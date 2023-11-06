Young Mazino’s age, height, real name, ethnicity, parents

Young Mazino is a Korean-American actor who became famous for portraying Paul Cho in the Netflix mini-series Beef. Born Christopher Young Kim, Mazino’s achievements in music, martial arts and acting show his immense talent. What is Young Mazino’s age?

While reeling from the lockdown effects of the pandemic, Young took his most memorable trip ever. He and his close friend cycled across the United States from the border of Mexico to Canada. He recalled how the trip changed his outlook on life. The trip also inspired one of his current top goals: to backpack across Korea with his friend.

Profile summary

Full name Christopher Young Kim Nickname Young Mazino Gender Male Date of birth 27 August 1991 Age 32 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Montgomery County, Maryland, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Korean-American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6’ Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 190 Weight in kilograms 86 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Actor Instagram @youngmazino

What is Young Mazino’s age?

Young Mazino is thirty-two years old as of 2023. The American actor was born on 27 August 1991. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Mazino was born Christopher Young Kim in Montgomery County, Maryland, USA. Young Mazino’s parents are South Koreans who migrated to the United States. As such, the star has Korean ethnicity and roots and American nationality. Mazino has two elder sisters, but his family keeps a low profile.

Mazino is a classically trained musician and has a first-degree black belt in taekwondo. The star dropped out of the University of Maryland in 2013 and moved to New York City to pursue acting. He attended the Stella Adler Studio of Acting from 2017 to 2018. Despite his success, he revealed in a Timid interview that his decision to drop out of college sometimes weighs on him.

Career

Young changed his screen name after he joined the Screen Actors Guild in 2018. As he told journalist Jae-Ha Kim in an interview, he noticed that too many people had his legal name. He was inspired by a character in Tower of God, a Korean manhwa named Mazino. He resonated with the character and adopted the name, keeping his middle name, and Young Mazino was born.

Before becoming an actor, Mazino was a Surf Rescue Technician in Maryland. He also had a brief stint as a Business Intelligence Analyst for Fresh Beauty.

After he moved to New York to pursue acting, Mazino performed in live theatre. He secured his first minor role as a young man in the short musical drama Digging (2013). Mazino had several other minor roles in shorts and TV series, including an episode of Blindspot and Blue Bloods.

Mazino’s breakthrough came when he was cast as Paul Cho in the Netflix series Beef (2023). He has gained critical acclaim for the role, for which he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy. Mazino is slowly becoming a familiar face in Hollywood and made a cameo in SZA’s music video for her 2023 song Snooze, alongside Canadian star Justin Beiber.

Young Mazino’s movies and TV shows

Mazino has only recently gained global recognition despite being a screen actor since 2013. Here are the star’s acting credits according to his IMDB profile:

Show Role Year Trinity’s Triumph Father Kim 2023 Beef Paul Cho 2023 Good Boy Joon Kim 2022 The Wood Thrush James 2021 Prodigal Son Alex Wu 2020 Tommy Jun 2020 Blue Bloods Officer Andy Chen 2019 New Amsterdam Bilingual Intern #4 2018 Be Your Moment Violinist 2018 Fish Bones Peter Kim 2018 Foundation Matt 2017 Ambience Junkyu 2016 The Destined King Sanggun 2016 Blindspot Armored Guard #2 2016 Beneath Paradise Khal 2015 My Crazy Love Jamie 2014 Digging Young man 2013

FAQs

Who is Young Mazino? He is an American actor best known for portraying Paul Cho in the Netflix series Beef. What is Young Mazino’s real name? The star’s real name is Christopher Young Kim. What is Young Mazino’s height? He is approximately 6 feet (183 centimetres) tall. What is Young Mazino’s ethnicity? Young Mazino is of South Korean descent. What is Young Mazino’s nationality? He has American nationality as he was born and raised in the USA. How old is Young Mazino? He is 32 years old as of 2023. Who is Young Mazino’s wife? The actor is yet to get married as of 2023.

What is Young Mazino’s age? The young star has managed to capture hearts globally with just one role. Despite his relatively short list of acting credits, Mazino’s career is rising fast. Having given up a corporate job to pursue acting, he put in ten years of work before his breakthrough finally came.

