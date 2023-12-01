Anti Da Menace’s age, height, real name, birthday, hometown

Anti Da Menace is an American rapper from Atlanta, Georgia. He rose to fame when singles from his Legend album went viral in 2022. He has since become recognised as one of the fastest-growing rappers in America, with hits like Big Eyez and Steppin In. What is Anti Da Menace’s age? Find out more about the up-and-coming rapper.

Anti Da poses for a photo in a white T-shirt (L). Menace shows off cash while standing on the car's door. Photo: AntiDaMenace (modified by author)

Anti Da Menace revealed that he “jumped off the porch” when he was 13, meaning he started hustling in the streets. He further revealed that he has been through a lot “in the streets”, including getting hit by a car, shot and burned. However, he turned all these unfortunate instances into motivation and is doing good for himself. Anti Da Menace’s biography has all you need to know about him.

Profile summary

Real name Johnny Parry Known as Anti Da Menace Gender Male Date of birth 9 August 2004 Age 19 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Westside, Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’5” Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Children 2 Profession Rapper Net worth $50,000 Facebook @AntiDaMenace Instagram @antiiidamenace

What is Anti Da Menace’s age?

Anti Da Menace is 19 years old as of 2023. The rapper was born on 9 August 2004. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Anti Da Menace’s real name is Johnny Parry. He was born and raised in Westside, Atlanta, Georgia. Although he has emphasised that he works hard for his family, he keeps them off the spotlight.

Parry has two sons, the second of whom was born in 2023. The names of his sons are reportedly Loyal and Legend.

Career

Anti Da Menace in a blue sweatshirt leaning on a white car (L) and in a brown jacket in front of a black wall (R). Photo: @AntiDaMenace on Facebook (modified by author)

Anti started going to his neighbourhood studio when he was 13. He released his first music video at 15, which got over 10,000 views on YouTube. This motivated him to keep going. However, Menace confessed to having forgotten the song’s title.

Menace’s studio album, Legend, catapulted him to fame. The Atlanta-born rapper released the album in 2022 in conjunction with 952DaLabel. Legend had ten songs, including hit singles like Life Been Lit and Drill On Feet. The most famous single on the album went viral across social media and streaming platforms. It has over 4 million views on YouTube as of writing.

Anti has since released three more albums: Legendary (2022), BLOCK BABYz (2023), and No Sympathy (2023). He signed with Artist Partner Group (APG) record label in 2023. Interestingly, Anti doesn’t write his music beforehand. All his songs are freestyle; he said he walks into the studio and raps whatever is on his mind.

Menace expressed disappointment at not making the XXL Freshman list of 2023. The list, recognising newcomers, featured talents like GloRilla and Lola Brooke. Despite missing out, Anti is considered one of the most notable up-and-coming rappers from Atlanta, Georgia.

In addition to his music, Anti has established a robust social media following. Anti has over 155K subscribers on YouTube as of writing. Additionally, he has around 3.8K followers on Facebook and over 160K on TikTok.

What is Anti Da Menace’s net worth?

The artist’s net worth is allegedly $50,000. He makes a living from his music royalties and concert performances. Anti also earns money from social media.

Is Anti Da Menace related to Chrisean Rock?

Anti Da Menace carrying his son (L), and wearing a black and white floral denim outfit (R). Photo: @AntiDaMenace on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

No, there is no evidence that Chrisean Rock and Anti Da Menace are related. Rumours started on social media after fans noticed a resemblance between the two rappers. However, neither of them has confirmed the rumours. Additionally, Chrisean was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, while Menace is from Atlanta, Georgia.

How tall is Anti Da Menace?

The lyricist is approximately 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. He weighs about 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Anti Da Menace? He is an up-and-coming rapper from the United States. How old is Anti Da Menace? He is 19 years old as of 2023. When is Anti Da Menace’s birthday? He was born on 9 August 2004. What is Anti Da Menace’s height? He is approximately 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. What is Anti Da Menace’s hometown? He was born and raised in Westside, Atlanta, Georgia. Who is Anti Da Menace’s sister? The rapper has not revealed any of his family members, including any sisters he may have.

Anti Da Menace’s age is 19 years old as of 2023. The young rising star has made waves in the American drill rap scene in a short time. He has maintained that his family is a big part of his motivation. He works hard to provide for his mother, whom he says was not well off in his songs. Additionally, he is motivated to care for his two sons.

