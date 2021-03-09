Who is Ralph Macchio’s wife Phyllis Fierro? All the details

They say that behind every successful man is a woman who offers support and love. Such is the case for actor Ralph Macchio. His wife, Phyllis Fierro, has been in his life for decades. She has played an instrumental role in the actor's life. Did you know the two were high school sweethearts?

Actor Ralph Macchio and his wife attend the 'Divorce' New York Premiere at SVA Theater in New York City. Photo: @Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Phyllis Fierro has accompanied her spouse to events and celebrations for many years. She is a lovely person with a cool and composed demeanour. Read on to learn more about her life, including her age, career, marriage, net worth, and height.

Profile summary

Full name Phyllis Fierro Gender Female Date of birth 25th July 1960 Age 61 years (as of June 2022) Place of birth United States of America Current residence Long Island, New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Leo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 120 Weight in kilogrammes 54 Hair colour Brunette Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Phyllis Fierro's spouse Ralph Macchio Children 2 Father Nicholas Fierro Mother Loretta Fierro Siblings 2 Profession Nurse practitioner

Who is Phyllis Fierro?

Phyllis Fierro is a qualified nurse practitioner who has been in the field of health for many years. She came into the limelight when she married famous actor Ralph Macchio, who is best known for starring in Karate Kid. She has stood by his side for many years and is often spotted with him during his functions.

How old is Phyllis Fierro?

Phyllis Fierro's age is 61 years old as of June 2022. She was born on 25th July 1960 in the United States of America, and her Zodiac sign is Leo.

Ralph Macchio and Phyllis Fierro at the Premiere of 'Cadillac Man', Ziegfeld Theater, New York City. Photo: @Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

Nationality and ethnicity

The nurse practitioner's nationality is American. She is currently based in Long Island, New York, United States of America, where she resides with her family.

Her ethnicity is White. Her father's name is Nicholas Fierro, and he passed away on 22nd April 2020 at Calverton, New York, United States of America. Her mother's name is Loretta Fierro. She has a brother named Anthony and a sister named Lucretia.

Educational background

Young Phyllis Fierro went to local elementary and high schools in America. After graduating from high school, she proceeded for higher studies and pursued a course in nursing.

What does Phyllis Fierro do for a living?

Phyllis Fierro is a qualified and experienced nurse practitioner who is passionate about her work. Where does Phyllis Fierro work? She works at an undisclosed hospital in New York, United States of America.

During the global COVID-19 pandemic, she worked on the front line, caring for infected patients. Her dedication and sacrifice for humanity made her husband call her a hero.

What is Phyllis Fierro's net worth?

There is no official information about the nurse practitioner's annual income or net worth. However, it is known that she earns a decent sum from her career in nursing. How rich is Ralph Macchio? Her spouse has a net worth of $4 million.

The Macchio family attends the Lost Cat Corona wrap party at Highlight Studios in New York City. Photo: @Ron Adar/WireImage

Marriage

Who is Ralph Macchio's real wife? Phyllis Fierro is his spouse in real life. Ralph Macchio and Phyllis Fierro are high school sweethearts who have been married for decades. The two first met at a party when they were teenagers. They met in her grandmother's basement, where her cousin's birthday party was held.

Macchio was one of her cousin's friends. After the two were introduced, they immediately liked each other and started talking. Their relationship blossomed, leading to marriage.

The lovebirds exchanged their lifetime vows 12 years after their first meeting. Their wedding was held on 4th April 1987, meaning they have been married for slightly over 35 years now. Ralph Macchio has credited his long-running marriage to commitment and having a spouse who has always supported him. He is also supportive of his wife's endeavours.

Children

Phyllis Fierro is a mom of two, a son and a daughter. Who is Ralph Macchio's daughter? Her name is Julia, and she was born in 1992. She is a dancer and actress known for Girl Most Likely and Stella's Last Weekend.

On the other hand, her son's name is Daniel Macchio, born in 1996. Daniel is also in the entertainment industry. He is a music composer and actor who has appeared in From the Heart of the Crowd.

Phyllis Fierro's height and weight

The nurse practitioner is 5' 6" or 168 centimetres tall and weighs 120 pounds or 54 kilogrammes. She has brunette hair and brown eyes.

Fun facts about Phyllis Fierro

Her grandmother introduced her to Ralph Macchio when he was 15 years old.

She enjoys travelling, listening to music, and spending time with her family in her free time.

Bruno Mars is her favourite musician.

Blue is her favourite colour.

Her favourite drink is red wine.

Phyllis Fierro is a successful nurse practitioner who lives a quiet life away from the cameras, unlike her famous husband. She sometimes accompanies him to events and is his biggest supporter.

