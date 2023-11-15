Who is Max Homa’s wife? Get to know more about Lacey Croom

Max Homa’s wife, Lacey Croom, is a real estate professional and realtor from the United States. Her husband is a professional American golfer who plays on the PGA Tour. The golf player is widely recognised for bagging several awards, including the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship victory, the 2022 Fortinet Championship, and the Wells Fargo Championship, among others. What does his wife do, and how long have they been married?

Max Homa’s wife loves to lead a private life, unlike her husband, known for his witty humour and swing roasts on social media. Lacey Croom and her husband live in Scottsdale, Arizona, where they moved shortly after their wedding.

Profile summary

Full name Lacey Marie Croom Gender Female Date of birth 16 April 1991 Age 32 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth California, United States of America Current residence Scottsdale, Arizona, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Max Homa Children 1 University California State University Profession Real estate agent

Max Homa’s wife’s bio

Lacey Marie Croom hails from California, United States of America. She was raised there alongside her two brothers. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Who are Lacey Croom’s parents? Her parents are reportedly Ellen and Keith Croom.

The real estate agent attended California State University in Fullerton, United States. There, she pursued a Bachelor of Arts and Communication and graduated in 2013.

How old is Max Homa’s wife?

The American professional real estate agent is 32 years old as of 2023. She was born on 16 April 1991. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

Max Homa’s spouse is a licensed real estate appraiser and a licensed realtor in California and Arizona. She has been a real estate agent for a couple of years.

What is Lacey Croom’s net worth?

Max Homa’s wife has an alleged net worth of $500,000. She allegedly earns close to $100,000 per annum from her real estate profession. According to Sportskeeda, her husband has an alleged net worth of $7 million.

When did Lacey Croom and Homa meet?

Lacey Croom and Homa began dating in July 2013 after meeting online. After dating for around six years, they tied the knot in November 2019. Shortly ater the wedding, the duo moved to Scottsdale, Arizona.

The couple welcomed their son, Cam Andrew Homma, on 30 October 2022. After a successful delivery, Max Homa posted his son’s photo on Instagram, saying,

He is healthy, peaceful, and happy. Full transparency, Lacey had some complications and had to have multiple surgeries. She spent quite a bit of time in the ICU. Fortunately, she was released to the postpartum room earlier today and finally got to be with me and reunited with Cam We are so happy and on the long road to recovery. Thank u to everyone who has reached out to help. It means the world to us. We are already so in love with him

Who are Max Homa’s family members?

His mom, Bonnie Milstein, is an office manager for Valley Produce Market, while his father, John Homa, is an acting coach in North Hollywood. The American golfer has a sister named Maddie Homa.

Lacey Croom’s height and weight

Max Homa’s spouse stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 123 pounds (56 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Lacey Croom? She is a licensed real estate appraiser and a licensed realtor based in Arizona, United States of America. How old is Lacey Croom? Homa’s spouse is 32 years old as of 2023. She was born on 16 April 1991. Who is Max Homa married to? The American golf player has been married to Lacey Croom since November 2019. When did Lacey Croom and Homa meet? The duo met online and began dating in July 2013. Who are Max Homa’s family members? His father is John Homa and his mom is Bonnie Milstein. The PGA Tour golf player has a sister named Maddie Homa. What is Lacey Croom’s net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $500,000. What is Lacey Croom’s height? She stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall.

Max Homa’s wife, Lacey Croom, has garnered widespread popularity, all thanks to her husband. She is also an established real estate appraiser and a licensed realtor.

