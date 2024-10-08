Danica Patrick’s net worth, age, height, husband and kids

Danica Patrick is a retired auto racing driver, model, and spokesperson from the United States. She is among the most successful women in the history of American open-wheel racing. Her win at the Indy Japan 300 in 2008 is the only win by a woman in an IndyCar Series race ever. Due to her popularity, her personal life has been a major topic of interest among many. For instance, what is Danica Patrick’s net worth?

Danica Patrick at Build Studio in New York City (L). Danica Patrick at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX (R). Photo: Ken Murray, Roy Rochlin (modified by author)

Danica Patrick is one of the most successful women in motorsports history and one of the wealthiest women in motor racing. She was the 2005 Indianapolis 500 and IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year. In 2013, she transitioned to the NASCAR Cup Series.

Profile summary

Full name Danica Sue Patrick Gender Female Date of birth 25 March 1982 Age 42 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Aries Place of birth Beloit, Wisconsin, United States Current residence Phoenix, Arizona, United States Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’2’’ Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 100 Weight in kilograms 45 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Beverly Ann Father Terry Joseph "T. J." Patrick Jr. Siblings Brooke Patrick Relationship status Dating School Hononegah Community High School Profession Racing driver, model Net worth $80 million Instagram @danicapatrick Facebook @DanicaPatrick X (Twitter)

What is Danica Patrick’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Richest, and Market Realist, the former professional race driver has an estimated net worth of $80 million. How does Danica Patrick make money? She has accumulated this wealth through her racing triumphs and numerous business ventures.

Danica also earns from brand endorsements such as Chevrolet, Coca-Cola, Nationwide Insurance, Tissot and GoDaddy.

How much did GoDaddy pay Danica Patrick?

According to The Business Journals, Patrick's contract with GoDaddy was estimated to be around $20 million annually.

Top-5 facts about Danica Patrick. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images (modified by author)

Danica Patrick’s age and background

The former American model was born on 25 March 1982 in Beloit, Wisconsin, United States, but currently resides in Phoenix, Arizona, United States. As of 2024, she is 42 years old, and her zodiac sign is Aries. Danica is an American national of Norwegian-Irish, French-Canadian-Italian, and American descent.

Danica Patrick’s parents are Beverly Anna and Terry Joseph Patrick Jr, who owns a coffee shop and a glass company. Danica’s father is also a former racer who raced for snowmobiles, motocross, and midget cars. She grew up alongside his younger sister, Brooke Patrick, in Roscoe, Illinois.

Danica attended Hononegah Community High School, where she was a cheerleader. She, however, dropped out midway through her junior year to pursue a career in racing in England.

Career

Danica Patrick commenced her racing career in karting at the age of 10. During her teenage years, she relocated to England to compete in the Formula Ford and Formula Vauxhall series, finishing ninth in the 1999 Formula Vauxhall Championship.

In 2000, she finished second at the Formula Ford Festival at Brands Hatch and received the Gorsline Scholarship Award as the top up-and-coming road course racer. She returned to the U.S. in 2001 after losing financial support.

IndyCar Series

Danica Patrick at Daytona International Speedway on 14 February 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo: Robert Laberge

Danica's breakthrough came in 2002 when she signed with the Rahal-Letterman Racing team. In 2005, she was named Rookie of the Year for both the Indianapolis 500 and the IndyCar Series season. Her IndyCar career reached a milestone in 2008 when she became the first woman to win an IndyCar race, securing victory at the Indy Japan 300.

She consistently performed well at the Indianapolis 500, finishing third in 2009, becoming the highest ever by a woman at the iconic race.

Stock car racing

Danica shifted to stock car racing in 2010, joining NASCAR and competing in the Nationwide and Sprint Cup Series. In 2012, she raced in the NASCAR Nationwide Series, becoming the second woman to secure a pole position. In 2013, she made history again by becoming the second woman to earn the pole position for the Daytona 500.

Her other famous achievements include a fourth-place finish at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2011.

Other ventures

Aside from racing, Danica Patrick has built a successful career as an entrepreneur, media personality, and author. She owns the Napa Valley wine brand Somnium and launched the activewear line Warrior by Danica Patrick.

She hosts the podcast Pretty Intense, where she interviews high-profile guests about success and well-being, and authored a book of the same name focused on fitness and health. In 2019 and 2020, she was a studio analyst for NBC's broadcast of the Indy 500.

Danica made her first onscreen appearance in a 2010 episode of CSI: NY as a racing driver suspected of murder. Before that, she was part of the 2005 documentary Girl Racers and appeared in music videos for artists like Maroon 5, Cardi B, and Jay-Z.

Who is Danica Patrick's husband?

Danica Patrick at The 2014 ESPYS at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on 16 July 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason Merritt

The former NASCAR driver is not married at the moment. She is currently in a relationship but has not yet confirmed the identity of his partner. She posted a picture on Instagram of her kissing a mystery man.

The former race car driver was married to Paul Edward Hospenthal from 2005 to 2013. The former partners met at his office in 2002 for physical therapy while recovering from her hip injury sustained during a yoga session. They divorced seven years later, and Danica confirmed the news to fans via Facebook in November 2012. She wrote:

I am sad to inform my fans that after 7 years, Paul and I have decided to amicably end our marriage. This isn't easy for either of us, but mutually it has come to this. He has been an important person and friend in my life and that's how we will remain moving forward.

Following her divorce, Danica dated fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. from 2012 to 2017 and then NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers from 2018 to 2020. In 2021, the athlete began dating Carter Comstock, an American businessman. In 2022, she confirmed that they had ended their relationship.

What is Danica Patrick’s height?

The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver is 5 feet 2 inches or 157 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds or 45 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Danica Patrick? She is an American former auto racing driver, model, and spokesperson. How old is Danica Patrick? The former model is 42 years old as of 2024. She was born on 25 March 1982. Who are Danica Patrick’s parents? Her parents are Beverly Anna and Terry Joseph Patrick Jr. What is Danica Patrick’s net worth? The former race driver allegedly has a net worth of $80 million. What is Danica Patrick’s height? She is 5 feet 2 inches or 157 centimetres tall. Is Danica Patrick in a relationship? She is in a romantic relationship but has not revealed the identity of her partner. Does Danica Patrick have kids? The American athlete does not have kids. What does Danica Patrick do for a living now? Danica now runs several entrepreneurial and media ventures. She owns a wine brand called Somnium and has launched an activewear line called Warrior by Danica Patrick.

Danica Patrick’s net worth reflects her racing accomplishments and her business acumen. She is widely regarded as one of the most successful women in the history of American open-wheel racing.

