Daniela Norman’s biography: age, birthday, movies and TV shows

Daniela Norman is a ballet dancer and an up-and-coming actress who plays June Park in the TV series Tiny Pretty Things. She has worked with several notable actors such as Idris Elba and James Corden.

Daniela Norman attends the "The Last Duel" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 23, 2021, in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein

Here is all you need to know about the English actress, including information on her personal and professional life.

How old is Daniela Norman?

Norman attends the "Shang-Chi" premiere screening on August 26, 2021, in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

The actress was born in 1996 to Ivan and Sheri Norman. Her parents are involved in the golf business. As of 2021, Daniela Norman's age is 25 years. She hails from London, England, where she spent most of her childhood.

Norman has two brothers. The younger brother, Ethan, is a football player pursuing a scholarship in the US. The older prefers to keep his life private, but it is known that he works in finance.

When is Daniela Norman's birthday?

She celebrates her birthday on 18 February every year.

Is Daniela Norman British?

Yes, she is. Daniela was born in London. Her nationality is British. The actress has a mixed ethnic background, with a mother from Singapore and Malay roots and a father from Great Britain.

Where did Daniela Norman train?

She trained at the National Ballet for classical and technical ballet. In an interview with Mixed Asian Media, the actress said that her mother enrolled her in dancing courses when she was five years old. For years, she danced a couple of times a week after school and on weekends. Her dance teacher later urged her to be professionally trained when she was 11 years old.

Career

Daniela always had an interest in dance ever since she was young. During her youthful days, she danced the role of Clara in The Nutcracker.

Norman made her acting debut in the musical production An American in Paris in 2018. She went on to play Demeter, a troubled and frightened queen who is best friends with Bombalurina and has a deep dislike for Macavity, in the 2019 film Cats.

In 2020 the actress landed a major role in Tiny Pretty Things, an American drama streaming television series. The series follows the happenings at a dance school in Chicago, focusing on the school's students, instructors, administrators, and donors. Norman plays the role of June Park.

She has appeared in eleven episodes of the show so far. Daniela has been cast in the upcoming short film Scar, in which she will play Ellie. She has also performed in ballets such as Sleeping Beauty.

What has Daniela Norman been in?

The actress has four acting credits under her name. Below is a summary of Daniela Norman's movies and TV shows.

Scar (Short) (post-production) as Ellie

(Short) (post-production) as Ellie 2020: Tiny Pretty Things as June Park

as June Park 2019: Cats as Demeter

as Demeter 2018: An American in Paris - The Musical as The Company

Personal life

Daniela Norman attends the world premiere of "Cats" at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on December 16, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Daniela Norman from Cats is currently dating James Dunne, a professional football player who is part of the Queens Park Rangers team.

The actress was previously in a relationship with actor David Seadon-Young. Daniela and David met while performing in the musical film An American in Paris: The Musical.

Body measurements

Daniela's height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres, and she weighs 119 pounds or 54 kilograms.

Daniela Norman is a young talented dancer and actress who is quickly establishing her name in the entertainment industry.

