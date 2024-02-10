Where are Team 10 members now? Rise and fall of the collective

Team 10 House is an influencer collective and talent management agency that was brought into existence in August 2016. The group began with the YouTuber Jake Paul and six content creators, aged between 14 and 19 years old. Discover where the Team 10 members are now after the team disbanded.

Neels posing for a photo in front of a white car (L), Alissa Violet in a black dress (C) and Alex Lange with three parrots. Photo: @neels, @alissaviolet, @alexlange on Instagram (modified by author)

Team 10 members was founded by a famous YouTuber, Jake Paul, at the age of 16. Most of the original members left the group in 2018, and new members joined in the same year. The second squad lasted briefly, so Jake announced the coming of the new group in 2019. They posted their first video in May 2019, but after four months, the members went their separate ways.

Where are Team 10 members now?

Since Team 10 members were formed in 2016, various content creators have joined the group and left. Below is the list of the original Team 10 members and where they are now.

Jake Paul

Allisa Violet

Neels Visser

Alex Lange

AJ Mitchell

Lucas and Marcus Dobre

Nick Crompton

Jake Paul

Jake Paul speaks during the Jake Paul v Tommy Fury Press Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Francois Nel

Jake Joseph Paul is the leader and founder of the Team 10 members. After the final group members parted ways, he continued running his self-titled YouTube channel. The channel has over 20 million subscribers. He is also a professional boxer, entrepreneur, and actor.

Jake was born on 17 January 1997 in Cleveland, Ohio, United States. He has a brother, Logan Paul, a well-known YouTuber. As an actor, he has been featured in TV series and films such as The Life of the Party, Nelk Boys, Bizaardvark, and Kings of the Internet.

Allisa Violet

Alissa was born on 12 June 1996 in Brunswick, Ohio, United States. Allisa is one of the original Team 10 girl members who left the team in June 2017. While in the team, she fell in love with Jake Paul and dated for a while before parting ways. She is believed to have left after the break-up.

Violet continued being a YouTuber after leaving Team 10 house. Alissa is also an Instagram star and model. She boasts over 12 million followers on Instagram and more than 3 million subscribers on her YouTube channel at the time of writing. She has worked with notable brands such as REVOLVE and Oh Polly.

Neels Visser

Neels Visser at the GQ Dinner at the Red Sea International Film Festival (L). The model at the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event in Italy (R). Photo: @neels on Instagram (modified by author)

Neels was born on 26 September 1998 in Phoenix, Arizona, United States. He is an American model, social media influencer, entrepreneur, aspiring DJ, and actor. He attended Corona Del Mar High School.

Neels was also among the initial Team ten members to leave the group. He left in 2017 to become a model. He has since worked with notable brands such as American Eagle, Maybelline, Dolce & Gabbana, and Vanity Teen Magazine. He commands a huge fan base on his social media platforms. He runs a clothing retail website, Living Regal.

Alex Lange

Alex Lange in a white sweater crossing a road (L). Lange holding a black puppy (R). Photo: @alexlange on Instagram (modified by author)

Alex Lange was born Alexandre Michael Langel on 3 March 2001 in Paris, France. He grew up alongside his two siblings in England, where his family relocated to when he was young. Alex later moved to Los Angeles, California, United States, where he currently resides.

Alex left Team 10 members in December 2017 to pursue his career as an actor. He has appeared in TV shows and movies, including Why Women Kill, The Unsettling, Code Black, and Light as a Feather. He is also a model. Alex is known to have dated actress Bailee Madison from 2016 to 2018.

AJ Mitchell

Singer AJ Mitchell poses for a photo in a white coat (L). AJ performs onstage in a flower-themed shirt (R). Photo: @imajmitchell on Facebook (modified by author)

Aaron Fredrick 'AJ' Mitchell was born in Belleville, Illinois, United States on 17 May 2001. AJ is an American singer and songwriter. He developed an interest in music at a tender age. He first shared his music clips and covers on Instagram at the age of 13.

AJ is also among the Team 10 members who left the group to focus on their careers. He has released songs like One More Fight, Stops, Camera On, and Spring Break. He has also released two EPs, Slow Dance and Hopeful.

Twins Lucas and Marcus Dobre

The Dobre twins were born on 28 January 1999 in Maryland, USA. Their parents are Aurelia Dobre, a retired Olympic gymnast and Boz Mofid. The parents own Dobre Gymnastics Academy based in Gaithersburg, Maryland. The Dobre twins have older brothers, Cyrus and Darius Dobre.

The Dobre twins are YouTube stars, dancers, and social media influencers. They created their YouTube channel, Lucas and Marcus, on 20 January 2011. They upload pranks, challenges, vlogs, dance videos, and experiments.

The channel currently has over 34 million subscribers. They had initially left Team 10 house in April 2017 but returned towards the end of 2017. They finally moved out in early 2018.

Nick Crompton

Nick Crompton is a British entrepreneur and YouTuber. He was born on 5 February 1995. Nick came into the limelight following his track, England Is My City, featuring Jake Paul and Team 10. He was the Chief Operations Officer of the Team 10 group.

He allegedly left the group due to internal changes that caused him to differ from some team members. Nick Crompton from Team 10 co-founded the internet agency Social Chain.

Who are the former Team 10 members?

Apart from the original team members, over 30 content creators were also, at some point, members of Team 10. Some of them include Tana Mongeau, Tessa Brooks, Erika Costell, Kristen Hancher, Tydus Talbott, Emilio Martínez, Ivan Martínez, Chance Sutton, Anthony Trujillo, Kade Speiser, Justin Roberts, Travis Talbott, Corey Talbott.

FAQs

What is Team 10? It was a group of young YouTubers who lived together in Los Angeles, California, USA, creating content. When was Team 10 formed? The collective was launched in May 2016. Who is the founder of Team 10 members? The founder of the team was Jake Paul. Who were the old Team 10 members? The old team members were Jake Paul, Alissa Violet, Alex Lange, Neels Visser, AJ Mitchell, twins Lucas and Marcus Dobre, and Nick Cromptom. Does Team 10 still exist? No. The group fell and rose twice before finally breaking in 2019. Why did Team 10 break up? Members had different reasons for leaving, but most chose to pursue solo careers. What happened to Team 10? Team 10 has not been active since 2019. The founder sold the Team 10 house and left Los Angeles, California, USA, to pursue his career as a boxer.

Team 10 members consisted of a team of content creators who lived and created content together. Since it was founded in 2016, new members kept on coming and leaving until 2019, when the band finally disbanded. Most of them established their social media careers, while others have pursued their careers in different fields.

