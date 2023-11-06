Lil Mabu’s age, height, real name, parents, girlfriend

Lil Mabu is a rising rapper and songwriter from the United States of America. He first gained public recognition in 2020 for his hit single Miss Me. He is also famous for his songs, such as Mathematical Disrespect, Move It, Demon Time, and Rich Scholar. Despite Lil Mabu’s age, he has already made a name for himself in the music industry, and many are clamouring to know more about him.

American rapper Lil Mabu posing for a picture in a black jacket and pants. Photo: @lilmabu on Instagram (modified by author)

Lil Mabu has been in the music industry since 2019. He released his debut single Man Down on Spotify in December 2019 and has since released numerous songs such as Heartbreaking, King of the World, and Miss Me. He is known for his unique sound that blends hip-hop, drill rap, and trap elements. Lil Mabu currently resides in Manhattan, New York, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Matthew Peter Deluca Famous as Lil Mabu Gender Male Date of birth 4 April 2005 Age 18 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Aries Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence Manhattan, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Father Peter DeLuca Mother Jane Siblings 2 (1 deceased) Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Chrisean Rock High school Collegiate School University Emory University Profession Rapper, songwriter Net worth $1 million Instagram @lilmabu X (Twitter) @lilmabu

What is Lil Mabu’s age?

The rising rapper is 18 years old as of 2023. When is Lil Mabu’s birthday? He was born on 4 April 2005. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

The rapper was born Matthew Peter Deluca in New York City, New York, United States and currently resides in Manhattan, New York, USA. His parents are Jane and Peter DeLuca. Lil Mabu’s father is a funeral director at Greenwich Village funeral home. His parents are currently divorced.

Lil grew up alongside two older siblings, a sister named Alyssa and a late brother named Peter Craig, who died in a building collapse incident.

Educational background

The rising rapper completed his high school education at Collegiate School, an elite private school in Manhattan, in 2023. He is currently a student at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Career

Lil Mabu began his career in the music industry in 2019 at the age of 14. He released his debut single, Man Down, on Spotify. He later released other songs such as Slide, Heartbreaking and Miss Me, which brought him into the limelight.

He released his debut mixtape, Double M's, on 30 June 2022, with seven tracks, which included the hit song No Snitching. Lil's breakout came in 2023 after he released the song Mathematical Disrespect. He has also collaborated with some of the most influential artists in hip-hop and trap music, such as Dusty Locane, Dougie B, and Sha Ek. Here is a list of some of his songs.

Man Down

I’m done

Move It

Miss Me

IM NOT a COP

Heartbreaking

Demon Time

King of the World

Mathematical Disrespect

What is Lil Mabu’s net worth?

The American rapper has an alleged net worth of $1 million. His primary source of income is his thriving music career.

Who is Lil Mabu’s girlfriend?

The rapper is currently in a romantic relationship with Chrisean Rock. She is an American rapper and reality television personality best known for appearing in the Zeus reality series Baddies. Lil and Chrisean have reportedly been dating since October 2023.

Lil Mabu’s height and weight

The rising American star is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 163 pounds or 74 kilograms.

Fast facts about Lil Mabu

Who is Lil Mabu? He is a budding American rapper and songwriter best known for his hit songs, such as Move It and Demon Time. What is Lil Mabu’s real name? His real name is Matthew Peter Deluca. Where is Lil Mabu from? He was born in New York City, New York, United States. How old is Lil Mabu? He is 18 years old as of 2023. He was born on 4 April 2005. Who are Lil Mabu’s parents? His parents are Jane and Peter DeLuca. Who is Lil Mabu dating? The rapper is reportedly in a relationship with American rapper and reality TV personality Chrisean Rock. How tall is Lil Mabu? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. What is Lil Mabu’s net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $1 million.

Lil Mabu’s age is 18 years old as of 2023. He is an up-and-coming rapper and songwriter who has taken over the internet with his unique sound that blends hip-hop, drill rap and trap elements. He is best known for his hit singles, including Mathematical Disrespect, Move It, Demon Time, and Rich Scholar. He currently resides in Manhattan, New York, United States.

