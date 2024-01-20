SpotemGottem’s height, age, real name, brother, net worth

SpotemGottem is an up-and-coming rapper from the United States. He rose to fame for his single Beat Box, which was a hit on TikTok, along with multiple remixes featuring famous artists. Interestingly, his relatively small stature has attracted much attention from fans. What is SpotemGottem’s height?

SpotemGottem is known for his flashy lifestyle. Often, he poses for photos with expensive, posh vehicles, including a Dodge Charger and a Corvette. In addition to his music and luxurious lifestyle, the rapper’s physical features, particularly his height and signature hairstyle, have drawn a lot of attention

Full name Nehemiah Lamar Harden Known as SpotemGottem Gender Male Date of birth 19 October 2001 Age 22 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac Libra Place of birth Jacksonville, Florida, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’ Height in centimetres 152 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Rapper Net worth $1 million–$2 million Instagram @spotemgottem

What is SpotemGottem’s height?

According to many sources, the rapper is about 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres tall). However, a woman claiming to be a nurse, where he was treated at a Florida hospital, claimed that the rapper is only 5 feet tall.

SpotemGottem was born in Jacksonville, Florida, and is of American nationality. The American rapper’s real name is Nehemiah Lamar Harden.

What is SpotemGottem’s age?

SpotemGottem is 22 years old as of January 2024. He was born on 19 October 2021. The young singer’s zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

SpotemGottem started his career at a young age. He released his first single, Street Gossip, in 2018. The artist rose to fame in 2020 when his single, Beat Box, went viral across streaming platforms. It also inspired the June Bug Challenge on TikTok. The song reached the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at number 12.

SpotemGottem has collaborated with several famous rappers on remixes for Beat Box, including DaBaby, NLE Choppa and Polo G.

Harden is signed to Rebel Music, Interscope, and Geffen Records, which also represents pop singer and actress . He was also previously signed to Shawn Cotton’s Say Cheese! Record Label. Cotton revealed in an interview with DJ Vlad that he signed the young rapper when he had only 2800 followers. Despite people ridiculing his decision, he saw Harden’s potential.

SpotemGottem has released one new song since 2021. He has been involved in several legal issues, which may have impacted his career.

Spotem has reportedly missed out on working with some artists due to legal matters. According to HotNewHipHop, rumours circulated in 2022 that Spotem worked with the authorities as an informant. At the time, he had paid Lil Durk $100,000 for a collaboration. Lil Durk allegedly returned the money and cancelled the project.

Harden has built a significant following across social media platforms. He has over 892K followers on Instagram and over 10K on Twitter.

What is SpotemGottem’s net worth?

The rapper is known for flaunting large amounts of cash on social media. His net worth is allegedly between $1 million and $2 million. Wealthypipo estimates his worth to be about $1 million, while CAknowledge estimates it to be about $2 million. His primary source of income is his music.

Is SpotemGottem alive?

Yes, the rapper is alive as of January 2024. He was shot on 17 September 2021 in a drive-by shooting in Miami, Florida. SpotemGottem was driving on the I-95 freeway when the incident occurred. Another passenger was also shot during the incident. Both of them were rushed to the hospital, where they recovered from their injuries.

Why was SpotemGottem arrested?

Spotem has had several run-ins with the law. He was arrested in July 2021 in Aventura, Florida, and charged with felony possession of a firearm. At the time, he also had a pending arrest warrant for allegedly pointing a firearm at a parking garage attendant in Miami Beach.

The rapper was arrested again in June 2022 near the Miami Marine Stadium. He fled from marine officers when they tried to stop him from speeding dangerously on a jet ski near other boats. He engaged the police in a brief chase. He was apprehended and charged with firearm possession, aggravated assault, recklessly operating a boat, and fleeing the police.

Spotem was apprehended yet again in July 2023 in North Miami Beach. Police officers tried to pull him over for a search when he suddenly sped past them. He led the officers on a high-speed chase before crashing into another car. Spotem fled on foot and was later caught hiding in a shed. He was charged with burglary, firearm possession, and fleeing the police.

In a separate incident, Harden was allegedly charged with domestic assault in Dade County, Miami. In September 2023, police responded to a call in which a woman claimed Harden had assaulted her. The rapper allegedly fled on learning that police were on their way. He was reportedly apprehended later.

FAQs

What is SpotemGottem’s height? He stands about 5 feet (152 centimetres) tall. Is SpotemGottem alive? Yes, the rapper is alive. What is SpotemGottem’s real name? The rapper’s real name is Nehemiah Lamar Harden. Who is SpotemGottem’s brother? His brother’s identity is unknown as he has yet to reveal his family. What is SpotemGottem’s net worth? His net worth is allegedly between $1 million and $2 million. What is SpotemGottem’s age? He is 22 years old as of January 2024.

SpotemGottem’s height is approximately 5 feet (152 cm). Although fans have been fascinated by his relatively small stature, his height hasn’t limited his talent. The young up-and-coming rapper has gripped audiences since his first single, Street Gossip. However, he has been surrounded by legal drama, which may harm his promising career.

