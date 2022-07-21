Jaden Walton’s biography: age, height, birthday, family, girlfriend

Jaden Walton is a young athlete and social media sensation from the United States of America. He is widely recognized on TikTok, where he has accumulated a significant fan following. He is also known as the twin brother of actor Javon Walton.

Jaden Walton is a social media personality who has become famous on TikTok because of his entertaining content. He commands a substantial following on various social media platforms, especially on TikTok and Instagram. He currently plays baseball for Buford Wolves (JV) team.

Profile summary

Full name Jaden Walton Gender Male Date of birth 22 July 2006 Age 16 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in inches 5'6'' Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father DJ Walton Mother Jessica Siblings 3 Profession Athlete, social media personality Net worth $400,000

Jaden Walton’s biography

The TikTok star was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. He is an American national of white ethnicity. He follows Christianity as his religion.

Who are Jaden Walton's family members?

His parents are DJ and Jessica Walton. His father is a boxer and founder of Onward Athletics, while his mother is a businessperson. He was raised alongside three siblings, two brothers, Javon and Daelo, and a sister named Jayla. All of his siblings are actors. Jaden Walton's sister is the oldest of the four siblings. She is 17 years old.

How old is Jaden Walton now?

He is 16 years old as of 2022. When is Jaden Walton's birthday? He was born on 22 July 2006. His zodiac sign is cancer.

Why is Jaden Walton famous?

He is a social media personality and baseball player. He is best known for his entertaining videos on TikTok, including lip-sync, comedy-related videos and videos of him hitting baseballs. His first video on TikTok was posted on 21 March 2022. Currently, the account has acquired almost 1.9 million followers and 12.8 million likes.

He is also active and famous on Instagram, with 1.5 million followers. He majorly shares his photos playing baseball on the page.

What is Jaden Walton’s net worth?

The American baseball player has an alleged net worth of $400 thousand. However, this information is not official, therefore, not reliable.

Who is Jaden Walton's girlfriend?

The TikTok sensation is not dating anyone at the moment. He has neither confirmed any information about his previous nor current relationships.

How tall is Jaden Walton?

The TikTok star is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds (50 kilograms).

Fast facts about Jaden Walton

Who is Jaden Walton? He is a young TikTok personality and baseball player from the United States. What is Jaden Walton's age? He is 16 years old as of 2022. What is Jaden Walton’s zodiac sign? He is a Cancer. What is Jaden Walton's height? He is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. Are Javon and Jaden Walton twins? Yes, they are fraternal twins. They were born on 22 July 2006. What baseball team is Jaden Walton in? He plays for Buford Wolves (JV). Who is Jaden Walton's twin? He is called Javon. He is a television actor best known for his role as Ashtray in the HBO series Euphoria. Where does Jaden Walton live? The TikTok star resides with his family in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Jaden Walton is a young rising social media personality and baseball player from the United States of America. He is widely recognized on TikTok, where he has amassed a significant following. He plays baseball for Buford Wolves (JV).

