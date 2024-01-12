Who is Jennifer Kitna? Get to know more about Jon Kitna's wife

Jennifer Kitna is a former school teacher and philanthropist from the United States. She rose to fame as the wife of Jon Kitna, a former American quarterback. Kitna played for several teams in the NFL, including the Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions. Find out more about the celebrity wife.

Jennifer Kitna with her son Jordan and her husband Jon Kitna (L). Jennifer Kitna on the beach in a pink top and black trousers (R). Photo: @jkit3, @coach_kitna_03 on Instagram (modified by author)

Despite being a celebrity wife, Jennifer Kitna tends to stay away from the public eye. That said, she has been one of her husband's greatest supporters over the years. She is also the mother of his four children.

Profile summary

Full name Jennifer Diane Durrow Kitna Gender Female Date of birth 17 August 1971 Age 52 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Portland, Oregon, United States Current residence Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’4” Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Charles “Chuck” Durrow Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Husband Jon Kelly Kitna Children 4 Profession Former teacher

Jennifer Kitna’s biography

Jennifer was born and raised in Portland, Oregon. Her father was Charles “Chuck” Durrow, a former member of the U.S. Navy; he passed on in 1998.

Kitna has two siblings. Her elder brother, Timm Ready Durrow, is a mortgage advisor. He lives with his wife and three children in Portland. She also has a sister, Loretta Durrow.

What is Jennifer Kitna’s age?

She is 52 years old as of January 2024. The athlete’s wife was born on 17 August 1971. Jennifer Kitna’s zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

Jon Kitna’s wife is a former school teacher. She attended Central Washington University, where she trained as a teacher. She taught briefly at a high school in Portland, Oregon. However, she has been a stay-at-home mother since she married and had children.

Jennifer is also a philanthropist. She and her husband founded and run the Jon and Jennifer Kitna Eternal Blessings Foundation. It is a non-profit organisation that offers scholarships to seniors who graduate from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington.

Jon and Jennifer Kitna's relationship

Jennifer met Jon while they were both students at Central Washington University, and the two started dating shortly after. However, their relationship was not without its struggles.

Jon revealed that he struggled with several vices in his third year of college. He was a womaniser and repeatedly cheated on Jennifer, who was his girlfriend then. In October 1993, Jennifer caught him in bed with another woman. It served as a turning point in their relationship.

The pair stayed up all night and talked about the incident. Afterwards, Jon turned to religion and became committed to God. Jennifer followed suit shortly. They tied the knot on 13 August 1994 and have been married for nearly thirty years as of 2024.

How many children do Jon and Jennifer Kitna have?

The couple has four biological children: Jordan, Jada, Jalen and Jamison. The Kitnas are also the legal guardians of Jon’s cousins, Chris and Casey Kjos.

Their eldest son, Jordan Kitna, was born on 30 October 1997. Like his father, he became an American football player and was a quarterback at Colorado State University. Jordan married Shileigh Kitna in 2021 and founded QB Qorral, a business that trains quarterbacks.

The couple’s second child is Jada, their only daughter. She was born on 18 November 1998. Jada is a custom shoe designer married to LaDarius Hamilton, an NFL player.

Their third child, Jalen, was born on 22 March 2003. Jalen was a quarterback for the University of Florida Gators. However, the team dropped him after he was arrested on felony charges for explicit material involving children. The charges were dropped in July 2023. Jalen joined the UAB (University of Alabama at Birmingham) Blazers in December 2023.

The couple’s youngest is Jamison, a high school student, born on 10 October 2006. He is a quarterback for the Lakota East High School football team, where his father is the head coach.

FAQs

Jennifer Kitna is the wife of American football coach and former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna. The pair met in college and have been married for nearly three decades. They are the parents of four biological children and have adopted two children. Jennifer has remained a supportive spouse and mother to their kids throughout their relationship and marriage.

