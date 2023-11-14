Who is Mike McDaniel’s wife? Get to know Katie Hemstalk

Katie Hemstalk is a licensed esthetician and cosmetologist from the United States of America. She came into the spotlight as Mike McDaniel's wife. Her husband is an American football coach, currently the head coach for the Miami Dolphins of the NFL. He previously served as an assistant coach for other NFL teams, such as the Houston Texans and Washington Redskins.

Mike McDaniel's wife, Katie Hemstalk, became famous following her romantic relationship with the football coach. Katie and Mike have been married since 21 June 2014, and they have one daughter together. The pair currently resides in Miami, Florida, United States.

Katie Hemstalk’s profile summary

Full name Katie Anne Hemstalk Gender Female Date of birth 26 December 1983 Age 39 years old (as of November 2023) Zodiac Capricorn Place of birth Oroville, California, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Winston Kirk Hemstalk Mother Kristy Hemstalk Siblings 1 Marital Status Married Husband Mike Mcdaniel Children 1 Profession Esthetician, cosmetologist

Mike McDaniel’s wife's biography

The celebrity wife was born Katie Anne Hemstalk in Oroville, California, United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Her parents are Winston Kirk Hemstalk and Kristy.

Katie's father worked as a maintenance manager at the California Department of Transportation, while her mother worked at the Butte County Office of Education as a senior financial grants specialist. Hemstalk’s parents have been married for more than four decades, and they live in Oroville. She grew up alongside her brother Aaron.

What is Katie Hemstalk’s age?

The American cosmetologist is 39 years old as of 2023. When was Katie Hemstalk born? She was born on 26 December 1983. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What does Katie Hemstalk do?

Mike McDaniel’s wife is a professional esthetician and cosmetologist. According to the California Department of Consumer Affairs public records, she began working as a licensed esthetician in 2005, demonstrating her competence in skincare and beauty. She also worked as a licensed cosmetologist from 2011 to 2023.

How did Katie Hemstalk and Mike McDaniel meet?

Mike McDaniel and Katie Hemstalk first met while Mike was interning for the Denver Broncos in 2009 and soon began dating. The two dated for almost five years before exchanging their wedding vows on 21 June 2014 in Ashburn, Virginia.

Mike and Katie share a daughter named Alya June, who was born in 2020. Mike McDaniel’s family currently resides in Miami, Florida, United States. Despite Mike's high-profile role, he prefers to keep his family life private. He and his wife are not active on social media.

Katie Hemstalk’s husband is an American who currently serves as head coach of the Miami Dolphins in the National Football League. Mike McDaniel played high school and college football for Smoky Hill High School and Yale University, respectively. He began his coaching career as an intern for the Denver Broncos in 2005.

McDaniel has served as an assistant coach for various NFL teams, including Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Sacramento Mountain Lions, Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, and the San Francisco 49ers. He has appeared in two Super Bowls, one with the Falcons in 2017 and the other with the 49ers in 2020.

Fast facts about Katie Hemstalk

Who is Katie Hemstalk? She is an American licensed esthetician and widely known for being Mike McDaniel's wife. Where is Katie Hemstalk from? She was born in Oroville, California, United States of America. How old is Katie Hemstalk? She is 39 years old as of November 2023. She was born on 26 December 1983. Who are Katie Hemstalk’s parents? Her parents are Winston Kirk Hemstalk and Kristy. Does Katie Hemstalk have a sibling? Yes, she has a brother named Aaron. Is the Miami head coach married? The famous football coach has been married to Katie Hemstalk since 2014. Does Katie Hemstalk have a child? The celebrity wife has a daughter named Alya June. Where does Katie Hemstalk live? She currently resides in Miami, Florida, United States.

