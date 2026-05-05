Music promoter Ijoba Danku has lashed out at Portable over an alleged debt and defamation of character

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the music promoter issued a stern warning to the singer

Fans reacted by telling him to go to Odogwu Bar so he could confront the music star, while also taunting both of them

Music promoter Yusuf Adebola Adepitan, better known as Ijoba Danku, has shared a video addressing music artist and record label owner Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable.

The video, which was posted on his Instagram page, has generated buzz among fans of the singer and the promoter.

Reactions as music promoter Ijoba Danku calls out Portable over debt. Photo credit@ijobadanku

Source: Instagram

According to Ijoba Danku, Portable has been going around maligning his name and calling him a scammer, not knowing that the singer is the real scammer.

He alleged that the Zeh Nation boss was paid N1 million for a show but failed to show up for the event.

The music promoter added that during Portable’s issues with his baby mama, Ashabi Simple, he was the one who went to bail him out at the police station when he was arrested.

Ijoba Danku shares more about Portable

He further stated that Portable has been insulting him online despite previously coming to beg him after their fallout. He also claimed that Portable called him a thief and insulted his wife.

Ijoba Danku issued a stern warning, saying he was coming after the singer and would deal with him. He also insulted Portable’s father in Yoruba and demanded a refund of the money paid for the show.

Portable dragged over debt by music promoter, Ijoba Danku. Photo credit@portablebabey

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Ijoba Danku’s video

Reacting, fans called on both men to settle their differences in a boxing ring instead of social media.

Some said the promoter knows Portable’s house and should confront him directly, while others suggested he go to Odogwu Bar for the fight.

They also mocked Ijoba Danku for dragging the matter online again and described Portable as ungrateful for his actions.

A few added that both of them are supporters of the All Progressives Congress, saying it was ironic that they are now at loggerheads.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to Ijoba Danku's video

Reactions have trailed the video posted by the music producer. Here are some of the comments below:

@silver_boi riong stated:

"You go later beg him again lol."

@ihesco shared:

"All this one na online stunt jare, you sabi odogwu bar, if you wan deal with am, go there."

@fela44gy wrote:

"Ijoba Danku and portable in the ring may 31."

@ihesco wrote:

"All this one na online stunt jare, you sabi odogwu bar, if you wan deal with am, go there."

@idrsojuroye shared:

"U no get level , no class no nothing go sit somewhere u deserve and dishing on ur plate."

Portable buys car for signee

In a related development, Legit.ng also earlier reported that Portable gave his record label signee, Young Duu, a new car

. Portable noted that Young Duu was once taunted for helping with his car when he had no car. He said he was rewarding his royalty to him.

Source: Legit.ng