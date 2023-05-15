Who is Childish Gambino’s wife? Meet his partner, Michelle White

Michelle White is a celebrity wife from the United States. She is widely recognised as Childish Gambino's wife. Her husband is an actor, writer, musician, comedian, producer and director. He is best known for his appearance in the TV series Atlanta for which he won two Primetime Emmy awards.

Donald Glover and Michelle White attend the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "Swarm" at Lighthouse Artspace LA in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Michelle White came into the limelight following her romantic relationship with Donald McKinley Glover Jr, whose stage name is Childish Gambino. She and her husband have three children and currently reside in Los Angeles, California, United States. Little is known about Childish Gambino’s wife as she keeps her personal life under wraps.

Full name Michelle White Gender Female Date of birth 18 May 1989 Age 34 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Dallas, Texas, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White-Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 36-25-37 Body measurements in centimetres 91-64-94 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Andrew White Mother Jordanna Casher Marital status Married Husband Childish Gambino Children 3 High School Jesuit Dallas High School

Michelle White's biography

The celebrity wife was born in Dallas, Texas, United States. What is Michelle White's age? Childish's wife is 34 years old as of 2023. She was born on 18 May 1989. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Michelle is the daughter of Andrew White and Jordanna Casher. She is an American citizen of white-Asian descent–her father is an American, while her mother is Asian. Michelle attended Jesuit Dallas High School.

Why is Michelle White famous?

Honoree Donald Glover speaks at the 2023 GQ Global Creativity Awards at WSA in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Michelle is widely known because of her relationship with actor Childish Gambino. What she does for a living remains a mystery as she tends to keep a low profile.

How long have Donald Glover and Michelle White been together?

The couple keeps their love life private; therefore, it is unknown when they started dating or how they met. They were first spotted together in Hawaii in January 2016, where Donald Glover's spouse was photographed with a baby bump.

The American actor has repeatedly appreciated his wife publicly. For instance, during his acceptance speech at Sunday's 2017 Emmy ceremony, he said:

I want to thank Michelle, my partner; you love me even with how crazy I get. I want to thank my baby, my son, for just being the joy in my life. I want to thank my unborn son; we're listening to Stevie tonight.

Additionally, in an interview with the People magazine in January 2018. He stated,

I think my partner, she does all the hard stuff, to be honest. She's just very supportive. I haven't really had to change anything. But it's given me definitely another perception on what life is. It gives me a lot of context.

Is Donald Glover married to Michelle White?

Actor/writer Donald Glover and Michelle attend the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. Photo: Christopher

Source: Getty Images

It is not dear whether Donald and Michelle are officially a married couple. However, his fans speculate they could have tied the knot in a private wedding. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in July 2019, the American singer referred to Michelle as his wife.

Donald Glover and his wife share three sons; Legend, born in October 2016, Drake, born in January 2018; and Donald, born on October 2020. The family of five currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Michelle's husband is a prominent American actor, writer, producer and singer. He is famous for starring in TV series and movies such as Atlanta, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Community. Some of the hit songs he has released include This Is America, Redbone and Sober.

Michelle White is an American celebrity wife. She gained public attention for being Childish Gambino's wife. She and her husband share three children. Michelle has been supportive of her husband's career in the entertainment industry.

