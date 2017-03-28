University of Abuja courses, fees, and requirements in 2022
The University of Abuja (Uniabuja) was established in 1988 in Abuja, Nigeria's administrative and political capital. It is a dual-mode university for conventional and distance learning programmes. Here is a list of the University of Abuja courses (undergraduate and postgraduate) and general admission requirements for 2022.
Uniabuja or UofA is one of Nigeria's top federal tertiary education institutions. The school offers a wide range of courses under various faculties and departments. In addition, UofA has a students' employment scheme, an internship and linkages unit, a centre for undergraduate research, and a mentorship programme.
University of Abuja courses
Uniabuja has developed robust developmental strategies to meet and sustain Nigeria's demand for quality higher education. Therefore, expect more courses and faculties at the University of Abuja. Here is a list of courses at the University of Abuja:
1. Faculty of Education
- Arts Education
- Counselling & Educational Psychology
- Educational Management
- Educational Foundation
- Library and Information Science
- Social Science Education
- Science and Environmental Education
2. Faculty of Agriculture
- Agricultural Extension
- Agricultural Economics
- Animal Science
- Crop Science
- Crop Protection
- Soil Science
3. Faculty of Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
- Electrical/Electronic Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
4. Faculty of Management Sciences
- Accounting
- Business Administration
- Banking and Finance
- Public Administration
5. Faculty of Social Sciences
- Geography and Environmental Management
- Economics
- Sociology
- Political Science and International Relations
6. Faculty of Law
- International Law and Jurisprudence
- Islamic Law
- Public Law
- Private and Property Law
7. Faculty of Science
- Biological Sciences
- Computer Science
- Chemistry
- Physics
- Mathematics
- Microbiology
- Statistics
8. Faculty of Veterinary Medicine
- Theriogenology
- Veterinary Anatomy
- Veterinary Animal Health and Production
- Veterinary Physiology and Biochemistry
- Veterinary Parasitology and Entomology
- Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology
- Veterinary Public Health
- Veterinary Pathology
- Veterinary Microbiology
- Veterinary Medicine
- Veterinary Surgery
9. Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
- Anatomical Sciences
- Human Physiology
- Medical Biochemistry
10. Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences
- Chemical Pathology
- Medical Microbiology & Parasitology
- Haematology and Blood Transfusion
- Medical Pharmacology & Therapeutics
- Medical Pathology & Forensic Medicine
11. Faculty of Clinical Sciences
- Anaesthesia
- Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Community Medicine
- Internal Medicine
- Radiology
- Surgery
- Paediatrics
- Ophthalmology
- Psychiatry
University of Abuja postgraduate courses
Uniabuja is a conducive environment for postgraduate studies. It partners with initiatives from Switzerland and Morocco to provide Masters and PhD STEM students with world-class educational materials and tools relevant to local research. Here is a list of postgraduate Uniabuja courses:
1. Faculty of Agriculture
- Animal Science (PGD, M.Sc., PhD.)
- Agronomy (PGD, M.Sc., PhD.)
- Agro-Forestry (PGD, M.Sc., PhD.)
- Agricultural Ext. & Rural Sociology (PGD, M.Sc., PhD.)
- Agricultural Business Management. (PGD)
- Agricultural Econs. & Farm Management. (PGD, M.Sc., PhD.)
- Agricultural Economics (PGD, M.Sc., PhD.)
- Crop Protection (PGD, M.Sc., PhD.)
- Development Economics (M.Sc.)
- Environmental Economics (M.Sc.)
- Soil Science (PGD, M.Sc., PhD.)
2. Faculty of Arts
- Diplomatic Studies (PGD, M.Sc., M.Phil., PhD.)
- English Language (M.A., PhD.)
- Literature in English (PGD, M.A., PhD.)
- Nigerian and African History ( M.A., M.Phil., PhD.)
- Media Arts (PGD, M.A., PhD.)
- Theatre Arts (PGD, M.A., PhD.)
3. Faculty of Basic Medical Science
- Anatomical Sciences (MSc, PhD.)
- Human Physiology (MSc, PhD.)
- Medical Biochemistry (MSc, PhD.)
4. Faculty of Education
- Counseling Education (M.Ed., PhD.)
- Curriculum Studies (M.Ed., PhD.)
- Guidance & Counseling Education (M.Ed., PhD.)
- Language Education (M.Ed., PhD.)
- PGD in Education
- Educ. Planning (M.Ed., PhD.)
- Educational Psychology (M.Ed., PhD.)
- Social Studies Education (M.Ed., PhD.)
- Science Education (M.Ed., PhD.)
- Mathematics Education (M.Ed., PhD.)
4. Faculty of Clinical Sciences
- Community Medicine (MPH)
- Sexual & Reproductive Health (MPH)
6. Faculty of Engineering
- Civil Engineering (M. Eng., PhD. Eng.)
- Chemical Engineering (M. Eng., PhD. Eng.)
- Electrical Engineering (PGD. M. Eng., PhD. Eng.)
- Mechanical Engineering (M. Eng., PhD. Eng.)
7. Faculty of Law
- Masters of Laws (LL.M, PhD. Law)
8. Faculty of Management Science
- Accounting (PGD., MSc.)
- Accounting & Finance (MSc.)
- Business Administration (PGD, PGDBA, M.Sc., PhD.)
- Banking and Finance (PGD)
- Public Administration (PGDBA, MPA, M.Sc., PhD.)
9. Faculty of Science
- Applied Mathematics (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Applied Geophysics (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Biology (Environmental) (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Botany (Biodiversity) (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Computer Science (Intelligence System) (M.Sc.)
- Comp. Sci. (Distributed Computing Systems) (M.Sc.)
- Comp. Sci. (Networking Communication) (M.Sc.)
- Computer Sci. (Database Systems) (M.Sc.)
- Computer Science (PhD.)
- Computer Science (Infor. Security) (M.Sc.)
- Computer Science (Software Engineering) (M.Sc.)
- Environmental Microbiology (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Food Microbiology (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Industrial Microbiology (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Inorganic Chemistry (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Analytical Chemistry (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Organic Chemistry (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Information System (PGDIS)
- Physical Chemistry (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Pure Mathematics (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Solid State Physics (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Statistics (PGDS, M.Sc., PhD.)
- Zoology (Parasitology) (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Zoology (Fisheries) (M.Sc., PhD.)
10. Faculty of Social Science
- Biogeography (PhD.)
- Climatology (PhD.)
- Criminology (M.Sc.)
- Demography (M.Sc.)
- Development Sociology (M.Sc.)
- Environmental Planning & Protection (PGD) (M.Sc.)
- Economics (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Environmental Resources Planning (PhD.)
- Gender Studies (M.Sc.)
- Geography. (Population & Manpower Plan.) (M.Sc.)
- Geography (Geomorphology) (M.Sc.)
- Geography (Biogeography) (M.Sc.)
- Geography (Climatology) (M.Sc.)
- Geomorphology (PhD.)
- Int. Relations & Diplomacy (M.Sc.)
- Industrial Sociology (M.Sc.)
- Intercul. Conflict & Comm. (PGD)
- Medical Sociology (M.Sc.)
- Political Science (Int. Relations) (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Political Sci. (Polit. Economy & Dev Studies) (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Political Science (PGD)
- Political Science (Policy Analysis) (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Population & Manpower Planning (PhD.)
- Masters in Financial Economics (MFE)
- Sociology (PhD.)
11. Faculty of Vet. Medicine
- Food Hygiene (PGD)
- Epidemiology (PGD, M.Sc., PhD.)
- Vet. Public Health (MVPH, PhD.)
- Vet. Preventive Medicine (MVPH, PhD.)
- Vet. Microbiology (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Bacteriology (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Immunology (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Virology (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Pharmacology (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Toxicology (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Vet. Parasitology (PGD)
- Vet. Hematology Protozoa & Entomology (M.Sc.)
Sultan Machido Institute for Peace and Legislative Studies
- PGD Peace and Security (Professional)
- PGD Leadership and Discipline (Professional)
- PGD Society and Development (Professional)
- Masters in Peace and Security (Professional)
- Masters in Leadership & Discipline (Professional)
- Masters in Society & Dev. (Professional)
Centre for Gender Security Studies and Youth Advancement
- PGD in Gender Studies (Part-Time)
- M.A. in Gender Studies (Part-Time)
Institute of Education
- PGD in Education (Part-Time)
Institute for Peace Studies & Social Rehabilitation(APUDI)
- Anti-Corruption Studies (PGD)
- Criminology & Security Studies (PGD)
- Leadership and Discipline Studies (PGD)
- NGO and Management Studies (PGD)
- Social Rehabilitation Studies (PGD)
- Social Rehabilitation Studies es (PGD)
- Peace & Security Studies (PGD)
- Masters in Leadership and Discipline Studies
- Masters in Criminology & Security Studies
- Masters in NGO and Management Studies
- Masters in Anti-Corruption Studies
Masters in Society & Development Studies
- Masters in Peace & Security Studies
- Masters in Social Rehabilitation Studies
Institute for Legislative studies
- Legislative Studies (MLS)
- Legislative Studies (PGDLA)
How can I get admission to Uniabuja?
Undergraduates at the 100 level should meet the following University of Abuja courses admission requirements:
- You must score at least a credit pass in five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics (not more than two sittings).
- Three of the credit passes must be in subjects relevant to the degree course applied.
- You must attain the acceptable JAMB cut-off mark and UTME score.
- You must have attained Uniabuja's post-UTME exam (the university's departmental cut-off mark).
- A Direct Entry (DE) admission candidate must have at least two (2) ‘A’ Level passes, or equivalent in addition to five (5) credit passes in other subjects (including English Language and Mathematics) at the ordinary level (WAEC, NECO, GCE, NABTEB and Grade II).
- A credit pass in O'Level English Language is required for all courses.
- A credit in Mathematics is required for all science-based courses.
Here are the University of Abuja admission requirements into for postgraduate studies:
- You should have a Higher National Diploma (HND) and Bachelor’s Degree.
- You must have credit passes in five (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics at the ordinary level (WAEC, NECO, GCE, NABTEB and Grade II), and must be obtained at no more than two (2) sittings.
For admission into any Uniabuja PhD programme:
- You must have obtained a weighted average score of 60% or a letter ‘B’ grade in the Master’s degree relevant to the field of study.
- You should have five (5) subjects credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics at the ordinary level (WAEC, NECO, GCE, NABTEB and Grade II), and must be obtained at no more than two (2) sittings.
What is the cut-off mark for Uniabuja?
The University of Abuja courses and cut-off marks vary per faculty and department. JAMB's approved UTME cut-off mark for UNIABUJA is 180 for all 2022/2023 admissions. However, find out Uniabuja's post-UTME test departmental cut-off mark from the institution.
What are the courses offered at the University of Abuja?
University of Abuja courses (undergraduate degrees, postgraduate degrees, and distance-learning studies) are grouped into the following faculties:
- Agriculture
- Education
- Engineering
- Law
- Management sciences
- Sciences
- Social sciences
- Veterinary medicine
Does Uniabuja have nursing?
Nursing is not part of the courses offered at the University of Abuja. However, Nigeria has many top-notch nursing schools you should consider.
What are science courses at the University of Abuja?
Here is a list of some of Uniabuja science courses:
- Biology (Environmental) (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Botany (Biodiversity) (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Zoology (Parasitology) (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Zoology (Fisheries) (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Food Microbiology (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Industrial Microbiology (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Environmental Microbiology (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Physical Chemistry (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Organic Chemistry (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Inorganic Chemistry (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Analytical Chemistry (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Computer Science (Infor. Security) (M.Sc.)
- Computer Science (Software Engineering) (M.Sc.)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Information System (PGDIS)
- Computer Science (Intelligence System) (M.Sc.)
- Comp. Sci. (Distributed Computing Systems) (M.Sc.)
- Comp. Sci. (Networking Communication) (M.Sc.)
- Computer Sci. (Database Systems) (M.Sc.)
- Computer Science (PhD.)
- Solid State Physics (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Applied Geophysics (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Pure Mathematics (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Applied Mathematics (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Statistics (PGDS, M.Sc., PhD.)
Are there medical courses in Uniabuja?
Here are University of Abuja courses for the faculty of veterinary medicine:
- Food Hygiene (PGD)
- Epidemiology (PGD, M.Sc., PhD.)
- Vet. Public Health (MVPH, PhD.)
- Vet. Preventive Medicine (MVPH, PhD.)
- Vet. Microbiology (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Bacteriology (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Immunology (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Virology (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Pharmacology (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Toxicology (M.Sc., PhD.)
- Vet. Parasitology (PGD)
- Vet. Hematology Protozoa & Entomology (M.Sc.)
How much is the school fees of the University of Abuja?
Find out everything you need to know about the University of Abuja courses and fees from the school's website or reach out to them via these contact details:
- University of Abuja's address: Mohammed Maccido Road, Airport Rd, Abuja, Nigeria
- Email: info@uniabuja.edu.ng.
The University of Abuja courses are available for both local and international students. It is recommended for a potential student of Uniabuja to contact the school for more information about on-campus accommodation, the application process, and more.
