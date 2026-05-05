ADC national publicity secretary Bolaji Abdullahi said Peter Obi’s defection to the NDC was a strategic move linked to his preference for assured presidential ticket access

Abdullahi stated that Obi left the ADC due to difficulties with coalition politics that required negotiation and internal compromise among stakeholders

The ADC spokesman said the exit of Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso had reduced internal pressure within the party though it remained a setback for its structure

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has reacted to the defection of the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), with its national publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, offering insights into the move.

Obi, alongside former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, formally joined the NDC on Sunday, following weeks of speculation over their political direction ahead of the 2027 general elections.

ADC spokesman discloses why Peter Obi defected to NDC

Source: Twitter

Obi’s exit is described as strategic

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time, Abdullahi claimed Obi’s departure from the ADC was not unexpected, suggesting it was part of a calculated political strategy.

He argued that the former Anambra State governor was seeking a party structure that would guarantee him a direct path to the presidential ticket, The Cable reported.

Abdullahi said:

“The kind of party Peter Obi needed was the party he is now. A party that belongs to one man, that can say I guarantee you the ticket before he comes in,”

Concerns over coalition politics

The ADC spokesperson contrasted the NDC structure with that of a coalition-based political arrangement, insisting that Obi may have found it difficult to operate within a more competitive internal system.

He stated:

“But in a political party like a coalition where a lot of negotiations need to happen, where you cannot take anybody for granted, where you have to make sure you keep everybody within the coalition even when they don’t get what they want… I don’t think Peter Obi can survive in such an environment, and that is why he’s gone to NDC because NDC can promise him the ticket.”

Running mate ambitions highlighted

Abdullahi further alleged that Obi’s political expectations went beyond securing a presidential ticket, claiming he also wanted influence over the choice of a running mate.

He suggested that such demands were part of the broader negotiation dynamics within the coalition he left behind.

ADC reaction to high-profile exits

While expressing disappointment over the departure of Obi and Kwankwaso, Abdullahi said their exit had eased internal pressure within the ADC.

He noted:

“Personally, I’m not happy they left, but in a way, it is a bit of relief. Now we can really focus on doing what we need to do without being under the pressure cooker that they were trying to put us in,”

The ADC spokesperson downplayed the political impact of the defections, describing them as a setback rather than a decisive blow to the party’s structure.

He added that the ADC would not engage in political confrontation with the defectors, stressing that relations remained civil despite the realignment.

“We are not going to go into a dogfight with them; they are not our enemy,” Abdullahi said

Atiku told to defect to NDC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that tension has emerged within Nigeria’s opposition circles as a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) called on former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to defect to the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Galadima made the appeal during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he spoke on efforts to consolidate opposition forces against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng