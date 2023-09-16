Andrew Lococo’s bio: Who is Bonnie Wright’s husband?

Who is Andrew Lococo? He is a businessperson from the United States of America. He gained public recognition for being Bonnie Wright’s husband. Bonnie Wright is a British actress, filmmaker, and environmental activist. She is best known for her role as Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film series.

Andrew Lococo in a yellow jacket (L). Lococo hugging his wife from behind, Bonnie, during their wedding (R). Photo: @thisisbwright on Instagram (modified by author)

Bonnie Wright’s husband, Andrew Lococo, became famous following his romantic relationship with the English actress. Bonnie and Andrew have been married since 19 March 2022. The two are currently expecting their first child. They reside in San Diego, California, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Andrew Lococo Gender Male Date of birth 17 November 1983 Age 39 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth San Diego, California, United States Current residence San Diego, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Bonnie Wright Profession Businessperson

Andrew Lococo’s biography

The celebrity husband was born and raised in San Diego, California, United States of America. He is an American national of white ethnicity. He has a brother named John.

What is Andrew Lococo’s age?

The American businessperson is 39 years old as of this writing. When was Andre Lococo born? He was born on 17 November 1983. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What is Andrew Lococo’s job?

Andrew Lococo is a businessperson. He has been working as a senior buyer for Soccer Loco, a local, family-owned and operated retailer of soccer equipment based in San Diego, CA. However, not much is known about his professional career since he has managed to keep his personal life away from the limelight.

Andrew Lococo’s wife is an actress, filmmaker, and environmental activist. She is well-known for her role as Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film series. She won a Rodial Award for Most Edgy Look for her appearance in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Bonnie Wright and Andrew Lococo's wedding

Bonnie Wright has been married to her longtime boyfriend, Andrew Lococo, for over a year. The two exchanged their wedding vows on 19 March 2022 at The Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano, California.

On April 2023, Bonnie Wright announced she was expecting her first child with her husband, Lococo. She shared the news on Instagram with a photo shoot of her growing baby bump on a sun-soaked hillside. She captioned the photo:

We’re having a baby! So excited to share this beautiful land with them,” Wright, 32, captioned the post. “What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life. Andrew and I can’t wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents. It feels like they’re coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly.

Andrew Lococo’s partner was previously engaged to Harry Potter co-star Jamie Campbell Bower in April 2011, but in June 2012, they called off their engagement. She also briefly dated Simon Hammerstein.

Andrew Lococo’s height and weight

Bonnie Wright’s husband stands at 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 150 pounds or 68 kilograms.

Fast facts about Andrew Lococo

Who is Bonnie Wright's husband? The English actress has been married to Andrew Lococo since 19 May 2022. Where is Andrew Lococo from? He was born in San Diego, California, United States. What is Andrew Lococo’s nationality? He is an American national. How old is Andrew Lococo? He is 39 years old as of 2023. He was born on 17 November 1983. Why is Andrew Lococo famous? The American personality came into the spotlight for being Bonnie Wright's husband. How long have Bonnie Wright and Andrew Lococo been together? It is not known how long the couple have been in a relationship, but she first shared photos of them together on her Instagram in September 2020. What is Andrew Lococo’s height? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. Where does Andrew Lococo live now? He currently resides in San Diego, California, United States.

Andrew Lococo is a businessperson from the United States of America. He is widely recognised as Bonnie Wright’s husband. His wife is a popular English actress, filmmaker, and environmental activist. The couple has been married since 19 March 2022.

