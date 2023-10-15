Dougie B’s age, height, birthday, real name, net worth

Dougie B is an up-and-coming drill rapper, songwriter, and social media influencer from the United States. He debuted his musical career in 2020 when he released his first song, No More Free Dougie B. He has since released other hit songs like I'm Back, Forever On That, and All Eyes On Me. What is Dougie B's age? Discover more about the young American celebrity.

Dougie B standing in front of a car (L), the singer in brown attire (C). The American celebrity in a hoodie (R). Photo: @dougieb on Instagram (modified by author)

Dougie B developed an interest in music at an early age. He was exposed to his uncle's Music Development For The Youth program, where he learned how to create music. Additionally, he is a popular internet personality and has attracted a significant audience on his social media platforms.

Profile summary

Real name Arion Howard Famous as Dougie B Gender Male Date of birth 7 July 2001 Age 22 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth The Bronx, New York, United States Current residence The Bronx, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Profession Drill rapper, songwriter, social media influencer Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @dougieb___ TikTok @___dougieb YouTube Dougie B

What is Dougie B’s age?

The American rapper is 22 years old as of 2023. When is Dougie B's birthday? He was born on 7 July 2001. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Where is Dougie B from? The social media influencer was born Arion Howard in The Bronx, New York, United States. The Bronx native is a private individual and has not offered much information about his upbringing and family.

However, his father reportedly died when he was young, and he then moved to Upstate with his mom for a while. His mother is a housewife, while his dad was a popular businessman.

Career

The famous drill rapper developed an interest in music at a tender age. He and his father used to listen to Nas and Jay-Z records. He later learned how to create music through his uncle's program, Music Development For The Youth. The program has been instrumental in guiding youngsters on how recording studios work and how to create music.

He commenced his professional career in 2020 when he released his song No More Free Dougie B. The rapper first gained public recognition when he was featured in Kay Flock's hit Brotherly Love. Arion Howard has collaborated with several popular artists, like Cardi B, Kay Flock and TCardi.

Dougie B's songs

Here is a list of some of his songs.

Shake It

Mad Max

Wreck

Keep It 100

I'm Back

Forever On That

Uzi

EBK

Doomsday

Kill Em With Kindness

Don’t Understand

No Discussion

Rat Ish

Spinnin

Dealership

No Discussion

The American rapper is also popular on various social media pages, particularly Instagram, with over 663 thousand followers as of this writing. He normally uploads clips of his music and photos of his daily activities, including the parties he attends.

He also shares his content on TikTok, with over 305 thousand followers. His YouTube channel has 128 thousand subscribers.

What is Dougie B's net worth?

The young American rapper has an alleged net worth of about $1.5 million. His primary source of income is his music career and social media endeavours.

Does Dougie B has a girlfriend?

The Shake It singer is seemingly not dating anyone as of 2023 and has not revealed much about his love life. However, in January 2022, he sparked dating rumours with fellow rapper Asian Doll after sharing their pictures on social media, spending time together at various events.

Asian Doll was also spotted twerking on Dougie B in a club. The two singers have not shared much about their alleged relationship.

How tall is Dougie B?

Dougie B's height is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres. He weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

Why was Dougie B arrested?

The musician was arrested in April 2022 outside the Bronx County Hall of Justice. The police had alleged that he was among the men who engaged in a war of words in the E. 161st St. parking lot after a car collision.

There were reports of gunfire during the confrontation, but there were no casualties. The entertainer was released from police custody 12 hours later and was never charged.

FAQs

