Yailin la Mas Viral’s age, height, real name, net worth

Yailin la Mas Viral is a rapper, singer, songwriter and social media personality from the United States. Born and raised in the Dominican Republic, Yailin relocated to the US to focus on her music career. She is an influential figure in reggaeton and Latin rap. What is Yailin la Mas Viral’s age? Learn more about the musician.

Yailin la Mas Viral in a white top and blonde hair (L). The singer wearing a green dress carrying her pet dog (R). Photo: @yailinlamasviralreal, @anuelyailin_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Singer Yailin la Mas Viral was raised by a disciplinarian mother. Her mother was strict, so Yailin couldn’t “cause a ruckus” in Wanda’s house. Feeling stifled, she left home and struck out alone at 15. Regardless, she and her mother have a close relationship. Yailin la Mas Viral’s bio has all the fascinating facts you need to know about her.

Profile summary

Full name Jorgina Lulú Guillermo Díaz Known as Yailin la Mas Viral Gender Female Date of birth 4 July 2002 Age 21 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality Dominican Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’6” Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black (often dyed) Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend 6ix9ine Children 1 Profession Singer, songwriter, dancer, social media personality Net worth $1.5 million Facebook Instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

What is Yailin la Mas Viral’s age?

She is 21 years old as of 2023. The Dominican star was born on 4 July 2002. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

What is Yailin la Mas Viral’s real name? Her real name is Jorgina Lulú Guillermo Díaz. She was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and has Dominican nationality.

Yailin grew up alongside her sister Kimberly. Like Yailin, Kimberly is a popular social media personality and goes by the moniker Mami Kim on social media. Additionally, Kimberly is an adult content creator on OnlyFans. Yailin la Mas Viral’s mom is Wanda Diaz. Wanda raised her daughters on her own after Yailin’s father died in a car accident when Yailin was nine years old.

Career

Before she launched her music career, Yailin was a social media personality. She rose to fame by posting attractive photos on her Instagram page, with over 11.4 million followers. Additionally, she has over 6.7 million followers on TikTok and over 1.05 million subscribers on YouTube.

Rapper Anuel AA and Yailin la Mas Viral at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Viral left the Dominican Republic for the United States because of her singing career. She started as a dancer, appearing in several music videos before she started singing. Dancing helped her network in the music industry, leading to Akino Mundial Music signing her when she was seventeen.

Yailin used her online fame to launch her music career. She released her first song, Chivirika, featuring El Villano RD, in March 2021. The song was an instant hit and went viral across social media platforms. Viral has since released multiple songs featuring other artists, including American rapper 6ix9ine and Shadow Blow.

What is Yailin la Mas Viral’s net worth?

The content creator’s net worth is allegedly $1.5 million as of 2023. She earns a living from her music and performing in concerts across the US. She also makes money from her social media pages, which have millions of followers.

Is Yailin married?

Yailin is separated as of 2023. Her ex-husband, Anuel AA, announced that he and Yailin had split in an Instagram Live session in February 2023. Anuel AA, whose real name is Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, is a Puerto Rican singer and rapper.

Anuel and Yailin got engaged only a few months after Anuel ended his engagement to Colombian singer-songwriter . In January 2022, the pair confirmed their relationship by making it Instagram official. In February of the same year, they collaborated on the reggaeton love song Si Tu Me Busca.

Shortly after, the pair shocked fans by announcing they had tied the knot in June 2022. Shockingly, divorce rumours were circulating by August. However, the couple shut down the allegations with a pregnancy announcement in November.

Their relationship ended in February 2023 while Yailin was still pregnant. They had their daughter Cattleya in March 2023. Anuel said he would be a responsible father to their daughter, who would live like a princess. Shortly after, Yailin started dating Tekashi 6ix9ine, while Anuel announced a new girlfriend on social media.

How tall is Yailin la Mas Viral?

Yailin is approximately 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. She weighs about 132 pounds (60 kilograms).

Yailin la Mas Viral’s age is 21 years as of 2023. The Latin rap and reggaeton singer and songwriter started her singing career young and was signed to a record label at only 17. Viral has lived up to her stage name by being a viral character. All her songs amass millions of views in just a few months on YouTube.

