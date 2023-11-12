Who is Andrew Luck’s wife? Get to know Nicole Pechanec

Who is Andrew Luck's wife? The wife of a former American football quarterback is Nicole Pechanec. She is a sportsperson, architect engineer, field producer for NBC Sports and ESPN and a former gymnast. Her husband is widely recognised for his outstanding performance in the NFL.

NFL player Andrew Luck and Nicole Pechanec attend the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Jeff Kravitz (modified by author)

Andrew Luck's wife is a well-known sportsperson who came into the spotlight following her romantic relationship with Andrew. Apart from being known for marrying Andrew, she is a celebrity in her own right. She was the captain of the Stanford Gymnastics team in college and was named team MVP.

Profile summary

Full name Nicole Pechanec Gender Female Date of birth 18 August 1990 Age 33 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Kenilworth, New Jersey, United States Current residence Indianapolis, Indiana, United States Nationality Czechoslovakian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Body measurements in inches 33-28-35 Body measurements in centimetres 84-71-89 Father Tomas Mother Yvette Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Andrew Luck Children 1 University Stanford University, Indiana University Profession Former gymnast, architecture engineer, sports producer Net worth $2 million

Nicole Pechanec's biography

Andrew Luck's wife hails from Kenilworth, New Jersey, United States. Nicole Pechanec's age is 33 years old as of 2023. She was born on 18 August 1990. Her zodiac sign is Leo. She is a Czechoslovakian-American national of white ethnicity.

The sports producer is the daughter of Tomas and Yvette Pechanec. Her father was a sailor, while her mother was a former gymnast who was also her coach. Her parents are from the Czech Republic. She has a sister named Monica Pechanec.

Educational background

Andrew Luck and Nicole Pechanec are seen at the Maxim Indy 500 Party in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Michael Hickey (modified by author)

After completing her secondary education, she joined Stanford University, graduating with a bachelor's degree of Science in Engineering, Architectural Design in 2012. Nicole later earned a master's degree in Business Administration from Indiana University.

Career

She is a former gymnast, architectural engineer, sportsperson and field producer. Nicole Pechanec's gymnastics career started while she was studying at Stanford University. She was the captain of the Stanford Cardinals gymnastics team. Nicole led her team in the NCAA national finals twice and emerged fourth nationwide in 2010 and 2012.

After graduating, she worked as a T&T program coordinator at USA Gymnastics from November 2013 to January 2015. She later was a statistician gymnastics at NBC Sports Group for two months. Nicole also participated in three world championship teams for the Czech Republic.

Andrew's wife also ventured into architectural design. She was a design intern at Chegg Inc. from May 2011 to September 2011. She later, in August 2012, worked at Browning Day Mullins Dierdorf Architects as a graduate architect for seven months. In May 2012, the sports producer began working with Staprans Design as a junior designer.

She worked as a habitability and human factors intern at NASA between May and August 2013. After finishing her internship, she worked at Independent Design Work as a designer and project manager. In 2016, she was an MBA intern in finance & strategy at High Alpha for three months.

Nicole has been a field producer for NBC Sports and ESPN since 2014. She is also a member and finance committee chair of a non-profit organisation, Nest.

What is Nicole Pechanec's net worth?

The former gymnast has an alleged net worth of $2 million. Her primary source of income is from her career as a sportsperson and coordinator producer.

How did Nicole Pechanec and Andrew Luck meet?

The two met while studying at Stanford University, pursuing their degrees of Science in Engineering, Architectural Design. They dated for some years before tying the knot in March 2019 in a private wedding held in Prague, Czech Republic. The couple have a daughter named Lucy Luck, born in November 2019.

Former Stanford and NFL quarterback Andrew Luck is inducted into the Stanford Athletics Hall of Fame at halftime of a Pac-12 NCAA college football game. Photo: David Madison

Nicole's husband is a former football quarterback. He played for the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL for six seasons. He won the Maxwell Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and Walter Camp Award.

He retired in 2019 at the age of 29. Andrew Luck's personal life was a significant reason for his retirement. He revealed this during an interview with ESPN, citing that he had to change his personality to be the leader he was expected to be. It affected him mentally.

Nicole is a former gymnast and field producer for NBC Sports and ESPN who is popularly known as Andrew Luck's wife. While her relationship with Andrew made her famous, she has achieved quite a lot in her career. She is a mother of one child.

