Galey Alix's age, height, real name, is she married?

Galey Alix is an American Wall Street executive, interior designer, television personality and content creator. She is best known for her home renovation and interior design business, Galey Alix Design. Additionally, she is famous for her home remodelling television show, Home in a Heartbeat with Galey Alix. What is Galey Alix’s age?

Galey Alix in a blue outfit and a black baseball cap on Monday, July 31, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Interestingly, Alix wears a hat in all her show’s episodes and social media posts, regardless of her outfit and the occasion. After getting endless questions about why she wears a hat, she spoke about it on a podcast. She said she wanted people to focus on her incredible work, not her face and looks. Galey Alix’s bio highlights all the juicy details you may want to know about her.

Profile summary

Full name Galey Alix Gravenstein Gender Female Date of birth 11 November 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Gainesville, Florida, United States Current residence Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Galey Alix’s height in feet 5’4” Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Galey Hoover Gravenstein Father Nikolaus D Gravenstein Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Dale Moss Profession Interior designer, Wall Street executive, content creator, TV personality Net worth $2.5 million Facebook @galeyalix Instagram @galeyalix TikTok @galeyalix

She is 30 years old as of 2023. The interior designer was born on 11 November 2023. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Alix was born and raised in Gainesville, Florida. Galey Alix’s parents are Galey Hoover and Nikolaus D Gravenstein. Her father, Nikolaus, is a medical doctor specialising in anesthesiology. Alix has three siblings: Michael, Karling, and Nikolaus Lee. Her siblings have followed in their father’s footsteps and work in the healthcare field.

Career

She is a Wall Street executive working as a vice president and regional director at Goldman Sachs. According to her LinkedIn, she started working with the company in 2012. She specialises in investments and asset management, focusing on mutual funds, portfolio construction, private equity and credit, and more.

On weekends, the home reno expert runs her private business, Galey Alix Design. In this business, homeowners leave her their credit cards and homes for one weekend of renovations. They leave her no instructions on their preferences. Upon their return, she reveals a surprise total remodel.

She founded this side business in January 2020. Notably, the content creator films herself as she remodels and shares the videos on social media. Many of her remodelling videos have gone viral across social media platforms. Her work earned her recognition, and in 2023, HGTV gave her a remodelling TV show, Home in a Heartbeat with Galey Alix.

What is Galey Alix’s net worth?

Her net worth is allegedly about $2.5 million as of 2023. She makes a living from her primary career as a regional director at Goldman Sachs. She also makes money from her social media content and her interior design and home renovation businesses. Additionally, her new home renovation and design TV show earns her a lot of money.

Is Galey Alix married?

No, Alix is unmarried as of 2023. However, she is dating Dale Moss, an American former football player and reality TV personality. The pair made their relationship public in June 2022.

Alix revealed in an interview with People that she made the first move on Moss. She had listened to his podcast and loved his views on various issues, so she messaged him on Instagram. Galey Alix’s boyfriend appeared on season 16 of The Bachelorette.

The home reno expert was previously engaged to someone else, as she told People magazine. Unfortunately, she was also battling an eating disorder at the time. When she revealed her struggles to her then-fiancé, he ended their engagement, forcing her to move back to Florida. Luckily, it all worked out for her, and she wound up in a healthy and supportive relationship with Dale Moss.

FAQs

Who is Galey Alix? She is an American interior designer, Wall Street executive and content creator famous for her home renovation television show on HGTV. What is Galey Alix’s real name? Her full name is Galey Alix Gravenstein, although she only uses her surname in formal contexts. How old is Galey Alix? She is 30 years old as of 2023. How tall is Galey Alix? She is approximately 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. Where does Galey Alix live? The content creator lives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. What is Galey Alix’s net worth? She is allegedly worth $2.5 million as of 2023. Who is Galey Alix’s husband? She has yet to get married as of November 2023. However, she is dating Dale Moss, a reality TV star known for appearing in The Bachelorette.

