Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, known as MAPOLY, is a reputable institution with marketable courses, world-class facilities, and some of the best trainers. Due to its status as one of the best polytechnics, many students desire to pursue their educational goals at the institution. Learn all about MAPOLY's admission requirements and application process.

Mashood Abiola Polytechnic, established in 1980, is located in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria. The polytechnic offers National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) courses. Like most learning institutions, MAPOLY has admission standards that prospective students must achieve. Therefore, you must meet MAPOLY's admission requirements before applying for a course you would like to study.

What are the requirements for MAPOLY admission?

In addition to the general admission requirements, a prospective student should meet the specific requirements of the course they intend to take.

National Diploma (ND) applicants

Below are the general admission requirements for MAPOLY National Diploma (ND) admission candidates must meet.

Candidate must have a minimum of five credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics, in SSCE, NECO, or GCE.

Candidate must have passed the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and attained the MAPOLY cut-off mark of at least 120.

Candidates must meet specific requirements of the course they want to pursue, which vary depending on the department.

Higher National Diploma (HND) applicants

Candidates pursuing a Higher National Diploma (HND) must meet the following MAPOLY admission requirements.

Candidate must meet the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic entry requirements for each relevant National Diploma Programme.

Candidate must pass with at least a lower credit in the relevant National Diploma Programmes from accredited programmes/Institutions.

The candidate must have completed one year of relevant post-National Diploma work experience and provide evidence. If the candidate has a pass in ND, they must have at least two years of post-qualification industrial experience.

The candidate’s former learning institution should send transcripts of his academic record to the Registrar, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta.

If you are a candidate with a National Diploma from other Polytechnics with Pre-ND as their entry qualification, you will not be admitted to MAPOLY. Additionally, ordinary-level results of the post-qualification school certificate are not admissible.

General admission requirements

How do I gain admission into MAPOLY? Admission to Moshood Abiola Polytechnic is competitive; therefore, only the most suitable candidates will succeed. If you want to be admitted to the learning institution to pursue your preferred course, here are the essential requirements.

Make sure you have attained the O’level and JAMB requirements.

Register for the JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and select Moshood Abiola Polytechnic as your first choice.

Pass the JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with a score equal to or higher than the MAPOLY cut-off mark for the course you want to pursue.

Participate in the post-UTME screening for MAPOLY, which involves written tests and a review of your results.

Check the MAPOLY admission portal for your admission status. If offered admission, ensure you accept it within the allowed timelines.

How to apply for admission to MAPOLY

To apply for courses at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, start with the online admission application process. This eliminates the need to visit the campus. Here is a detailed guide for applying online.

Open your browser and go to the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic portal. Use a working email address and phone number to create an account by choosing New Applicant. Complete the online application form by providing the required details, such as personal information and number. Provide the required documents by scanning and uploading them to the portal. Some of the documents needed may include a passport photo and result slip. Pay the applicable application fee. Confirm that the details you have provided are all correct and submit the application.

Application submission is not the only thing required, as you have to participate in the screening process. Screening involves an interview to determine your suitability to study at the school.

How much are MAPOLY school fees for full-time in 2024?

New students at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic can choose between full-time and part-time study modes. The institution charges different fees depending on the mode, programme, and course selection. Below is a breakdown of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic payable by new students.

Full-time ND Students HND Students Science/Technological based students ₦135,000 ₦135,000 Non-science students ₦130,000 ₦130,000 Part-time Science/Technological based students ₦145,300 ₦145,300 Non-science students ₦140,300 ₦140,300

Has MAPOLY started giving admission in 2024?

Can I still apply for MAPOLY? The 2024/2025 MAPOLY admission application closed on 31 October 2024. The admission was open for three months, starting August 2024.

Does MAPOLY accept second choices?

Moshood Abiola Polytechnic does not accept candidates who made it their second choice in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). However, if you want to apply for admission to MAPOLY yet have not made it your first choice, you must process a Change of Choice and make it your first choice. The Change of Choice form is available on the JAMB portal.

Is MAPOLY private or public?

MAPOLY is a public tertiary learning institution established in 1980. It was named after Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, who was elected President of Nigeria in 1993 but never assumed office. In 1998, the institution was renamed Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, following the demise of its greatest benefactor, Chief MKO Abiola.

Moshood Abiola Polytechnic is a leading polytechnic offering quality education. It is a preferred learning institution for students seeking to kickstart their careers in different fields. The MAPOLY admission process is relatively straightforward, and prospective students can easily apply for admission on the institution’s portal with the correct requirements.

