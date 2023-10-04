Who are Tyrus' children? Meet his big blended family

George Murdoch, famous as Tyrus, is a retired professional wrestler, news personality, and actor. The wrestler has been in the WWE since 2006. He joined the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) in 2021, and in 2022, he won the NWA World's Heavyweight Champion. His fame has made fans curious about his family, especially his kids. Learn more about Tyrus’ children, including their ages.

WWE wrestler Brodus Clay attends the "Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery" New York Premiere at Tribeca Cinemas on March 22, 2014 in New York City. Photo: Paul Zimmerman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Tyrus was born in Pasadena, California, United States of America. He started wrestling in 2006 using the ring name G-Rilla. Aside from being known as a wrestler, he is a husband and a family man with children. Learn more about Tyrus’ family below.

Profile summary

Birth name George Murdoch Famous as Tyrus Gender Male Date of birth 21 February 1973 Age 50 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Pasadena, California, United States of America Current residence Mandeville, Los Angeles, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'7'' Height in centimetres 201 Weight in pounds 375 Weight in kilograms 170 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Ingrid Rinck Children 5 School Quartz Hill High School College Antelope Valley College, University of Nebraska Profession Wrestler, actor, news personality Instagram @tyrussmash X (Twitter) @planettyrus

Tyrus’children

How many kids does Tyrus have? The American wrestler has five children. He has one biological daughter with his current wife, Ingrid Rinck. His wife is a famous entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast.

The other four children are from the wrestler and his wife's past relationships. They include Tyrus’ two stepsons and two other children from his previous relationship. Below are all Tyrus’ kids.

Georgie Murdoch

Tyrus' wife, Ingrid Rinck and their daughter, Georgie Murdoch. Photo: @ingridrinck on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Georgie Murdoch is Tyrus and Ingrid Rinck's only biological child, and she is the youngest child. She was born on 7 May 2014. How old is Tyrus' daughter? She is 9 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

In an Instagram post shared by her mother, Georgie loves sports. In 2022, Georgie joined her father on the Annie Frey Show. Her parents often post her photos on Instagram. On 24 September 2022, Georgie and her mother visited Tyrus at Fox Studio, and he shared a photo professing how special it felt having his family around.

Rhett

Rhett is one of Tyrus’ stepsons from his wife’s past relationship. According to an Instagram photo his mother posted on 6 May 2021, Rhett attended Mandeville High School in Louisiana. He graduated in 2021, and his mother congratulated him and thanked the institution for guiding his son.

Rock

Rock is Rhett's brother. He grew up in Mandeville, Louisiana, with his brother, who is older than him. Rock was diagnosed with Type One diabetes in 2014 when he was years old.

In an Instagram post, his mother said that he has a condition affecting his pancreas, and he is among the 5% of people with diabetes who cannot currently be cured or reversed. His parents have been managing the condition through Ingrid Rinck’s Sensible Meals company, which supplies a well-balanced, nutritious meal to people worldwide.

Two other kids

The professional wrestler has a son and a daughter from his previous relationship. There is not much information about Tyrus’ son on social media. Tyrus’s wife often posts photos of Georgie and her stepdaughter on Instagram.

FAQs

Who is Tyrus? Tyrus is an American wrestler, actor, and news personality. Is Tyrus married today? Yes, he is married to Ingrid Rinck, a lifestyle and fitness enthusiast. How many children does Tyrus have? The wrestler has five children. Two are from his previous relationship, his two stepsons, and one biological daughter from his marriage to Ingrid Rinck. Who are Tyrus’ daughters? He has two daughters, Georgie and another daughter from his past relationship. Where is Tyrus from? He hails from Pasadena, California, United States of America. What is Tyrus’ nationality? He is American

Tyrus is a retired professional wrestler, actor, and news personality. He won the NWA World Heavyweight title in 2022. The wrestler has five children. One of Tyrus’ children is Georgie. He has two stepsons and two other children from his previous relationship.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Mimi Keene. She is an English actress, social media influencer, and voiceover artist. She is well known for her portrayal of Ruby Matthews in Sex Education. She was born in Hertford, England, United Kingdom.

Mimi Keene attended Churchfields Junior School and Divine Saviour Roman Catholic School. She appeared at The Royal Court Theatre as Janey in 2010. Her other popular films include Casualty and The Escape.

Source: Legit.ng