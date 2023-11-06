Global site navigation

Local editions

Young Mazino’s age, height, real name, ethnicity, parents
Celebrity biographies

Young Mazino’s age, height, real name, ethnicity, parents

by  Wilbroda Onyango

Young Mazino is a Korean-American actor who became famous for portraying Paul Cho in the Netflix mini-series Beef. Born Christopher Young Kim, Mazino’s achievements in music, martial arts and acting show his immense talent. What is Young Mazino’s age?

Young Mazino
Young Mazino attends "ELLE Hollywood Rising" Presented by Polo Ralph Lauren at The Georgian Hotel on May 11, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

While reeling from the lockdown effects of the pandemic, Young took his most memorable trip ever. He and his close friend cycled across the United States from the border of Mexico to Canada. He recalled how the trip changed his outlook on life. The trip also inspired one of his current top goals: to backpack across Korea with his friend.

Profile summary

Full nameChristopher Young Kim
NicknameYoung Mazino
GenderMale
Date of birth27 August 1991
Age32 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac signVirgo
Place of birthMontgomery County, Maryland, United States
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States
NationalityKorean-American
EthnicityAsian
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6’
Height in centimetres183
Weight in pounds190
Weight in kilograms86
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourBrown
Siblings2
Relationship statusSingle
ProfessionActor
Instagram@youngmazino

Read also

Colin Stough’s age, height, family, net worth, hometown

What is Young Mazino’s age?

Young Mazino is thirty-two years old as of 2023. The American actor was born on 27 August 1991. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Mazino was born Christopher Young Kim in Montgomery County, Maryland, USA. Young Mazino’s parents are South Koreans who migrated to the United States. As such, the star has Korean ethnicity and roots and American nationality. Mazino has two elder sisters, but his family keeps a low profile.

Mazino is a classically trained musician and has a first-degree black belt in taekwondo. The star dropped out of the University of Maryland in 2013 and moved to New York City to pursue acting. He attended the Stella Adler Studio of Acting from 2017 to 2018. Despite his success, he revealed in a Timid interview that his decision to drop out of college sometimes weighs on him.

Read also

Stephen Sanchez's height, age, ethnicity, family, net worth

Career

Young Mazino’s age
US-Korean actor Young Mazino arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Beef" at the Tudum Screening Room in Los Angeles, California, on March 30, 2023. Photo: Robyn BECK/AFP
Source: Getty Images

Young changed his screen name after he joined the Screen Actors Guild in 2018. As he told journalist Jae-Ha Kim in an interview, he noticed that too many people had his legal name. He was inspired by a character in Tower of God, a Korean manhwa named Mazino. He resonated with the character and adopted the name, keeping his middle name, and Young Mazino was born.

Before becoming an actor, Mazino was a Surf Rescue Technician in Maryland. He also had a brief stint as a Business Intelligence Analyst for Fresh Beauty.

After he moved to New York to pursue acting, Mazino performed in live theatre. He secured his first minor role as a young man in the short musical drama Digging (2013). Mazino had several other minor roles in shorts and TV series, including an episode of Blindspot and Blue Bloods.

Read also

Lil 50’s age, height, real name, parents, girlfriend

Mazino’s breakthrough came when he was cast as Paul Cho in the Netflix series Beef (2023). He has gained critical acclaim for the role, for which he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy. Mazino is slowly becoming a familiar face in Hollywood and made a cameo in SZA’s music video for her 2023 song Snooze, alongside Canadian star Justin Beiber.

Young Mazino’s movies and TV shows

Mazino has only recently gained global recognition despite being a screen actor since 2013. Here are the star’s acting credits according to his IMDB profile:

ShowRoleYear
Trinity’s TriumphFather Kim2023
BeefPaul Cho2023
Good BoyJoon Kim2022
The Wood ThrushJames2021
Prodigal SonAlex Wu2020
TommyJun2020
Blue BloodsOfficer Andy Chen2019
New AmsterdamBilingual Intern #42018
Be Your MomentViolinist2018
Fish BonesPeter Kim2018
FoundationMatt2017
AmbienceJunkyu2016
The Destined KingSanggun2016
BlindspotArmored Guard #22016
Beneath ParadiseKhal2015
My Crazy LoveJamie2014
DiggingYoung man2013

Read also

Julio Macias’ biography: age, height, net worth, is he married?

FAQs

  1. Who is Young Mazino? He is an American actor best known for portraying Paul Cho in the Netflix series Beef.
  2. What is Young Mazino’s real name? The star’s real name is Christopher Young Kim.
  3. What is Young Mazino’s height? He is approximately 6 feet (183 centimetres) tall.
  4. What is Young Mazino’s ethnicity? Young Mazino is of South Korean descent.
  5. What is Young Mazino’s nationality? He has American nationality as he was born and raised in the USA.
  6. How old is Young Mazino? He is 32 years old as of 2023.
  7. Who is Young Mazino’s wife? The actor is yet to get married as of 2023.

What is Young Mazino’s age? The young star has managed to capture hearts globally with just one role. Despite his relatively short list of acting credits, Mazino’s career is rising fast. Having given up a corporate job to pursue acting, he put in ten years of work before his breakthrough finally came.

Read also

Who is James Haven? Get to know about Angelina Jolie's brother

Legit.ng recently published an article about Kyedae’s age and biography. Kyedae is a Japanese-Canadian professional gamer, Twitch streamer and social media personality. She is signed to the American gaming organisation and lifestyle brand 100 Thieves. She has built a successful career based on her Valorant gameplay.

Kyedae broke her online fans’ hearts with her cancer diagnosis. In March 2023, the social media star announced that she had been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. She started rigorous chemotherapy treatment, which saw her lose a lot of hair and nails. Luckily, she completed the treatment with the support of her Fiancé Tyson "TenZ" Ngo and her fans.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
USA
Hot:
Online view pixel