Lana Rhoades' biography: age, real name, net worth, partner

Amara Maple, popularly known as Lana Rhoades, is a former American adult film actress and model. Lana attracted a considerable following through a career only a few can dare to follow. She is currently working as an influencer and digital creator. She co-hosted a podcast, 3 Girls 1 Kitchen (3G1K), with Olivia Davis and Alexa Adams.

Actress Lana Rhoades arrives for the Annual XRCO Awards Show held at OHM Nightclub in Hollywood, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Rhoades has appeared in more than seventy productions and has become one of the most popular adult film industry names. She has also been nominated in various categories and feted with several awards, including the P0rn's Next Superstar award from Sp@nk Bank Awards in 2017.

Profile summary

Full name: Amara Maple

Amara Maple Famous name: Lana Rhoades

Lana Rhoades Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: September 6, 1996

September 6, 1996 Age: 25 years old (as of 2021)

25 years old (as of 2021) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US

Los Angeles, California, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 130

130 Weight in kilograms: 59

59 Body measurements in inches: 34-23-35

34-23-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-58-88

86-58-88 Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Brown

Brown Siblings: 1

1 Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Occupation: Social media influencer, model and digital creator

Social media influencer, model and digital creator Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Lana Rhoades' Instagram: @lanarhoades

Lana Rhoades' biography

Who is Lana Rhoades? She is an American ex-adult film actress and model. Not much is known about Lana's family other than she has a sibling.

What is Lana Rhoades' real name?

Her real name is Amara Maple. She took up Lana Rhoades as she made her debut in the adult film in 2016.

How old is Lana Rhoades?

As of 2021, Lana Rhoades' age is 25 years old. She was born on September 6, 1996.

Where is Lana Rhoades from?

She hails from Chicago, Illinois, United States.

Career

Former adult film actress Lana Rhoades poses for a photo. Photo: @lanarhoades

Source: Instagram

During her childhood, she was fond of dancing and acting. She was part of the cheerleading team and an avid gymnast in her high school years.

As soon as she graduated from high school, she moved to Los Angeles, California, where she kicked off her career.

At first, she worked as a waitress at the Tilted Kilt sports bar before leaving to work as a exotic dancer.

The actress made her first appearance in the adult film industry in 2014. She was active in the industry for three years before making a name for herself in 2017.

Rhoades was initially signed with Spieglergirls agency, with whom she made her debut in adult films. However, she worked with the agency for five months before leaving to work with LA Direct Models for ten months.

Furthermore, initiating contacts with the Spieglergirls agency was among the reasons which fuelled her relocation to Los Angeles after high school.

She has worked with many premiere production companies, including such giants as Brazzers and Playboy. Her partnership with Playboy skyrocketed her name in the adult film industry.

Before quitting permanently, Rhoades took several breaks in her career. She took her first break in August 2016 for three months and travelled to Chicago, Illinois, United States. She got back to the acting scene later in November 2016.

In 2018, she publicly confirmed that she was quitting her career in adult films to venture into other personal projects. However, her retirement was short-lived following her major comeback in January 2020.

What happened to Lana Rhoades? As of 2021, she seems to have taken a permanent exit from her career. She once discussed some of the most despicable things she was asked to perform as a pornstar, contributing to her decision to leave the industry.

She is now an influencer and digital creator and was the co-host of the podcast 3 Girls 1 Kitchen. She also has a self-titled YouTube channel with over 1 million subscribers, but the channel is not very active, currently counting only 4 videos.

Who is Lana Rhoades' husband?

Interestingly, she was married at the age of 18 as soon as she graduated from high school. She had not yet ventured into adult film acting.

She was married to Jon, also known as BigDad_87 on Instagram, who was nine years older than her.

After five years together, their separation rumours were looming everywhere, and indeed the couple was divorced. However, they have not disclosed the reason which led to their divorce.

Following her divorce from Jon, Rhoades got involved with Mike Majlak. Lana Rhoades' boyfriend is a YouTuber and social media personality.

Lana Rhoades and Mike Majlak met early in 2020 through a mutual friend, Logan Paul.

Lana Rhoades holding her baby bump. Photo: @lanarhoades

Source: Instagram

They started dating; however, ten months down the line, Mike Majlak posted a video on his YouTube channel confirming their break-up. The video was titled we broke up and was posted on October 30, 2020.

Lana recently announced her pregnancy with her first child on June 2, 2021, via an Instagram post of a baby scan. She has yet to reveal the identity of the baby's father.

How tall is Lana Rhoades?

Lana's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm), and she weighs approximately 130 pounds (59 kg). Her body measurements are 34-23-35 inches (86-58-88 cm).

What does Lana Rhoades tattoo say?

The model has three tattoos. She has a dragon tattoo on the right side of her back, two hearts on her right hip, and a tattoo in Arabic on her left thigh. The Arabic tattoo, according to her, means,

"I am a museum full of art, but you have shut your eyes."

Net worth

Lana Rhoades used to be one of the highest-paid actresses in the adult film industry following her appearances in 60+ films.

She has also endorsed several brands and done advertisements through her social media pages which have contributed greatly to her income. As of 2021, Lana Rhoades' net worth is estimated to be $1 million. However, this information is not official.

Social media

Lana Rhoades' Twitter account has over 1 million followers, while her Instagram page has amassed over 16 million followers.

Lana Rhoades has taken over social media thanks to her career in the adult film industry. Even after quitting, she has retained a devoted following. She is said to launch her own podcast soon, and has a baby on the way, so life has not stopped fer her after retiring.

