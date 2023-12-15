Britt Barbie’s age, birthday, real name, net worth

Britt Barbie is a TikTok star and social media personality from the United States. She rose to fame with her Period Ahh Period Uhh TikTok video. Britt is an aspiring rapper with over four songs. Britt has gained international acclaim at a young age. What is Britt Barbie’s age?

Since Britt Barbie became famous, she has been the subject of much controversy. She has been accused of caricaturing black women. However, she emphasised that “period ahh” has always been her catchphrase, even before becoming famous. She also explained that she is true to herself. She has always loved hip-hop, and it has helped her get through very dark moments.

What is Britt Barbie’s age?

Britt is 18 years old as of 2023. The social media star was born on 1 November 2005. Britt Barbie’s zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Barbie was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and she lives there to date. However, she has kept her family out of the spotlight, and little is known about them. Barbie said she wouldn’t reveal where she lived as she didn’t want such information to be public.

Career

Britt Barbie is a TikTok star. She first went viral when she claimed she didn’t realise hair grew from the top of the scalp. In the video and several others, she ended her statements with “Period ahh”. The phrase became her catchphrase on the platform.

In the video, Barbie repeats the phrase over the beat of Drake and Future’s I’m The Plug. The short video went viral on TikTok, gaining millions of views quickly.

Barbie’s video attracted the attention of several musical stars. She left some of the beat open for other TikTokers to join. Singer Chloe Bailey hopped on the beat, adding a verse. Atlanta rapper Baby Tate and pop singer Bebe Rexha also joined the trend, leaving their renditions of the sound. Even Cardi B gave Britt a shout-out for the short hook.

Britt’s overnight fame helped her launch her music career. She released her next song, Bag Secured (Periodt), in November 2022. Barbie followed up shortly with her debut album in 2023, featuring songs like Queen of STL and Hello Kitty. In June 2023, Riverfront Times announced that she would be headlining the St. Louis Music Festival.

Barbie has also established a vibrant social media presence. She has over 230K followers on TikTok as of writing.

What is Britt Barbie’s net worth?

Her net worth is allegedly between $500,000 and $800,000. She makes a living from social media, music royalties, and live performances like any other musician.

FAQs

Who is Britt Barbie? She is a TikToker, social media influencer, and aspiring rapper from the United States. What is Britt Barbie’s real name? The content creator has yet to share her real name. How old is Britt Barbie? She is 18 years old as of 2023. When is Britt Barbie’s birthday? She was born on 1 November 2005. Who are Britt Barbie’s parents? Her parents are unknown, as she keeps her family life private. Where is Britt Barbie from? She was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, USA. Where does Britt Barbie live? She lives in her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.

Britt Barbie’s age is 18 years as of 2023. The aspiring rapper has used her overnight social media fame to pivot into a budding rapping career. Although she has been surrounded by controversy, she has also found impressive success quickly. Her music has caught the attention of global stars, and she is headlining festivals within a year of launching her career.

