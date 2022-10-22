Angelo Pagan’s biography: what is known about Leah Remini’s husband?

Angelo Pagan is a popular actor, entrepreneur, singer and social media personality from the United States of America. He rose to stardom by appearing in the Midnight Caller TV series, Swordfish, and The King of Queens, among others. He is also recognized for his roles in Hawthorne, Kevin Can Wait, and Garlic & Gunpowder. However, he gained more fame when he married American actress Leah Remini.

Angelo Pagan is a talented actor and producer with exceptional acting skills. He made his debut in the entertainment industry in 1989 in the Midnight Caller TV series. The singer was one of the members of the Salsa Caliente band. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Angelo Pagan Gender Male Date of birth 6 May 1968 Age 54 years (as of November 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Río Piedras, Puerto Rico, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’11’’ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 6 Relationship status Married Spouse Leah Remini Children 4 College City College of San Francisco Profession Actor, entrepreneur, singer, social media personality Net worth $25 million Instagram @therealangelopagan Twitter @apangelo

Angelo Pagan’s bio

Where is Angelo Pagan from? The television personality was born in Río Piedras, Puerto Rico, United States of America. He is an American national, and his ethnicity is mixed. His father is of Sicilian descent, while his mother is an Austrian-Jewish.

The American actor was raised in the Bronx, New York City, USA. He has one biological sister and a brother named Nicole and Michael. Moreover, he has four step-sisters, Stephani, Shannon, Christine, and Elizabeth. He attended City College of San Francisco in San Francisco, California, USA.

How old is Angelo Pagan?

Angelo Pagan’s age is 54 years as of November 2022. He was born on 6 May 1968. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career highlights

He is an actor, entrepreneur, singer and social media personality. The actor moved to California, USA, when he was 22 years old to pursue acting. He was also a model and appeared in several commercials and television series. Angelo made a debut in the film industry when he played the role of Luis in the 1989 TV series Midnight Caller.

In 1998, he was featured in the romantic film Dance with Me, where he portrayed a Cuban Mailman. According to IMDb, the actor has 29 filmography credits. They include:

Movie/ TV show Role Year Kiss Shot Self 1989 Sleep, Baby, Sleep Tucson Cop 1995 Virus St. Louis Reporter 1995 Fired Up Bartender 1997 Lansky Asunción Customs Official #1 1999 Martial Law Juan Hernandez 1999 Dharma & Greg Laundry Man 1999 Los Beltrán Manolo 1999 Swordfish Torres 2001 24 Agent Drake 2002 Almost a Woman Papi 2002 Without a Trace Nelson Marques 2005 The King of Queens Hector 1999-2006 Sister's Keeper Toro 2007-2011 In the Motherhood Self 2002-2008 Hawthorne Mikey 2011 Shameless Booking Officer 2016 Restored Me Rick 2016 Lopez Mendez 2017 Garlic & Gunpowder Rey 2017 Kevin Can Wait Anthony 2017 The Last Ship Asturius 2018 Bella's Story Detective Pollick 2018 Stan the Man Bobby 2020 7th & Union Wayne 2021 Welcome to Paradise Vlad 2021

The American actor also had a short music career. He was a member of the Salsa Caliente music band. He is also a successful entrepreneur. He owns Vivian’s Millennium Café in Studio City, California, USA.

What is Angelo Pagan’s net worth?

The American actor has a net worth of $25 million. His primary source of income is his acting career. He is also a musician, producer, and entrepreneur.

How did Angelo Pagan and Leah Remini meet?

Leah and Angelo met at a Cuban restaurant called El Floridita in 1996. The duo tied the knot on 19 July 2003. Their wedding was aired on the channel VH1 special.

Angelo Pagan’s wife is known for starring as Carrie Heffernan on the CBS sitcom The King of Queens (1998–2007).

The actor was in a relationship before hooking up with Leah. That said, who was Angelo Pagan’s first wife? His ex-wife was Elaine Aviles.

Does Angelo Pagan have children?

He has three sons from his previous relationship and a daughter with Leah. His sons are Alex, Nicholas, and Angelo Pagan Jr. The couple welcomed their daughter Sofia Bella on 16 June 2004.

How tall is Angelo Pagan?

The American actor is 5 feet 11 inches tall (180 centimetres). He weighs approximately 143 pounds (65 kilograms).

Fast facts about Angelo Pagan

Are Leah Remini and Angelo Pagan still married? Yes, the duo is still married and resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. What episode was Angelo Pagan on King of Queens? The actor appeared in 6 episodes of the TV series. They include Affair Trade (S9.E2), Deconstructing Carrie (S7.E15), Damned Yanky (S6.E16), Double Downer (S4.E14), Do Rico (S3.E1), and Where Poppa (S1.E23). How old is Angelo Pagan? The American actor is 54 years as of November 2022. Where is Angelo Pagan from? Leah Remini’s husband is from Río Piedras, Puerto Rico, United States of America. Does Angelo Pagan have children? He has four children: Alex, Nicholas, Sofia Bella and Angelo Pagan Jr. What is Angelo Pagan’s net worth? He has a net worth of $25 million.

Angelo Pagan is a successful actor, entrepreneur, and singer from the United States of America. The actor boasts 29 credits under his name. He is also known by many as the husband of the American actress Leah Remini.

