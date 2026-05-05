A recent Nigerian Law School graduate, Ndukwu Chibundom Kaosisochukwu, has opened up about her experience in school

Chibudom, who graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.84 from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, also bagged a first class from the Nigerian Law School

In this insightful interview with Legit.ng, the 23-year-old shared her admission journey, her experience in school, and her study techniques

Ndukwu Chibundom Kaosisochukwu received nationwide appraisal when she bagged another first class from the Nigerian Law School.

The intelligent 23-year-old from Imo State graduated from the Department of Law at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University with a 4.84 CGPA, emerging the best student in her set.

A double first-class law graduate shares the UTME score she used for UNIZIK admission. Photo: Ndukwu Chibudom

Source: UGC

She speaks to Legit.ng about her UTME experience, why she chose law, her UNIZIK and Law School experience, and her plans for the future.

Double first-class graduate shares why she chose law

Chibudom, who grew up in Anambra State, shared how she chose to study law, despite having an initial dream of studying English Literature.

The lady told Legit.ng:

“Law was not my first choice. I am a writer, so I originally opted to study a course that aligned with my talents. I wanted to study English Literature, write books and become a Professor. However, the adults in my life discouraged me from taking this path.

“They were able to convince me that I could study law and still write and that studying English Literature was doing myself a disservice because it was not a financially secure path. Also, I was an active debater when I was in Secondary School, and I was quite argumentative and assertive as a child, so I was always told that I would make a really good lawyer.

“Eventually, I listened to my parents and other adults in my life and ventured into law. I did eventually get to love the course when I began to see it in practice, but I entered first before I fell in love with the course. So, I am grateful that they convinced me to choose the course.”

She added that she wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) once and gained admission with a score of 280

Chibudom shares her experience at UNIZIK

Chibudom told Legit.ng about her experience in the university and the tips that helped her to excel.

Speaking about he early undergraduate days, she said:

“My experience in Unizik was both wonderful and stressful. In my 100 level, I went to school from home and I did not have so many responsibilities. In fact, before COVID, I was not even particularly serious with school.

“However, during the COVID break, I began to read books on productivity and academic excellence and it changed my mentality about school. Afterwards, I was hyperfocused on maximising my university days.

“In fact, I was so hyperfocused that I decided to move out of my house and live in school so that I could be fully involved in all student activities. I began taking my academics more seriously, joined organisations, led some of the organisations, wrote and won essay competitions and generally did a lot of things while in school.”

Sharing challenges she encountered at the school, she added:

“However, being a student in Unizik did come with its issues. There were several light and water issues in the hostels and lodges and this made my studies harder. Also, there were certain times that I had health issues that disrupted my studies.”

A law graduate shares how she bagged a double first class. Photo: Ndukwu Chibudom

Source: UGC

UNIZIK first-class law graduate shares Law School experience

The UNIZIK graduate spoke about her experience at the Nigerian Law School, where she was posted to the Lagos campus.

Chibudom told Legit.ng:

“I finished my final exams in UNIZIK in 2024 and convocated in 2025, just a few weeks before I was to enroll in the Nigerian Law School. I attended the Yenagoa Campus of NLS.”

Sharing how Law school was different from UNIZIK, the intelligent lady added:

“In law school, things took a slightly different turn. I didn’t participate in many extracurricular activities, but even with no additional responsibilities, the law school calendar is so tight and the material that I was required to read and internalise were so voluminous that I was choked for time from beginning to the end.

“I still made typed notes and a summarised material for most topics, but I heavily relied on spaced repetition, active recall through anki flash cards, and reading groups. I had a group that answered past questions every night, and I also formed a small group with my close friend where we revised possible exam questions when it was close to exams.

“I also joined the Law School Paddi app and participated in weekly MCQ challenges. However, because the material was so voluminous that I had to rely on mostly residual memory during exams because I could not finish revision the night to the next paper, I went through my materials so many times before exams, from 3 to 5 times each.”

Double first-class law graduate shares future goals

Chibudom shared her future goals and her hope to take her career to international shores someday.

Her words:

I currently work in a Tier 1 Law Firm, Aluko &Oyebode as a trainee associate. I also intend to do my masters in an Ivy league university, preferably either Oxford or Harvard. I also do intend to pursue my other interest, writingmore seriously, perhaps even to the point of getting a few certifications in that aspect..”

When asked if she’s open to international activities, she added:

“Well, as I earlier said, I do intend to do my masters in an Ivy League university outside the country, but I am not yet certain as to whether I would like to live there permanently.”

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng