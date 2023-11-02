Lainey Wilson’s age, height, net worth, is she married?

Lainey Wilson is an American country music singer, songwriter, and actress. She became famous when her single Things a Man Oughta Know topped the country music charts in 2020. Lainey has since performed across the US. What is Lainey Wilson’s age? Find out more about the star’s life and career progression.

Lainey Wilson poses in the press room during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Omar Vega (modified by author)

Lainey Wilson is a renowned singer and songwriter. Lainey’s most significant musical influence was Dolly Parton, and she decided to become a singer after visiting Dollywood. In 2020, she paid tribute to her idol with her single WWDD (What Would Dolly Do). Amazingly, Lainey and Dolly collaborated on a cover of Mama He’s Crazy by the Judds in 2023.

Profile summary

Full name Lainey Denay Wilson Gender Female Date of birth 19 May 1992 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Baskin, Louisiana, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Lainey Wilson’s height in feet 5’6” Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 58 Weight in kilograms 128 Body measurements in inches 36-27-39 Body measurements in centimetres 91-69-99 Hair colour Brown (often dyed blonde) Eye colour Hazel Mother Michelle Wilson Father Brian Wilson Siblings 1 Relationship status In a relationship Boyfriend Devlin “Duck” Hodges Profession Singer, songwriter, actress Net worth $1 million–$5 million Facebook @laineywilsonmusic Instagram @laineywilson TikTok @laineywilson

What is Lainey Wilson’s age?

How old is Lainey Wilson? Wilson is 31 years old as of 2023. The country music singer was born on 19 May 1992. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What is Lainey Wilson’s hometown? She was born and raised in Baskin, Louisiana. Her mother, Michelle, was a schoolteacher, while her father, Brian, was a farmer. Lainey has one sister, Janna Wilson Sadler, who is an entrepreneur. Janna also farms alongside her husband, Taylor Sadler, a professional rancher.

Career

Lainey Wilson accepts the Female Artist of the Year award from Dolly Parton during the 58th CMA Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Theo Wargo

According to Wilson, she was always destined to be a performer. She wrote her first song when she was nine and left Louisiana for Nashville after high school. Wilson lived in a trailer and struggled to make ends meet. She released her first album in 2014 and signed a management deal in 2018.

Lainey finally had her breakthrough with her 2020 single Things a Man Oughta Know. The song topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Much of her music was also featured in the TV series Yellowstone. In 2022, she received six CMA nominations, and she joined the cast of Yellowstone to play Abby, a new character.

What is Lainey Wilson’s net worth?

Wilson’s net worth is allegedly between $1 and $5 million as of 2023. She makes a living from her music. She also makes a significant chunk of her income from touring the world. Additionally, she played Abby in the TV series Yellowstone since 2022. Her music is also regularly featured on the show, earning her royalties.

Who is Lainey Wilson’s husband?

The crooner is yet to get married as of 2023. However, she has been in a relationship with former NFL player Devlin “Duck” Hodges for over two and a half years. The pair made their red carpet debut at the Academy of Country Music Awards (CMA) in May 2023. The American actress’s boyfriend was signed to the Ottawa Redblacks before he retired in April 2022.

What happened to Lainey Wilson’s family?

Lainey Wilson and Brian Wilson attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

In July 2022, Lainey cancelled two Iowa shows at the last minute, citing a family emergency. Her sister later revealed that their father, Brian, was diagnosed with Diabetic Ketoacidosis. The illness had caused a fungus to spread throughout his body. Brian Wilson was held in the ICU in a hospital in Houston, Texas.

In later updates, the sisters revealed that he had to undergo extensive surgery. He also had a tumour removed from his spine in September 2023 and suffered a stroke. Brian lost an eye to surgery. Fortunately, his surgeries have all been successful so far. Despite his health challenges, he accompanied Lainey to the CMA Awards in November 2022, donning an eye patch.

Lainey Wilson’s measurements

The American singer is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. Her measurements are 36-27-39 inches or 91-69-99 centimetres.

FAQs

When is Lainey Wilson’s birthday? She was born on 19 May 1992. She is 31 years old as of 2023. How tall is Lainey Wilson? She is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. Who is Lainey Wilson’s boyfriend? Her boyfriend is Devlin “Duck” Hodges, a former NFL player and country singer. Who are Lainey Wilson’s siblings? She has one sister, Janna Wilson Sadler. Is Lainey Wilson married? No, the crooner is yet to get married as of writing, although she is in a committed relationship. What is Lainey Wilson’s net worth? She is allegedly worth between $1 million and $5 million as of 2023.

What is Lainey Wilson’s age? The country music singer is 31 years old as of writing. She left her hometown after high school to work towards a music career in Nashville, Tennessee. Despite her young age, she worked hard and stayed motivated through her struggles, which eventually paid off.

