Mike Singletary's children: Meet Samurai Mike's seven kids

Mike Singletary is an American former football player and coach. He played as a linebacker for the Chicago Bears of the NFL. He is a two-time recipient of the Davey O'Brien Memorial Trophy. During his career, he helped the Chicago Bears win the Super Bowl in 1985. Besides his career, he is a family man. Get to know Mike Singletary's children and what they do.

Mike Singletary was born in Houston, Texas, United States of America. He began his career at a young age. He helped Baylor to the Southwest Conference championship in 1980. Below is everything you need to know about Mike Singletary’s family.

Full name Mike Singletary Nickname Samurai Mike Gender Male Date of birth 9 October 1958 Age 65 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States of America Current residence Houston, Texas, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 182 Weight in pounds 229 Weight in kilograms 104 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Rudell Father Charles Siblings 4 Marital status Married Wife Kim Singletary Children 7 School Worthing High School College Baylor University Profession Former football coach

Who are Mike Singletary’s children?

The former American football player has seven children with his wife, Kim Singletary, a businesswoman and motivational speaker. The two got married on 25 May 1984. Below are Mike Singletary’s kids.

Kristen Singletary

Kristen is the former football player's firstborn child. She was born on 15 June 1986. She works in public relations for an organization founded by her father, Changing Our Perspective. According to her Instagram bio, she loves Christmas music, football and ranch dressing.

Matthew Singletary

He was born on 22 February 1988 in Chicago, Illinois, United States of America. He is an American actor and writer known for movies such as Hood, How to be a Vampire and Roommates. Before he ventured into acting, he was an athlete. He went to San Jose Valley Christian High School and attended Baylor University. He played football during high school and college.

Jill Singletary

He is the thirdborn child of the former football player and his wife. Jill was born on 2 February 1990 in Chicago, Illionois, United States of America. She is an artist and Lifestyle blogger. Jill is also an athlete and played volleyball for the Illinois Institute of Art. She is married to Oshiomogho Atogwe, a Canadian former professional football player who was a free safety in the NFL.

Jackie Singletary

Jaclyn was born on 10 January 1993. She is a podcaster and social media influencer. She hosts the Never TMI podcast with her husband, Seth Gibson. She addresses various topics, such as finances, relationships, and marriage conflicts. She has three daughters.

Brooke Singletary

Brooke is Mike's fifthborn child. She was born on 18 May 1994. She is an internet sensation and blogger known for the Someday Daughter blog. She shares content on various topics to empower and inspire women in various aspects of life. She also educates her followers on motherhood, fashion and recipes. Brooke is married to Matthew, and they have three kids.

Becky Singletary

She was born on 10 January 1996. She is the last-born daughter of Mike and his wife, Kim. She went to Baylor University, where she studied Sociology. She worked as a field administrator in RQ Construction. She is married to Cordon Moog, and they have one child.

John Singletary

John is the former football player's youngest child. Mike Singletary’s son was born on 17 February 1998. He graduated from the Baylor University in 2020.

Does Mike Singletary have a son in the NFL?

No, he does not have a son in the National Football League. He has two sons, John and Mattew. Matthew was a football player in high school and college and is pursuing an acting career.

Is Devin Singletary related to Mike Singletary?

The two are not related. Devin is an American football running back. Many think the two are related as they share a surname.

Devin was born on 3 September 1997 in Deerfield Beach, Florida, United States of America. His parents are Devonn Singletary Sr. and Sabrina Clark, and Mike's parents are Rudell and Charles Singletary.

FAQs

Who are Mike Singletary's children? Kristen, Matthew, Jill, Jackie, Brooke, Becky, and John. Who is Mike Singletary? He is an American former football player and coach. Where is Mike Singletary from? He hails from Houston, Texas, United States of America. Is Matt Singletary related to Mike Singletary? Matt is his firstborn son. Does Mike Singletary have a son playing football? His son Matt was a football player before he started his acting career. Is Mike Singletary still married? Yes, he is still married to his wife, Kim. Who are Mike Singletary's parents? His parents are Rudell and Charles Singletary.

Mike Singletary is an American former football player and coach. He played as a linebacker for the Chicago Bears of the National Football League. Mike Singletary's children are all grown-ups. His son Matt followed his father's footsteps in athletics during high school and college but later ventured into the acting industry. He has five daughters and two sons.

