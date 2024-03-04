Charlotte Parkes' age, height, net worth and recent updates

Charlotte Parkes is a popular YouTuber, TikTok star, model, and social media influencer from England, United Kingdom. She is widely known for uploading vlogs, challenge videos, pranks and gaming content on YouTube, boasting a considerable following. She is also famous on Instagram for posting modelling, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle pictures.

Charlotte Parke in Los Angeles, California, United States (L). Charlotte poses for a picture in a navy blue outfit (R). Photo: @charlparkesx on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Charlotte Parkes commenced her career as an urban model in 2013, sharing modelling content on her Instagram account. She has accumulated a massive fan following on other social media platforms, especially YouTube and TikTok. She has been featured in Curve House Models' Five O'Clock Booty Drop. Charlotte is currently the brand ambassador of Fashion Nova.

Profile summary

Full name Charlotte Parkes Gender Female Date of birth 21 January 1994 Age 30 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth England, United Kingdom Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’1’’ Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sibling 1 Relationship status Single Profession YouTuber, model, social media influencer Net worth $100,000–$3 million Instagram @charlparkesx X (Twitter) @charllparkes YouTube @Charlotte Parkes TikTok @charlparkesx

Charlotte Parkes’ biography

The social media influencer was born and raised in England, United Kingdom, but currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. She is a British national of white ethnicity. She has a younger sister named Harriet. She often appears on her YouTube videos.

What is Charlotte Parkes’ age?

The British YouTuber is 30 years old as of 2024. When was Charlotte Parkes born? She was born on 21 January 1994. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Top 5 facts about Charlotte Parkes. Photo: @charlparkesx on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What does Charlotte Parkes do for a living?

Charlotte is a model, YouTuber, TikTok star and social media influencer. She gained recognition for uploading vlogs, challenge videos, pranks, and gaming content on her self-titled YouTube channel created in 2011. Currently, the channel boasts over 3.2 million subscribers.

She also has another YouTube channel, CharlotteGames, created on 26 September 2019. The channel has amassed almost 53 thousand subscribers and mostly contains gaming content.

Aside from YouTube, Charlotte is also popular on other platforms. She is active on Instagram, where she boasts over 783 thousand followers. She also promotes notable brands such as Bang Energy, Prime, and Fashion Nova.

She has a TikTok account with almost 2 million followers. She shares the same content she posts on YouTube. She has a Twitch channel with almost 60 thousand followers. She streams just chatting and video content. Furthermore, she is an adult content creator, having an OnlyFans account, where she posts her explicit content.

What is Charlotte Parkes’ net worth?

According to Popular Networth, popular Bio, and Idol NetWorth, the British YouTuber has an alleged net worth of between $100 thousand and $3 million. She primarily earns her income from social media endeavours and brand promotions.

Who is Charlotte Parkes dating?

The British internet personality is not in a romantic relationship with anyone. She was previously in a relationship with fellow YouTube star Faze Kay. Charlotte Parkes and Faze Kay began dating in 2018 before parting ways in early 2020.

What is Charlotte Parkes’ height?

The American-based content creator stands 5 feet 1 inch or 155 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Fast facts about Charlotte Parkes

Who is Charlotte Parkes? She is a British model, YouTuber, TikTok star and social media influencer best known for uploading vlogs, challenge videos, pranks, and gaming content on YouTube. Where was Charlotte Parkes born? She was born in England, United Kingdom. What is Charlotte Parkes’ nationality? She is a British national. How old is Charlotte Parkes? She is 30 years old as of 2024, having been born on 21 January 1994. Does Charlotte Parkes have siblings? She has a sister named Harriet. What is Charlotte Parkes’s height? She is 5 feet 1 inch or 155 centimetres tall. Where does Charlotte Parkes live now? She currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Charlotte Parkes is a popular YouTuber, TikTok star, model and social media influencer from England, United Kingdom. She became famous for uploading vlogs, challenge videos, pranks, gaming videos and beauty and fashion content on YouTube. She is also popular on other social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram, where she boasts an extensive fan following.

Legit.ng recently published Maxx Morando’s biography. He is an American drummer and songwriter for the Liily band. He was previously a member of The Regrettes band. Maxx is best recognised as American singer and actress Miley Cyrus' boyfriend.

Maxx and Miley’s romantic relationship reportedly started at the beginning of 2022. They have been together at multiple events and recently appeared to have confirmed their status when they kissed at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Is Miley Cyrus older than her boyfriend? Read his biography for his age and more about his life and career.

Source: Legit.ng