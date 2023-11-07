Peter Thurnwald’s age, height, birthday, movies and TV shows

Peter Thurnwald is a South Korean-born actor, director, and producer. He is widely recognised for portraying Alex Finnerty in the American TV series XO, Kitty. He is also famous for his roles in Bumb (2020), Young Rock (2022), and Players (2022). His popularity in the entertainment industry has garnered him an extensive fan base on Instagram. What is Peter Thurnwald’s age?

Australian actor Peter Thurnwald arrives for the premiere of "XO, Kitty" at the Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, California, on 11 May 2023. Photo: Michael Tran (modified by author)

Peter Thurnwald developed an interest in acting at a young age. He made his acting debut in 2017 after appearing in Kong: Skull Island, where he played the role of Iwi Prince. He has since starred in other TV series, including Bump (2020) and Players (2022). Find out more about him here.

Profile summary

Full name Peter Thurnwald Gender Male Year of birth 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth South Korea Current residence Robina, Queensland, Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’ Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single High school Somerset College University University of Queensland Profession Actor, director, producer Net worth $800,000 Instagram @peterthurnwald

What is Peter Thurnwald’s age?

The rising actor is reportedly 25 years old as of 2023. He was allegedly born in 1998 in South Korea and adopted by an Australian family who raised him on the Gold Coast of Australia. His exact death of birth is unknown. Peter is an Australian national of Asian heritage.

He completed his high school education at Somerset College and later enrolled at the University of Queensland, where he pursued Physics. In 2016, he auditioned for the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts and was later selected for the Bachelor of Acting, graduating in 2019.

Peter Thurnwald attends Netflix, The Hollywood Reporter and Gold House host 2022 API Excellence Celebration on 17 November 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Peter Thurnwald’s movies and TV shows

Peter Thurnwald took part in various theatre productions during his school days before he made his acting debut in Kong: Skull Island in 2017. He landed the role after being discovered at a performance of his debut play Flood by Chris Isaacs at the Gold Coast Arts Festival.

Peter first gained public recognition after he appeared in the Stan Original series Bump as the honourable and intelligent Lachie Koh. He has since been cast in various shows and films, including Players, Young Rock and ENVY.

Peter currently stars in Netflix's To All The Boys I've Ever Loved' spin-off, XO Kitty, where he plays Alex Finnerty, a young teacher who is also an adopted South Korean. Below is a list of movies and TV shows he has appeared in.

2017: Kong : Skull Island (as Iwi Prince)

: (as Iwi Prince) 2021: Bumb (as Lachie Koh)

(as Lachie Koh) 2022: Young Rock (as Young Randall)

(as Young Randall) 2022: Players (as Foresite)

(as Foresite) 2023: XO, Kitty (as Alex Finnerty)

Aside from acting, Peter also began producing his TV series in collaboration with Pathline Pictures and Continuance Pictures. Moreover, he directed the short film Running, which starred Jonathan Lagudi, Alexandra Nell and Kyle Barret. He has also worked with the Western Australian Screen Academy and Hey Buddy Films.

What is Peter Thurnwald’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, the rising Australian actor has an alleged net worth of $800 thousand. His primary source of income is attributed to his acting career.

What is Peter Thurnwald’s height?

The Australian-based actor stands at 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 168 pounds or 76 kilograms.

Fast facts about Peter Thurnwald

Who is Peter Thurnwald? He is an up-and-coming actor, director and producer best known for appearing in XO, Kitty as Alex Finnerty. Where is Peter Thurnwald from? He was born in South Korea. How old is Peter Thurnwald? He is reportedly 25 years old as of 2023. He was allegedly born in 1998, but his exact date of birth is unavailable. Who is Peter Thurnwald dating? The actor is not in a romantic relationship with anyone at the moment. He is presumed single since he has not shared any details about his previous or current relationships. What is Peter Thurnwald’s height? He is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. Where does Peter Thurnwald live now? The actor currently resides in Robina, Queensland, Australia. What is Peter Thurnwald’s net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $800 thousand.

Peter Thurnwald’s age is 25 years as of 2023. He is a rising Australian actor, director, and producer. He is best known for his great performances in various movies and TV shows such as Bumb, Young Rock and XO, Kitty. He currently resides in Robina, Queensland, Australia.

