Who is Justin Thomas’ wife? Meet Jillian Wisniewski

Jillian Wisniewski is a business manager from the United States. She rose to fame as the wife of Justin Thomas, an American professional golf player on the PGA Tour. Thomas is the former World Number One and holds two PGA Championships (2017 and 2022). Find out all you need to know about Justin Thomas’ wife.

Justin Thomas and then-girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski celebrate with the Wadley Cup on August 18, 2019 in Medinah, Illinois. Photo: Quinn Harris/Icon Sportswire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Thomas and his wife have cultivated close friendships with other golf couples. Thomas is good friends with fellow golfers Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler. Wisniewski has grown close with their wives, Annie Verret and Allison Stokke. The three couples often travel and room together while on the road for tournaments.

Profile summary

Full name Jillian Wisniewski Gender Female Year of birth 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Kentucky, United States Current residence Jupiter, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5” Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Mother Rose Wisniewski Father Bruce Wisniewski Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband Justin Thomas Profession Business manager

Who is Justin Thomas’ wife?

The professional golfer’s wife is Jillian Wisniewski. Like her husband, Jillian was born in Kentucky, United States.

Jillian’s parents are Rose and Bruce Wisniewski. She has two brothers—her older brother is Mark, and her younger brother is Joseph.

According to her LinkedIn page, Jillian attended the University of Kentucky. She graduated in 2015 with a Bachelor of Arts degree focusing on Journalism. She was the Vice President of Fraternity Development, the Gamma Chi, and the Policy & Standards Chair Member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

What is Jillian Wisniewski’s age?

Justin Thomas and his wife Jillian Wisniewski arrive for an official photo of the teams on the Spanish Steps ahead of the 44th Ryder Cup in Rome on September 27, 2023. Photo: Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

Source: Getty Images

She is 30 years old as of 2023. The business manager was born in 1993. However, she has yet to reveal her exact date of birth.

Career

Jillian is a senior business manager at McGarryBowen, an American advertising agency. She started the role in 2019 after being promoted from the position of production business manager. Previously, she was an administrative assistant in the same company. Wisniewski has worked at McGarryBowen since graduating college.

Wisniewski worked at the University of Kentucky during her undergraduate study. She was a Student Center Service Representative, giving students information. Jillian was also a reporter, writer, producer and news anchor for the UK Student News Network at the college. Early in her university career, she worked as a nanny for a year and a half.

When did Justin Thomas and Jillian Wisniewski start dating?

Jillian and Justin started dating in 2016. However, they first went public with their relationship in 2017. Jillian joined the athlete at the PGA Championship and celebrated his breakout win with him. She nearly missed the event, as she was scheduled to fly out. However, she postponed her flight as he insisted he had a good feeling about the game, and he was right.

The couple has largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, although the professional golfer is often at Thomas’ side for his games.

Thomas announced their engagement during an interview on the No Laying Up podcast in November 2021. Even before they tied the knot, Justin said he felt they were already married after being together for five years. He explained that she significantly influenced him and brought out his best side.

Who officiated Justin Thomas’ marriage ceremony?

Jillian and Justin married in November 2022 after being engaged for a year. Jason Kennedy, the couple’s close friend, officiated the ceremony. The private event was held in Franklin, Tennessee. As Justin revealed, Jillian took the lead on wedding planning while he focused on golf.

Jordan Spieth, Justin’s fellow golfer and close friend, was the athlete’s best man. The couple kept their wedding phone-free. They wanted their guests to be in the moment. Additionally, he wanted his famous guests to feel free to let loose without worrying about being captured in photos and videos.

FAQs

Who is Justin Thomas married to? The famous athlete is married to Jillian Wisniewski. Who is Jillian Wisniewski? She is an American business manager popular as Justin Thomas’ wife. Who are Jillian Wisniewski’s parents? Her parents are Rose and Bruce Wisniewski. When did Justin Thomas get married? He and Jillian tied the knot in November 2022. How long has Justin Thomas been married? The golfer has been married for over a year as of December 2023. How long has Justin Thomas been engaged? He and Jillian were engaged for a year before they married.

Jillian Wisniewski is famously known as Justin Thomas’ wife. She has been a constant presence in his life since 2016, supporting him relentlessly. Jillian often pauses her life to support Thomas, as the golfer revealed. She often joins him on the road when he travels for tournaments. ]Thomas is excited about what the future holds for them.

Legit.ng recently published Lacey Croom’s biography. Lacey Croom is an American realtor. However, she rose to fame as Max Homa’s wife. Homa is an American professional golfer who participates in the PGA Tour.

Croom was born and raised in California alongside her two brothers. However, she and her husband moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, after getting married in November 2019. The pair had been together for six years before they tied the knot and have already welcomed their first child. Find out more about Lacey Croom’s background and family life.

Source: Legit.ng