamers LLC, and StarsWealthy, the YouTube star has an alleged net worth of $2 million. His primary source of income is attributed to his social media earnings, especially brand promotions.

Who is Jack Doherty dating?

The American entertainer is in a romantic relationship with Mckinley Richardson, a TikTok star and social media influencer. The two began dating in 2023 and often appear on each other social media pages. Jack formerly dated fellow social media star Samantha Frank.

What is Jack Doherty’s height?

The American content creator is 4 feet 11 inches or 150 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 110 pounds or 50 kilograms.

Fast facts about Jack Doherty

Who is Jack Doherty? He is an American YouTuber and social media influencer. He is known for sharing his physical stunts, which include trick shots, flip tricks, and trampoline stunts on social media. Where is Jack Doherty from? He was born in Long Island, New York, United States of America. How old is Jack Doherty? He is 20 years old as of 2023. He was born on 8 October 2003. Who are Jack Doherty’s parents? His parents are Anna and Mark Doherty. Who are Jack Doherty’s siblings? The social media star has two elder siblings named Joanna and Michael. Who is Jack Doherty’s girlfriend? He is currently dating TikTok star Mckinley Richardson. How tall is Jack Doherty? He is 4 feet 11 inches or 150 centimetres tall. Where does Jack Doherty live? He resides with his family in Sea Cliff, New York, United States.

Jack Doherty’s age is 20 years old as of 2023. He is a YouTube star and social media influencer from the United States. He commands a massive fan following on social media.

Legit.ng recently published Sarah Jakes Roberts’ biography. She is a prominent American author, pastor, motivational speaker and media personality. She was born on 17 July 1988 in Texas, United States of America and currently lives between Los Angeles, California and Dallas, Texas, USA.

Sarah Jakes Roberts is the daughter of Bishop T. D. Jakes, a renowned American pastor, author and filmmaker. Sarah is famous for her motivational sermons on faith, relationships, and personal growth, which have inspired and impacted many lives. She is also known for her memoir Lost and Found: Finding Hope in the Detours of Life.

Source: Legit.ng