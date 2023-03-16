Who is Kay'La Hanson? The story of Damian Lillard's wife

Kay'La Hanson is a registered nurse and entrepreneur from the United States. She is widely recognized as Damian Lillard's wife. Her husband is a famous professional basketball player known as the Portland Trail Blazers of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Kay'La Hanson came into the spotlight following her relationship with Damian Lillard. Apart from being known for marrying Damian, she is a celebrity and successful in her own right. She is the founder of DIPPED, a cosmetic-based nail business.

Profile summary

Full name Kay'La Hanson Gender Female Date of birth 8 November 1991 Age 31 years old (as of Marc 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Current residence Portland, Oregon, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Children 3 Marital status Married Husband Damian Lillard High School Legacy State High School University Weber State University, Nightingale College Profession Entrepreneur, nurse

Kay'La Hanson's biography

The American entrepreneur was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. She is an American national of mixed ethnicity. Kay'La was born to a white mother and an African-American father. She currently resides in Portland, Oregon, United States.

Educational background

The entrepreneur attended Legacy High School and graduated in 2010. Later, she joined Weber State University in Utah, USA. According to her Facebook profile, she also studied nursing at Nightingale College in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. Kay'La is pursuing a doctorate in nurse practitioners program at the University of Portland.

What is Kay’La Hanson's age?

The celebrity wife is 31 years old as of 2023. She was born on 8 November 1991. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What does Kay'La Hanson do?

Damian Lillard's wife is an entrepreneur and a registered nurse. She worked as a nurse at an unnamed health care facility for six years. Kay'La owns a cosmetic nail business called DIPPED, based in Lake Oswego, Oregon, USA.

Her business, DIPPED, was featured on the local news station KOIN as the highly commended Mother's Day gift for mothers. Additionally, Damian's wife began a new venture, KASICS, which deals with manicures, pedicures and nails.

How did Damian Lillard and Kay'La Hanson meet?

The couple first met at Weber State University, where they were pursuing their studies. Damian proposed to her on February 2020 during the NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Damian and Kay'La exchanged their wedding vows on 5 September 2021.

Damian Lillard's wedding was held in Santa Barbara and was attended by close friends and family members. Some of the celebrities in attendance include musicians such as Common, Snoop Dogg and Tevin Campbell.

In addition, some of his present and past basketball teammates who attended included Jusuf Nurkic, Tim Frazier, Jake Layman, CJ McCollum and Celtics assistant coach Evan Turner.

The couple welcomed their first child, Damian Jr. M, in March 2018. In January 2021, they were blessed with twins, a son Kalii Laheem Lillard and a daughter, Kali Emma Lillard.

Hanson's husband is an American basketball player who plays point guard for the Portland Trail Blazers. Damian, nicknamed Dame time for his clutch shots, is a six-time NBA All-Stars winner and won NBA of the Year in 2012.

Fast facts about Kay'La Hanson

Who is Damian Lillard's wife? She is called Kay'La Hanson, an entrepreneur and nurse. How old is Kay'La Hanson? She is 31 years old as of March 2023. What is Kay'La Hanson's ethnicity? She is of mixed descent. She was born to a white mother and an African-American father. She is of African-American ethnicity. What is Kay'La Hanson's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Scorpio. Is Damian Lillard married? Yes, the professional basketball player is married to Kay'La Hanson. Where did Damian Lillard get married? Damian and his wife tied the knot on 5 September 2021. The wedding was held in Santa Barbara, California, USA. Where does Kay'La Hanson live? She currently resides with her husband and children in Portland, Oregon, United States.

Kay'La Hanson is a successful entrepreneur widely known as the wife of the renowned professional basketball Damian Lillard. The duo married on 5 September 2021, and they have three children together. She currently lives in Portland, Oregon, United States.

