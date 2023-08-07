Laila Lockhart Kraner: age, net worth, movies and TV shows
Laila Lockhart Kraner is an up-and-coming actress from the United States. She gained popularity in 2021 when she was cast as the lead character Gabby in the Netflix series Gabby's Dollhouse. She also appeared in the TV series NOS4A2 (2019).
Laila Lockhart Kraner developed a passion for acting at a tender age. She would entertain her family members by singing, dancing and acting. Laila made her professional acting debut in 2017 at the age of 18 years. She is also skilled in ballet, hip-hop and jazz dance.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Laila Lockhart Kraner
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|29 May 2008
|Age
|15 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Place of birth
|Boca Raton, Florida, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'
|Height in centimetres
|152
|Weight in pounds
|93
|Weight in kilograms
|42
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Father
|Shameek
|Mother
|Elise
|Siblings
|2
|Relationship status
|Single
|Profession
|Actress
|Net worth
|$100 thousand–$1 million
Laila Lockhart's biography
The up-and-coming actress was born in Boca Raton, Florida, United States. Her family moved to Los Angeles when she was six years old. he was raised alongside her two siblings, Malik and Aiden.
Laila Lockhart Kraner's parents are Shameek and Elise Lockhart. Her father is of Dominican ethnicity, while her mother is of Russian-Jewish descent. She was raised alongside her two siblings, Malik and Aiden.
How old is Gabby's Dollhouse's actress?
Laila Lockhart Kraner's age is 15 years old as of 2023. She was born on 29 May 2008. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.
Career
Laila is a rising actress. After her family relocated to Los Angeles, United States, she attended acting classes. She began her career by appearing in commercials such as Chevy World Cup and ABC mouse.com.
According to her Instagram page profile, the actress is signed to Clear Talent Group and managed by Susan Ossert Talent.
Her breakthrough came in 2021 when she was cast to play the lead role of Gabby in Dreamworks, Gabby's Dollhouse. She also provided the voice for Gabby in all of the show's episodes. In the series, she worked alongside other TV stars such as Juliet Donenfeld, Tucker Chandler and Sainty Nelson.
Laila Lockhart's movies and TV shows
Below is a list of films and TV shows in which Laila from Gabby's Dollhouse has appeared, according to her IMDb profile.
|Year
|Movies/TV shows
|Roles
|2021–2022
|Gabby's Dollhouse
|Gabby Girl.Gabby
|2021
|The Secret of Sinchanee
|Ava Donovan
|2019
|NOS4A2
|Kid#
|2016-2018
|Black-ish
|Young Rainbow
|2017
|Shots Fired
|Kai
What is Laila Lockhart's net worth?
The rising actress' alleged net worth ranges between $100 thousand and $1 million. Her primary source of income is her acting career.
Fast facts about Laila Lockhart
- Who is Laila Lockhart? She is a rising American actress.
- How old is Laila Lockhart? She is 15 years old as of 2023.
- What is Laila Lockhart Kraner's date of birth? The American actress was born on 29 May 2008.
- Who are Laila Lockhart Kraner's parents? Her father is Shameek, and her mother is Elise Lockhart.
- Who are Laila Lockhart's siblings? They are Malik and Aiden.
- Where does Laila Lockhart live? She resides with her family in Los Angeles, California, United States.
- What movies has Laila Lockhart been in? The actress has been cast in Shots Fired, Black-ish, NOS4A2, The Secret of Sinchanee and Gabby's Dollhouse.
Laila Lockhart is a rising actress from the United States. Her fame skyrocketed following her role in the Netflix series Gabby's Dollhouse. She resides with her family in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Source: Legit.ng