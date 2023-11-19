Cam Cordova's bio: age, height, nationality, net worth

Cam Cordova is a model and social media personality from the United States of America. She is well-known for sharing lip-syncs, dance, and comedy videos on her TikTok account. Consequently, she has gained a vast following on social media platforms, with many wanting to know her better.

American TikTok star Cam Cordova posing in blue jeans and a white top (L) and in a white outfit (R). Photo: @com_cordova on Instagram (modified by author)

Cam Cordova has gained fame for creating entertaining and engaging content on social media. She is a soccer player who posts photos and videos on Instagram and TikTok. Cam Cordova is also a gym enthusiast. She has a pet dog called Stormi.

Profile summary

Full name Camryn Cordova Gender Female Date of birth 8 May 2003 Age 20 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Spring, Texas, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4'' Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-90 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Hailey Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School Klein Collins High School Profession Model, TikTok star, social media personality Net worth $1 million–$5 million

Cam Cordova's biography

She was reportedly born on 8 May 2003 in Spring, Texas, United States of America. How old is Cam Cordova? The social media influencer is 20 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

In a post shared by her sister on her Instagram account, someone referred to her mother as Hailey. She has two brothers and one sister. Her sister's name is Cassie Lynn Cordova, and she is an athlete. The TikTok star features her two brothers in her TikTok videos.

Educational background

What high school did Cam Cordova go to? The American internet sensation attended Klein Collins High School. She played soccer during her high school time. She is presently a student at Sam Houston State University.

Career

She is a model and TikTok star. She has amassed an extensive following on her TikTok account, which comprises lip-syncs, dance, comedy and challenges. She has garnered 4 million followers, and her videos have reached over 94 million likes as of writing.

She is also famous on Instagram, with over 444 thousand followers. She uses her Instagram account to share her photos in swimsuits and other fashionable outfits. She has an X (Twitter) account with over 26 thousand followers.

She is a soccer player. She has been passionate about soccer since childhood. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has played soccer for her high school and club teams.

What is Cam Cordova’s net worth?

According to Information Cradle and Buzz Learn, Cordova’s net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. She earns through her content creation career, particularly via brand endorsements.

Cam Cordova’s height and weight

Camryn Cordova is at 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres. She weighs 137 pounds or 62 kilograms. Her body measurements are approximately 34-26-35 inches or 86-66-90 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Cam Cordova? She is an American model, TikTok star, and social media personality well-recognised for sharing entertaining videos on TikTok. What is Cam Cordova’s age? She is 20 years old as of 2023. What is Cam Cordova’s high school? The Instagram model attended Klein Collins High School. What is Cam Cordova’s nationality? She is American. What is Cam Cordova's full name? Her full name is Camryn Cordova. How many siblings does Cam Cordova have? She has three siblings.

Cam Cordova is an American TikTok star and social media personality. She is famous for sharing videos on TikTok, where she has amassed an extensive following. She has two brothers and a sister named Cassie Lynn Cordova.

