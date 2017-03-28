University of Abuja courses, fees, and requirements in 2022

The University of Abuja (Uniabuja) was established in 1988 in Abuja, Nigeria's administrative and political capital. It is a dual-mode university for conventional and distance learning programmes. Here is a list of the University of Abuja courses (undergraduate and postgraduate) and general admission requirements for 2022.

Uniabuja or UofA is one of Nigeria's top federal tertiary education institutions. The school offers a wide range of courses under various faculties and departments. In addition, UofA has a students' employment scheme, an internship and linkages unit, a centre for undergraduate research, and a mentorship programme.

University of Abuja courses

Uniabuja has developed robust developmental strategies to meet and sustain Nigeria's demand for quality higher education. Therefore, expect more courses and faculties at the University of Abuja. Here is a list of courses at the University of Abuja:

1. Faculty of Education

Arts Education

Counselling & Educational Psychology

Educational Management

Educational Foundation

Library and Information Science

Social Science Education

Science and Environmental Education

2. Faculty of Agriculture

Agricultural Extension

Agricultural Economics

Animal Science

Crop Science

Crop Protection

Soil Science

3. Faculty of Engineering

Civil Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

4. Faculty of Management Sciences

Accounting

Business Administration

Banking and Finance

Public Administration

5. Faculty of Social Sciences

Geography and Environmental Management

Economics

Sociology

Political Science and International Relations

6. Faculty of Law

International Law and Jurisprudence

Islamic Law

Public Law

Private and Property Law

7. Faculty of Science

Biological Sciences

Computer Science

Chemistry

Physics

Mathematics

Microbiology

Statistics

8. Faculty of Veterinary Medicine

Theriogenology

Veterinary Anatomy

Veterinary Animal Health and Production

Veterinary Physiology and Biochemistry

Veterinary Parasitology and Entomology

Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology

Veterinary Public Health

Veterinary Pathology

Veterinary Microbiology

Veterinary Medicine

Veterinary Surgery

9. Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Anatomical Sciences

Human Physiology

Medical Biochemistry

10. Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences

Chemical Pathology

Medical Microbiology & Parasitology

Haematology and Blood Transfusion

Medical Pharmacology & Therapeutics

Medical Pathology & Forensic Medicine

11. Faculty of Clinical Sciences

Anaesthesia

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Community Medicine

Internal Medicine

Radiology

Surgery

Paediatrics

Ophthalmology

Psychiatry

University of Abuja postgraduate courses

Uniabuja is a conducive environment for postgraduate studies. It partners with initiatives from Switzerland and Morocco to provide Masters and PhD STEM students with world-class educational materials and tools relevant to local research. Here is a list of postgraduate Uniabuja courses:

1. Faculty of Agriculture

Animal Science (PGD, M.Sc., PhD.)

Agronomy (PGD, M.Sc., PhD.)

Agro-Forestry (PGD, M.Sc., PhD.)

Agricultural Ext. & Rural Sociology (PGD, M.Sc., PhD.)

Agricultural Business Management. (PGD)

Agricultural Econs. & Farm Management. (PGD, M.Sc., PhD.)

Agricultural Economics (PGD, M.Sc., PhD.)

Crop Protection (PGD, M.Sc., PhD.)

Development Economics (M.Sc.)

Environmental Economics (M.Sc.)

Soil Science (PGD, M.Sc., PhD.)

2. Faculty of Arts

Diplomatic Studies (PGD, M.Sc., M.Phil., PhD.)

English Language (M.A., PhD.)

Literature in English (PGD, M.A., PhD.)

Nigerian and African History ( M.A., M.Phil., PhD.)

Media Arts (PGD, M.A., PhD.)

Theatre Arts (PGD, M.A., PhD.)

3. Faculty of Basic Medical Science

Anatomical Sciences (MSc, PhD.)

Human Physiology (MSc, PhD.)

Medical Biochemistry (MSc, PhD.)

4. Faculty of Education

Counseling Education (M.Ed., PhD.)

Curriculum Studies (M.Ed., PhD.)

Guidance & Counseling Education (M.Ed., PhD.)

Language Education (M.Ed., PhD.)

PGD in Education

Educ. Planning (M.Ed., PhD.)

Educational Psychology (M.Ed., PhD.)

Social Studies Education (M.Ed., PhD.)

Science Education (M.Ed., PhD.)

Mathematics Education (M.Ed., PhD.)

4. Faculty of Clinical Sciences

Community Medicine (MPH)

Sexual & Reproductive Health (MPH)

6. Faculty of Engineering

Civil Engineering (M. Eng., PhD. Eng.)

Chemical Engineering (M. Eng., PhD. Eng.)

Electrical Engineering (PGD. M. Eng., PhD. Eng.)

Mechanical Engineering (M. Eng., PhD. Eng.)

7. Faculty of Law

Masters of Laws (LL.M, PhD. Law)

8. Faculty of Management Science

Accounting (PGD., MSc.)

Accounting & Finance (MSc.)

Business Administration (PGD, PGDBA, M.Sc., PhD.)

Banking and Finance (PGD)

Public Administration (PGDBA, MPA, M.Sc., PhD.)

9. Faculty of Science

Applied Mathematics (M.Sc., PhD.)

Applied Geophysics (M.Sc., PhD.)

Biology (Environmental) (M.Sc., PhD.)

Botany (Biodiversity) (M.Sc., PhD.)

Computer Science (Intelligence System) (M.Sc.)

Comp. Sci. (Distributed Computing Systems) (M.Sc.)

Comp. Sci. (Networking Communication) (M.Sc.)

Computer Sci. (Database Systems) (M.Sc.)

Computer Science (PhD.)

Computer Science (Infor. Security) (M.Sc.)

Computer Science (Software Engineering) (M.Sc.)

Environmental Microbiology (M.Sc., PhD.)

Food Microbiology (M.Sc., PhD.)

Industrial Microbiology (M.Sc., PhD.)

Inorganic Chemistry (M.Sc., PhD.)

Analytical Chemistry (M.Sc., PhD.)

Organic Chemistry (M.Sc., PhD.)

Postgraduate Diploma in Information System (PGDIS)

Physical Chemistry (M.Sc., PhD.)

Pure Mathematics (M.Sc., PhD.)

Solid State Physics (M.Sc., PhD.)

Statistics (PGDS, M.Sc., PhD.)

Zoology (Parasitology) (M.Sc., PhD.)

Zoology (Fisheries) (M.Sc., PhD.)

10. Faculty of Social Science

Biogeography (PhD.)

Climatology (PhD.)

Criminology (M.Sc.)

Demography (M.Sc.)

Development Sociology (M.Sc.)

Environmental Planning & Protection (PGD) (M.Sc.)

Economics (M.Sc., PhD.)

Environmental Resources Planning (PhD.)

Gender Studies (M.Sc.)

Geography. (Population & Manpower Plan.) (M.Sc.)

Geography (Geomorphology) (M.Sc.)

Geography (Biogeography) (M.Sc.)

Geography (Climatology) (M.Sc.)

Geomorphology (PhD.)

Int. Relations & Diplomacy (M.Sc.)

Industrial Sociology (M.Sc.)

Intercul. Conflict & Comm. (PGD)

Medical Sociology (M.Sc.)

Political Science (Int. Relations) (M.Sc., PhD.)

Political Sci. (Polit. Economy & Dev Studies) (M.Sc., PhD.)

Political Science (PGD)

Political Science (Policy Analysis) (M.Sc., PhD.)

Population & Manpower Planning (PhD.)

Masters in Financial Economics (MFE)

Sociology (PhD.)

11. Faculty of Vet. Medicine

Food Hygiene (PGD)

Epidemiology (PGD, M.Sc., PhD.)

Vet. Public Health (MVPH, PhD.)

Vet. Preventive Medicine (MVPH, PhD.)

Vet. Microbiology (M.Sc., PhD.)

Bacteriology (M.Sc., PhD.)

Immunology (M.Sc., PhD.)

Virology (M.Sc., PhD.)

Pharmacology (M.Sc., PhD.)

Toxicology (M.Sc., PhD.)

Vet. Parasitology (PGD)

Vet. Hematology Protozoa & Entomology (M.Sc.)

Sultan Machido Institute for Peace and Legislative Studies

PGD Peace and Security (Professional)

PGD Leadership and Discipline (Professional)

PGD Society and Development (Professional)

Masters in Peace and Security (Professional)

Masters in Leadership & Discipline (Professional)

Masters in Society & Dev. (Professional)

Centre for Gender Security Studies and Youth Advancement

PGD in Gender Studies (Part-Time)

M.A. in Gender Studies (Part-Time)

Institute of Education

PGD in Education (Part-Time)

Institute for Peace Studies & Social Rehabilitation(APUDI)

Anti-Corruption Studies (PGD)

Criminology & Security Studies (PGD)

Leadership and Discipline Studies (PGD)

NGO and Management Studies (PGD)

Social Rehabilitation Studies (PGD)

Peace & Security Studies (PGD)

Masters in Leadership and Discipline Studies

Masters in Criminology & Security Studies

Masters in NGO and Management Studies

Masters in Anti-Corruption Studies

Masters in Society & Development Studies

Masters in Peace & Security Studies

Masters in Social Rehabilitation Studies

Institute for Legislative studies

Legislative Studies (MLS)

Legislative Studies (PGDLA)

How can I get admission to Uniabuja?

Undergraduates at the 100 level should meet the following University of Abuja courses admission requirements:

You must score at least a credit pass in five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics (not more than two sittings).

Three of the credit passes must be in subjects relevant to the degree course applied.

You must attain the acceptable JAMB cut-off mark and UTME score.

You must have attained Uniabuja's post-UTME exam (the university's departmental cut-off mark).

A Direct Entry (DE) admission candidate must have at least two (2) ‘A’ Level passes, or equivalent in addition to five (5) credit passes in other subjects (including English Language and Mathematics) at the ordinary level (WAEC, NECO, GCE, NABTEB and Grade II).

A credit pass in O'Level English Language is required for all courses.

A credit in Mathematics is required for all science-based courses.

Here are the University of Abuja admission requirements into for postgraduate studies:

You should have a Higher National Diploma (HND) and Bachelor’s Degree.

You must have credit passes in five (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics at the ordinary level (WAEC, NECO, GCE, NABTEB and Grade II), and must be obtained at no more than two (2) sittings.

For admission into any Uniabuja PhD programme:

You must have obtained a weighted average score of 60% or a letter ‘B’ grade in the Master’s degree relevant to the field of study.

You should have five (5) subjects credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics at the ordinary level (WAEC, NECO, GCE, NABTEB and Grade II), and must be obtained at no more than two (2) sittings.

What is the cut-off mark for Uniabuja?

The University of Abuja courses and cut-off marks vary per faculty and department. JAMB's approved UTME cut-off mark for UNIABUJA is 180 for all 2022/2023 admissions. However, find out Uniabuja's post-UTME test departmental cut-off mark from the institution.

What are the courses offered at the University of Abuja?

University of Abuja courses (undergraduate degrees, postgraduate degrees, and distance-learning studies) are grouped into the following faculties:

Agriculture

Education

Engineering

Law

Management sciences

Sciences

Social sciences

Veterinary medicine

Does Uniabuja have nursing?

Nursing is not part of the courses offered at the University of Abuja. However, Nigeria has many top-notch nursing schools you should consider.

What are science courses at the University of Abuja?

Here is a list of some of Uniabuja science courses:

Biology (Environmental) (M.Sc., PhD.)

Botany (Biodiversity) (M.Sc., PhD.)

Zoology (Parasitology) (M.Sc., PhD.)

Zoology (Fisheries) (M.Sc., PhD.)

Food Microbiology (M.Sc., PhD.)

Industrial Microbiology (M.Sc., PhD.)

Environmental Microbiology (M.Sc., PhD.)

Physical Chemistry (M.Sc., PhD.)

Organic Chemistry (M.Sc., PhD.)

Inorganic Chemistry (M.Sc., PhD.)

Analytical Chemistry (M.Sc., PhD.)

Computer Science (Infor. Security) (M.Sc.)

Computer Science (Software Engineering) (M.Sc.)

Postgraduate Diploma in Information System (PGDIS)

Computer Science (Intelligence System) (M.Sc.)

Comp. Sci. (Distributed Computing Systems) (M.Sc.)

Comp. Sci. (Networking Communication) (M.Sc.)

Computer Sci. (Database Systems) (M.Sc.)

Computer Science (PhD.)

Solid State Physics (M.Sc., PhD.)

Applied Geophysics (M.Sc., PhD.)

Pure Mathematics (M.Sc., PhD.)

Applied Mathematics (M.Sc., PhD.)

Statistics (PGDS, M.Sc., PhD.)

Are there medical courses in Uniabuja?

Here are University of Abuja courses for the faculty of veterinary medicine:

Food Hygiene (PGD)

Epidemiology (PGD, M.Sc., PhD.)

Vet. Public Health (MVPH, PhD.)

Vet. Preventive Medicine (MVPH, PhD.)

Vet. Microbiology (M.Sc., PhD.)

Bacteriology (M.Sc., PhD.)

Immunology (M.Sc., PhD.)

Virology (M.Sc., PhD.)

Pharmacology (M.Sc., PhD.)

Toxicology (M.Sc., PhD.)

Vet. Parasitology (PGD)

Vet. Hematology Protozoa & Entomology (M.Sc.)

How much is the school fees of the University of Abuja?

Find out everything you need to know about the University of Abuja courses and fees from the school's website or reach out to them via these contact details:

University of Abuja's address: Mohammed Maccido Road, Airport Rd, Abuja, Nigeria

Mohammed Maccido Road, Airport Rd, Abuja, Nigeria Email: info@uniabuja.edu.ng.

The University of Abuja courses are available for both local and international students. It is recommended for a potential student of Uniabuja to contact the school for more information about on-campus accommodation, the application process, and more.

