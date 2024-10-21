Nigerian skitmaker Peller and top singer Davido’s TikTok linkup is about to come to fruition

Just recently, the live streamer took to his Instagram page to announce when he would have OBO on his platform

The news was met with a series of interesting reactions from Peller and Davido’s fans as they celebrated

Nigerian skitmaker Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja aka Peller has announced the date top singer David Adeleke Davido will join his TikTok live.

Just recently, Davido and Peller got fans excited after the 30BG boss put a call through to the young livestreamer. After the call, it was revealed that OBO would join him on TikTok.

In a new development, Peller has taken to his official Instagram page to update fans on his agreement with the 30BG boss.

Fans react as Peller shares date for Davido to join his TikTok live. Photos: @peller089, @davido

According to Peller, Davido will be hosted for the first time on his TikTok live on October 30, 2024. The livestreamer added in his caption that OBO is the king of Afrobeats.

In his words:

“Live on TIKTOK with the king of Afrobeat @davido end of this month 😊😊🤪🤪🎉 verified 😊.”

See Peller’s post below:

Fans react to Davido and Peller’s linkup

The news of Peller hosting Davido on TikTok was widely celebrated by the livestreamer’s fans. Read some of their comments below:

destinyetikoofficial:

“Shut down 🔥🔥🔥.”

Isbae_u:

“Allahu Akbar ❤️🙌”

daveplayblogger:

“I Will be There 💙.”

_kingrmb:

“Haters go wan d!e 😂.”

seunpizzle_:

“Let’s go😍.”

massmediaforum:

“Congratulations Mi Peller 😂.”

emeka.fab:

“Peller go come break em record again😂😂 I just pray his main account comot from restriction.”

dreyx_studios:

“Man is about to set another record😂.”

iamtrinityguy:

“Davido for life ❤️.”

tloading_new_preacher:

“On the 30th of October we 30BG are outside for the 001x001.”

Kemity:

“🔥🔥🔥 peller you see this your glory aje dale ni ✌🏿you will shine forever.”

Small_pepper8:

“Cuz your grace carry weight oh 🔥🔥.”

Peller shares more details about Oloba Salo

Meanwhile, skit maker Peller shared more updates about TikToker Oloba Salo, battling for survival in the hospital.

He claimed that he was shot in the arm, and the bullet penetrated his backbone, affecting his kidney.

Peller also added that the possibility of him walking again rests in the hands of God.

