A Nigerian man identified as Segun Israel moved netizens with his decision to help fast-rising social media creator Jarvis

Segun Israel, in a recent post online, disclosed his readiness to fund the comedian's tumour surgery

Recall that the AI creator trended online after she shared reasons for not creating content around her robotic skills

A Nigerian man identified as Segun Israel has expressed his willingness to support Elizabeth Aminata Amadu, aka Jarvis, with the funds required for her surgery.

Segun Israel mentioned this during an Instagram post online while revealing that he sent an undisclosed amount to social media critic Verydarkman's non-governmental organisation (NGO).

He openly questioned what would be needed for Jarvis to run a successful surgery.

"Families and friends holding me back, but as a man I gat do what I wana do.#VDM, I support your dreams, man. Go ahead and touch lives.. your way.

"Funds sent bro , manage am, I got your back 100%. #VDM #NGO #DND. Meanwhile, JARVIS, how much is the surgery?"

Legit.ng reported that the social media sensation Jadrolita or Jarvis put to rest the tale that she was hiding in her alleged lover's Peller' shadow instead of continuing being an Al robot.

Jarvis, aka Jadrolita, had been slammed for quitting her Al niche and following her colleague, Peller, around.

Reacting to the tale, she made a video to alert her fans the reason for stopping her robotic role in skits. According to her, she was battling a health challenge that required surgery. She noted that she had a tumour in her jawline and had gone for a test to determine the problem.

Segun Israel stirs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions online

iiam_mayor:

"God bless you. Supporting VDM NGO, you are supporting all Nigerians."

this_user001:

"Wetin jarvis dey do surgery for? E get surgery to do na he boyfriend go buy motor."

wendy_okorie:

"Why announcing it when the money never drop >>>>>>>>>>>>"

just_felicity1:

"Jarvis has surgery to do but her husband peller just ghat a new ride,"

djjace_:

"He still pay for ads 😂 congratulations bro… anyways I LIKE AS EVERYONE IS ACTING LIKE THEY DONT KNOW TODAY IS MY BIRTHDAY."

iampeuofficial__:

"Jarvis how much is your surgery, what a clout ….. a lot of poor people in the street needs surgery but because of clout , you decide to help a girl that can afford her surgery."

Peller dedicates award to Jadrolita

Meanwhile, TikTok star Peller expressed excitement as he bagged an award recently and called his girlfriend Jadrolita to join him on stage.

After he gave her the award, they hugged and kissed, and his reaction afterwards had netizens talking.

The pair took their celebration away from the stage, and they danced happily to the rhythm of the music.

