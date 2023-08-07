Laila Lockhart Kraner: age, net worth, movies and TV shows

Laila Lockhart Kraner is an up-and-coming actress from the United States. She gained popularity in 2021 when she was cast as the lead character Gabby in the Netflix series Gabby's Dollhouse. She also appeared in the TV series NOS4A2 (2019).

Laila Lockhart Kraner attends the "Puss In Boots: The Last Wish" World Premiere at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Laila Lockhart Kraner developed a passion for acting at a tender age. She would entertain her family members by singing, dancing and acting. Laila made her professional acting debut in 2017 at the age of 18 years. She is also skilled in ballet, hip-hop and jazz dance.

Profile summary

Full name Laila Lockhart Kraner Gender Female Date of birth 29 May 2008 Age 15 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Boca Raton, Florida, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' Height in centimetres 152 Weight in pounds 93 Weight in kilograms 42 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Shameek Mother Elise Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Actress Net worth $100 thousand–$1 million

Laila Lockhart's biography

The up-and-coming actress was born in Boca Raton, Florida, United States. Her family moved to Los Angeles when she was six years old. he was raised alongside her two siblings, Malik and Aiden.

Laila Lockhart Kraner's parents are Shameek and Elise Lockhart. Her father is of Dominican ethnicity, while her mother is of Russian-Jewish descent. She was raised alongside her two siblings, Malik and Aiden.

How old is Gabby's Dollhouse's actress?

Laila Lockhart Kraner's age is 15 years old as of 2023. She was born on 29 May 2008. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Laila is a rising actress. After her family relocated to Los Angeles, United States, she attended acting classes. She began her career by appearing in commercials such as Chevy World Cup and ABC mouse.com.

According to her Instagram page profile, the actress is signed to Clear Talent Group and managed by Susan Ossert Talent.

Her breakthrough came in 2021 when she was cast to play the lead role of Gabby in Dreamworks, Gabby's Dollhouse. She also provided the voice for Gabby in all of the show's episodes. In the series, she worked alongside other TV stars such as Juliet Donenfeld, Tucker Chandler and Sainty Nelson.

Laila Lockhart's movies and TV shows

Below is a list of films and TV shows in which Laila from Gabby's Dollhouse has appeared, according to her IMDb profile.

Year Movies/TV shows Roles 2021–2022 Gabby's Dollhouse Gabby Girl.Gabby 2021 The Secret of Sinchanee Ava Donovan 2019 NOS4A2 Kid# 2016-2018 Black-ish Young Rainbow 2017 Shots Fired Kai

What is Laila Lockhart's net worth?

Laila Lockhart Kraner attends "The Secret Of Sinchanee" Red Carpet Premiere Event and Q&A at The Shea Arts Center in Turners Falls, Massachusetts. Photo: Dave Kotinsky

Source: Getty Images

The rising actress' alleged net worth ranges between $100 thousand and $1 million. Her primary source of income is her acting career.

Fast facts about Laila Lockhart

Who is Laila Lockhart? She is a rising American actress. How old is Laila Lockhart? She is 15 years old as of 2023. What is Laila Lockhart Kraner's date of birth? The American actress was born on 29 May 2008. Who are Laila Lockhart Kraner's parents? Her father is Shameek, and her mother is Elise Lockhart. Who are Laila Lockhart's siblings? They are Malik and Aiden. Where does Laila Lockhart live? She resides with her family in Los Angeles, California, United States. What movies has Laila Lockhart been in? The actress has been cast in Shots Fired, Black-ish, NOS4A2, The Secret of Sinchanee and Gabby's Dollhouse.

Laila Lockhart is a rising actress from the United States. Her fame skyrocketed following her role in the Netflix series Gabby's Dollhouse. She resides with her family in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Deborah Hung's biography. She is an entrepreneur, lawyer, social media influencer, television personality and former fashion model. She became famous after being featured in the Netflix reality show Bling Empire: New York.

Deborah Hung was born in Hermosillo, Mexico, and resides in New York City, United States. She owns an Asian-European modelling agency named Dreamodels. The reality TV star is married to Stephen Hung, and she is a mother of two children.

Source: Legit.ng