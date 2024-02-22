Who is Chantal Oster? Get to know Keith Tkachuk's wife

Chantal is a Canadian businessperson and celebrity wife based in the United States of America. She is best recognised for being Keith Tkachuk's wife. Her husband is a retired American professional ice hockey player who had an 18-year long career in the NHL. He played for various teams, including the Winnipeg Jets, Phoenix Coyotes, St. Louis Blues, and Atlanta Thrashers.

Chantal Oster drinking coffee (L). Chantal in a white and red jersey (R). Photo: @matthew_tkachuk on Instagram (modified by author)

Keith Tkachuk's wife, Chantal Oster, became famous following her romantic relationship with the retired professional ice hockey player. Chantal and Keith have been married since February 1997, and they have three children, a daughter and two sons. Even though she is married to a retired professional ice hockey player, Chantal has maintained a low profile, prompting many to ask endless questions about her.

Profile summary

Full name Chantal Oster Gender Female Place of birth Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada Current residence St. Louis, Missouri, United States Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Keith Tkachuk Children 3 Education University of Manitoba Profession Businessperson

Chantal Oster's biography

Is Chantal Oster a Canadian? The celebrity wife was born and raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada but currently resides in St. Louis, Missouri, United States of America. She is a Canadian national of white ethnicity.

What is Chantal Oster’s age?

The American celebrity spouse's age remains a mystery. However, she was born on 11 October, and her zodiac sign is Libra. Her exact year of birth is unknown. Chantal is a private person and has managed to keep her personal life away from the limelight.

Top-5 facts about Chantal Oster. Photo: @bradytkachuk/Instagram (modified by author)

After completing high school, she attended the University of Manitoba, where she graduated with a degree in business.

Why is Chantal Oster famous?

Chantal Oster Tkachuk gained immense popularity as the wife of Keith Tkachuk. She runs Covenant House, supporting and assisting young homeless individuals. She previously worked at Safeway when she met her husband, Keith.

During an interview with The Athletic, the celebrity spouse affirmed that although she holds a degree in business, her genuine interest lies in architecture. She expressed eagerness to embark on a career in architecture if given the chance. She is the one who designed their family's new residence in St. Louis.

Her husband is a retired American professional ice hockey player who had an 18-year long career in the NHL. He played for numerous teams, including the Winnipeg Jets, Phoenix Coyotes, St. Louis Blues, and Atlanta Thrashers. Tkachuk is known for scoring 500 goals and achieving 1,000 points, making him one of the greatest American-born players in NHL history.

When did Chantal Oster and Keith Tkachuk meet?

Chantal Oster and Keith Tkachuk first met in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, where Keith played for the Winnipeg Jets. They began dating in 1995 and eventually tied the knot on 28 February 1997.

Chantal Oster’s children

Chantal and Keith Tkachuk have three children: two sons named Matthew, born on 11 December 1997 and Brady, born on 16 September 1999 and a daughter named Taryn, born on 1 November 2002. Chantal Oster's children have followed in their father's footsteps, pursuing careers in the NHL.

Her eldest son, Matthew Brendan Tkachuk, is a professional ice hockey forward and alternate captain for the Florida Panthers of the National Hockey League (NHL). He was selected by the Calgary Flames in the first round (6th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He previously played in the NHL for the Calgary Flames.

Her second-born, Brady Tkachuk, is a professional ice hockey left winger and the captain of the Ottawa Senators in the NHL. The Ottawa Senators selected him as the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He formerly played for the Boston University Terriers for one season.

The coupe's younger child, Taryn, is currently a freshman at the University of Virginia, where she plays hockey in NCAA Division I. During high school at Villa Duchesne in Missouri, she led all high school players in the state in overall points and goals for four consecutive seasons.

Fast facts about Chantal Oster

Who is Chantal Oster? She is a Canadian businessperson and a celebrity wife best recognised as Keith Tkachuk’s wife. Where is Chantal Oster from? She was born in Winnipeg, Canada. Who is Chantal Oster's husband? Her husband is Keith Tkachuk, a retired American professional ice hockey player. How long have Chantal Oster and Keith Tkachuk been together? The pair have been married for over two decades as of writing. They tied the knot on 28 February 1997. Does Chantal Oster have children? Yes, she has three children, a daughter, Taryn and two sons named Brady and Matthew. Where did Chantal Oster go to college? She attended the University of Manitoba, where she obtained a business degree. Where does Chantal Oster live now? She currently resides in St. Louis, Missouri, United States.

Chantal is a Canadian businessperson and celebrity wife based in the United States of America. She is best recognised as Keith Tkachuk's wife. Her husband is a retired American professional ice hockey player who enjoyed an 18-year-long career in the NHL. Chantal and Keith have been married for over two decades and have three children.

