Sofie Dossi’s age, height, birthday, family, net worth

Sofie Dossi is an American contortionist, aerialist, influencer, dancer, and actress. She has been featured in films and TV series, such as Boss Cheer and Holiday Spectacular. She is also a singer and songwriter known for hits such as Fire Alarm and Bunny. What is Sofie Dossi’s age?

Sofie Dossi at The 2023 Streamy Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sofie Dossi attained stardom when she participated in season 11 of America’s Got Talent and emerged as a finalist. The self-taught contortionist and aerialist has performed on multiple shows on Nightline, The Ellen Show, ESPN, and Fox Sports. What is Sofie Dossi’s age, and what are her other achievements? Learn more about her in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name Sofie Clarice Dossi Gender Female Date of birth 21 June 2001 Age 22 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Cypress, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'1" Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 29-24-31 Body measurements in centimetres 74-61-79 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Grey Mother Abir Father Mike Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Springs Charter Schools Profession Actress, contortionist, aerialist, influencer, dancer, singer Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @sofiedossi TikTok @sofiedossi YouTube Sofie Dossi

What is Sofie Dossi’s age?

When is Sofie Dossi’s birthday? The contortionist was born on 21 June 2001. She is 22 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Cancer. She is an American national of mixed ethnicity.

She was born and raised in Cypress, California, United States. Sofie Dossi’s parents are Abir and Mike Dossi. Her mother is Arab, while her father is Italian. She was brought up alongside an older sibling.

Sofie opted for homeschooling. The California native reportedly joined Springs Charter Schools’ homeschooling program in the second grade.

Where does Sofie Dossi live? The contortionist resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Does Sofie Dossi have a brother?

Who are Sofie Dossi’s siblings? The American professional dancer has one sibling, an older brother called Zak, an internet personality and singer.

Sofie Dossi attends the 2023 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Why is Sofie Dossi so famous?

Dossi first caught the public eye at 14 when she participated in season 11 of America’s Got Talent (AGT) in 2016. She joined the show as a contortionist and impressed the audience with her stunning performances until the season finale. She was featured in AGT season 14 and 18 as a guest performer.

Sofie has a self-titled YouTube channel with over 9 million subscribers created in November 2013. She shares numerous engaging videos on the channel, including stunts, pranks, and challenges.

Her Instagram page boasts approximately 4.4 million followers as of writing. She regularly uploads short clips of her stunts and lifestyle pictures. Her TikTok account has garnered 12.1 million followers with over 200 million likes as of writing. She entertains her followers on the platform with dance lips, lip-syncs, stunts, and other relatable content.

Dossi is also a singer and songwriter. Her debut in music came in 2022 when she released her single Bunny. Her other songs are Fire Alarm, Never Growing Up Again, Simp Boy, and Break My Heart.

She ventured into the film industry in 2016 when she starred as a contortionist in an episode of K. C. Undercover. Here is a list of Sofie Dossi’s films and TV shows.

Jeremy Hutchins (2022) as Sofie

(2022) as Sofie VS Couple Ships (2020) as Sofie

(2020) as Sofie AwesomenessTV - World’s Most Searched (2020) as Sofie

(2020) as Sofie Zombies 2: The Collab (2020) as Winter

(2020) as Winter Lele Pons (2019)

(2019) Boss Cheer (2018 - 2019) as Danielle

(2018 - 2019) as Danielle Holiday Spectacular (2018) as Dani

(2018) as Dani Bizaardvark (2017) as Sofie

(2017) as Sofie K.C. Undercover (2016) as a contortionist

What is Sofie Dossi’s net worth?

The entertainer’s net worth is alleged to range between $1 million and $5 million. She has multiple income streams, including earnings from acting, music, social media endeavours, and performances as a professional dancer and contortionist. Sofie is also an entrepreneur who owns an online apparel store.

Who has Sofie Dossi dated?

The social media influencer once dated YouTuber Dominic Brack. The two first met at a mutual friend’s birthday party in 2021 and became friends.

After a while, they developed a romantic relationship but kept it low-key until August 2022, when they went public on her YouTube channel. They called it quits in October 2023 after Dom’s cheating allegations.

After her breakup with Dom Brack, she has been silent about her love life. Seemingly, the Holiday Spectacular actress is not dating anyone.

How tall is Sofie Dossi?

Dossi's is 5 feet 1 inch (155 centimetres) tall. Her weight is approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her measurements are estimated to be 29-24-31 inches (74-61-79 centimetres).

Fast facts about Sofie Dossi

Who is Sofie Dossi? She is an American actress, contortionist, aerialist, influencer, dancer, and singer. How old is Sofie Dossie? She is 22 years old as of 2023. Her date of birth is 21 June 2001. Does Sofie Dossi have a sister? She does not have a sister but an older brother. Her brother is YouTuber Zak Dossi. Where is Sofie Dossi’s family? Her family is from Cypress, California, United States. What is Sofie Dossi’s nationality? She is an American national of mixed ethnicity. Is Sofie Dossi dating anyone? She is seemingly single, as she has not disclosed her relationship status. How much is Sofie Dossi worth? Her net is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million.

What is Sofie Dossie’s age? She is 22 years old as of 2023. She commenced her entertaining career at 14 and has been thriving as a contortionist, singer, dancer, and actress with about nine acting credits.

Legit.ng recently published Ethan Garcia’s biography. He is an American social media influencer widely recognised for engaging TikTok content, such as lip-syncs and challenges.

The California-born entertainer resides in Florida, United States. He boasts a significant following across social media platforms due to his entertaining content. Is Ethan dating anyone? Find out more about him in his bio.

Source: Legit.ng